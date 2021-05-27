Ramaphosa to no longer testify at Zondo Inquiry next week
JOHANNESBURG - The state capture commission said that President Cyril Ramaphosa would no longer testify on Monday and Tuesday as previously announced.
He was expected to appear on his role as deputy president and president of the country.
In a brief notice, commission spokesperson, Reverend Mbuyiselo Stemela, did not say when Ramaphosa would testify.
But Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said that he was concluding oral evidence next week.
Zondo has until the end of the month but he wanted more time to write his report.
This article first appeared on EWN : Ramaphosa to no longer testify at Zondo Inquiry next week
