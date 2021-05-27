A chilling account of how a house burnt down due to lack of fire engines





High-performance cricket coach Hussein Manack had posted on his Facebook page that his neighbour's house had caught fire in Linden and when the local fire station was contacted they were unable to assist due to not having any fire engines.

Manack explained that neighbours gathered around assisting with hose pipes & fire extinguishers, hoping that assistance would arrive soon.

It was a traumatic experience for the neighborhood more especially for the owners and the people who live in that house. Hussein Manack, Coach - High-performance cricket

Manack said they had contacted a fire station nearby who told them they did not have any fire engines available and that they should try other stations for assistance.

They had said they do not have fire engines and were unhelpful according to my neighbour who was reporting back on the Whatsapp group, she was told to keep trying other fire stations and hopefully, someone will help. Hussein Manack, Coach - High-performance cricket

Manack says a private company came with small fire engines but unfortunately it was too late to stop what could have been prevented.

Yesterday, City of Johannesburg spokesperson Mlimandlela Ndamase explained that the city has almost 30 fire stations to which they intend to award at least one fire engine each, as there is still a number of other required vehicles needed by the emergency services.

