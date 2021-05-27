Cabinet hasn't discussed Mkhize, Digital Vibes matter, says Ntshavheni
CAPE TOWN - Cabinet has not discussed the scandal swirling around Health Minister Zweli Mkhize and the irregular appointment by his department of communications company, Digital Vibes.
Acting Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, said that it was not for the Cabinet to express its view on continuing investigations by law enforcement agencies, who should do their work without fear or favour.
She was responding to questions during a briefing on the outcomes of the Cabinet meeting on Wednesday.
A probe by the SIU into a R150 million contract has found that the national Health Department’s appointment of communications company, Digital Vibes, led to irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure.
READ • Mkhize: I didn't personally benefit from R150 million Digital Vibes contract • Mkhize: Digital Vibes contract was irregular & wasteful, investigators find • Mkhize: plans in place to recover money from Digital Vibes
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has distanced himself from the company’s appointment or any wrongdoing and has reiterated that he would not step aside pending the outcome of investigations.
Acting Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni: "The Department of Health is not investigating itself. The investigations that are under way are done by law enforcement agencies and therefore there is no possibility of interference in the investigations."
Ntshavheni stressed that the government was committed to fighting corruption.
"It’s not the position of the Cabinet to express views on ongoing investigations."
Decisions would be taken once the investigations were concluded, she said.
"Whether the minister steps aside or not is not a decision Cabinet will express itself on, it’s a discussion that must take place between the president and the minister."
Ntshavheni added that Cabinet saw any allegations of corruption in a dim light and that was why investigations were continuing.
Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.
This article first appeared on EWN : Cabinet hasn't discussed Mkhize, Digital Vibes matter, says Ntshavheni
Source : @DrZweliMkhize/Twitter
More from Politics
Cape Town rental agents 'extorting' application fees from prospective tenants
'I'm so shocked by what I'm hearing' exclaims TT Mbha, the founder of Black Real Estate in Gauteng.Read More
What does Dutch pollution ruling against Shell mean for likes of Sasol + Eskom?
Shell's been ordered to make huge global carbon emission cuts amid a growing number of such cases being brought around the world.Read More
Will Ace Magashule address Zuma supporters outside court again?
Eyewitness News senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia gives an update of scenes outside the Pietermaritzburg High Court.Read More
A digital rand? Reserve Bank is considering launching its own digital currency
The Reserve Bank is investigating the feasibility of a CBDC. Crypto expert Simon Dingle discusses the implications.Read More
Digital Vibes: 'To steal money in this way, in a pandemic, is scandalous'
Communications consultant Chris Vick says the Health Department and the ministry are also to blame for the 'get-rich scheme'.Read More
Magashule to be on the agenda of ANC NWC's meeting today
This after he decided to take the party to court to challenge his suspension and defied the terms of the suspension by addressing party members and speaking on the organisation in Pietermaritzburg last week.Read More
Van Damme: 'DA must revisit the idea of what the party really stands for'
Eyewitness News senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia looks at how this will affect black voters ahead of the elections.Read More
Why Naidoo's Lancaster 101 is taking Reserve Bank to court over Steinhoff assets
The Bank should review its decisions to ensure a fairer deal for all Steinhoff's victims says Jayendra Naidoo (Lancaster chair).Read More
Phumzile van Damme quits the DA
After dropping several hints on Twitter on Thursday afternoon, it was confirmed that Phumzile Van Damme was no longer a member of the Democratic Alliance nor its representative in Parliament.Read More
More from Local
A nudist bares his soul on why he decided to become a naturist
Naturist, Vongani Nkuna says the biggest misconception people have is that naturism is a sexually charged environment.Read More
Ramaphosa to no longer testify at Zondo Inquiry next week
In a brief notice, commission spokesperson, Reverend Mbuyiselo Stemela, did not say when President Cyril Ramaphosa would testify.Read More
'MEC Mamabolo let the cat out of the bag on e-tolls, a decision has been made'
Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse CEO Wayne Duvenage says it should be the transport minister who makes the announcement on e-tolls.Read More
'I always say television is all about the ‘what’ and 'how' - Johan Stemmet
Former 'Noot vir Noot' host Johan Stemmet shares his journey of hosting the country’s longest-running musical quiz show.Read More
WATCH: Did Jacob Zuma snub Carl Niehaus's handshake?
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Sedibeng Water given deadline to stop suspension of water services
Sakeliga CEO Piet le Roux says the culture of non-payment is growing because the municipality is not paying Sedibeng Water.Read More
Covid-19: South Africa records 4,623 new cases and 102 deaths
The Health Department says a total number of 700,904 citizens have been vaccinated to date.Read More
'Exceptional' grape harvest won't boost sales as winemakers sit with 2020 stock
Outstanding wines could result from the cooler 2021 grape season, but there's still an oversupply after the lockdown sales bans.Read More
Have you successfully claimed on Cartrack's recovery warranty of up to R150k?
How many people have navigated the tricky Ts and Cs to be paid R150,000 in the past six years, asks consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.Read More