A nudist bares his soul on why he decided to become a naturist
Naturism can be attractive to some people as they become more appreciative of their body and feel free when they are not wearing clothing but this has been met with criticism and judgment especially when nudists decide to go public.
Naturist, Vongani Nkuna shared the reasons behind him becoming a naturist and people's misconceptions.
In 2013 I discovered on the internet the lifestyle of naturism to which I became interested. I pictured myself in this space and asked my wife whether we could try it and without any judgment, she agreed.Vongani Nkuna, Naturist
We tried it at a popular resort in 2015 and we found it to be delightful.Vongani Nkuna, Naturist
Nkuna says there were many benefits in becoming a naturist which sometimes helped him with his anxiety and feeling free.
I felt better, there were mental benefits where you feel like you are losing your anxiety. I felt lighter and happier in a space being as I am and that was all because I took my clothes off.Vongani Nkuna, Naturist
Me and my wife kept it a secret from our friends and family until 2020 and I think the lockdown assisted us in coming out of the ‘closet’ of being naturists, it became claustrophobic.Vongani Nkuna, Naturist
They were a few family and friends who were more concerned about us catching illnesses or that it was a sexually charged environment.Vongani Nkuna, Naturist
We may be naked but it has nothing to do with our genitalia, it has to do more about enjoying the space of nudity.Vongani Nkuna, Naturist
Listen to the full interview below...
