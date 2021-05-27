How does the Electronic Vaccination Data System work?
The Department of Health has recently been criticised as there have been some issues with the Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS) with many over-60 citizens who had registered on the system still looking to receive notification of their appointments for the vaccine.
Deputy director-general Dr Nicholas Crisp says they are aware of some of the hiccups within the registration process to which many citizens have been complaining about and they are working on improving them.
We now have five provinces that are fully in control of the EVDS in both the public and private sector, they have been fully trained and authorised to go ahead.Dr Nicholas Crisp, Deputy director-general - Department of Health
We are aware of the problems, like people being vaccinated in sites far away from their homes and the controllers are working on it, to see what could be causing the problem.Dr Nicholas Crisp, Deputy director-general - Department of Health
RELATED: Ramaphosa family meeting coming soon, says Ntshavheni
Crisp explained the reason many people have not received notifications on when they can receive the vaccine is based on some provinces not having full control of the EVDS.
They now can schedule books themselves and they have to match their vaccine supply, stipend, and other equipment in ensuring they schedule or book people according to their capacity.Dr Nicholas Crisp, Deputy director-general - Department of Health
For a site to be authorised to connect to the EVDS they need the necessary permits and license from the pharmacy council, on top of that they also have to be registered by the department of health.Dr Nicholas Crisp, Deputy director-general - Department of Health
Crip confirmed that today they managed to vaccinate over 65 000 elderly people which is more than yesterday.
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_168996991_happy-woman-getting-vaccinated-in-hospital-and-vaccination-concept-.html?vti=n6hczbs5lkym0uc0h9-1-1
More from Local
'We've got 14,000 Covid shots in our hospital network waiting for arms to jab'
Private hospital operator Life Healthcare says it's ready for Covid 3rd wave, after posting a 12% drop in half-year profit.Read More
The Guptas and their SA collaborators must pay back the money - Gordhan
Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has borrowed the phrase often used by his arch-enemy, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), to call on companies and individuals accused of looting SOEs to refund the state.Read More
A chilling account of how a house burnt down due to lack of fire engines
Cricket coach Hussein Manack says it was a traumatic experience but thankfully their neighbours are okay.Read More
Ramaphosa family meeting coming soon, says Ntshavheni
Acting Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, said that Cabinet had noted an increase in the numbers of people becoming infected and a rise in the number of deaths.Read More
SIU to freeze assets of 14 companies contracted to decontaminate Gauteng schools
This cost the Gauteng Education Department R431 million.Read More
A nudist bares his soul on why he decided to become a naturist
Naturist, Vongani Nkuna says the biggest misconception people have is that naturism is a sexually charged environment.Read More
Ramaphosa to no longer testify at Zondo Inquiry next week
In a brief notice, commission spokesperson, Reverend Mbuyiselo Stemela, did not say when President Cyril Ramaphosa would testify.Read More
Cabinet hasn't discussed Mkhize, Digital Vibes matter, says Ntshavheni
Acting Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, said that it was not for the Cabinet to express its view on continuing investigations by law enforcement agencies, who should do their work without fear or favour.Read More
'MEC Mamabolo let the cat out of the bag on e-tolls, a decision has been made'
Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse CEO Wayne Duvenage says it should be the transport minister who makes the announcement on e-tolls.Read More