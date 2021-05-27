How does the Electronic Vaccination Data System work?





The Department of Health has recently been criticised as there have been some issues with the Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS) with many over-60 citizens who had registered on the system still looking to receive notification of their appointments for the vaccine.

Deputy director-general Dr Nicholas Crisp says they are aware of some of the hiccups within the registration process to which many citizens have been complaining about and they are working on improving them.

We now have five provinces that are fully in control of the EVDS in both the public and private sector, they have been fully trained and authorised to go ahead. Dr Nicholas Crisp, Deputy director-general - Department of Health

We are aware of the problems, like people being vaccinated in sites far away from their homes and the controllers are working on it, to see what could be causing the problem. Dr Nicholas Crisp, Deputy director-general - Department of Health

Crisp explained the reason many people have not received notifications on when they can receive the vaccine is based on some provinces not having full control of the EVDS.

They now can schedule books themselves and they have to match their vaccine supply, stipend, and other equipment in ensuring they schedule or book people according to their capacity. Dr Nicholas Crisp, Deputy director-general - Department of Health

For a site to be authorised to connect to the EVDS they need the necessary permits and license from the pharmacy council, on top of that they also have to be registered by the department of health. Dr Nicholas Crisp, Deputy director-general - Department of Health

Crip confirmed that today they managed to vaccinate over 65 000 elderly people which is more than yesterday.

