A chilling account of how a house burnt down due to lack of fire engines
High-performance cricket coach Hussein Manack had posted on his Facebook page that his neighbour's house had caught fire in Linden and when the local fire station was contacted they were unable to assist due to not having any fire engines.
Manack explained that neighbours gathered around assisting with hose pipes & fire extinguishers, hoping that assistance would arrive soon.
It was a traumatic experience for the neighborhood more especially for the owners and the people who live in that house.Hussein Manack, Coach - High-performance cricket
RELATED: How many fire engines can R320-million buy?
Manack said they had contacted a fire station nearby who told them they did not have any fire engines available and that they should try other stations for assistance.
They had said they do not have fire engines and were unhelpful according to my neighbour who was reporting back on the Whatsapp group, she was told to keep trying other fire stations and hopefully, someone will help.Hussein Manack, Coach - High-performance cricket
Manack says a private company came with small fire engines but unfortunately it was too late to stop what could have been prevented.
Yesterday, City of Johannesburg spokesperson Mlimandlela Ndamase explained that the city has almost 30 fire stations to which they intend to award at least one fire engine each, as there is still a number of other required vehicles needed by the emergency services.
Listen to the full interview below...
More from Local
'We've got 14,000 Covid shots in our hospital network waiting for arms to jab'
Private hospital operator Life Healthcare says it's ready for Covid 3rd wave, after posting a 12% drop in half-year profit.Read More
How does the Electronic Vaccination Data System work?
Department of Health deputy director-general Dr Nicholas Crisp says they are working to fix some of the system glitches.Read More
The Guptas and their SA collaborators must pay back the money - Gordhan
Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has borrowed the phrase often used by his arch-enemy, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), to call on companies and individuals accused of looting SOEs to refund the state.Read More
Ramaphosa family meeting coming soon, says Ntshavheni
Acting Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, said that Cabinet had noted an increase in the numbers of people becoming infected and a rise in the number of deaths.Read More
SIU to freeze assets of 14 companies contracted to decontaminate Gauteng schools
This cost the Gauteng Education Department R431 million.Read More
A nudist bares his soul on why he decided to become a naturist
Naturist, Vongani Nkuna says the biggest misconception people have is that naturism is a sexually charged environment.Read More
Ramaphosa to no longer testify at Zondo Inquiry next week
In a brief notice, commission spokesperson, Reverend Mbuyiselo Stemela, did not say when President Cyril Ramaphosa would testify.Read More
Cabinet hasn't discussed Mkhize, Digital Vibes matter, says Ntshavheni
Acting Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, said that it was not for the Cabinet to express its view on continuing investigations by law enforcement agencies, who should do their work without fear or favour.Read More
'MEC Mamabolo let the cat out of the bag on e-tolls, a decision has been made'
Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse CEO Wayne Duvenage says it should be the transport minister who makes the announcement on e-tolls.Read More