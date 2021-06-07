As global food prices soar, Africa's agriculture sector is yet to benefit

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Brian Shivambu signs secret contract – promises to pay back R4.55m in VBS loot' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Pauli Van Wyk, an investigative journalist with Scorpio at Daily Maverick. 7 June 2021 6:53 PM
Stage 1 load shedding to start at 5pm Eskom said on Monday it will be implementing stage one load shedding from 5pm until 10pm due to a loss of two generation units. 7 June 2021 3:21 PM
'It was stolen money': Brian Shivambu to pay back R4.5m alleged looted VBS money Pauli van Wyk, an investigative journalist at Daily Maverick, joins Clement Manyathela to discuss the story. 7 June 2021 2:26 PM
View all Local
Mkhize a no-show at Parly meeting as pressure mounts over Digital Vibes Health Minister Zweli Mkhize was a no-show at Friday morning’s meeting after receiving legal advice not to appear. 4 June 2021 8:47 AM
Racism allegations against Eskom CEO: Board clears de Ruyter of any wrongdoing The Eskom board has cleared CEO Andre de Ruyter after launching an investigation into allegations of racism and abuse of power. 2 June 2021 7:31 PM
Competition watchdog blocks sale of Burger King SA on BEE grounds 'It's the first time we've prohibited a merger purely on public interest grounds' says Competition Commission's Tamara Paremoer. 2 June 2021 7:01 PM
View all Politics
The next step in FX risk management With the Absa Access Mobile app, businesses can manage their foreign exchange risk on the go, says Aphile Molefe of Absa CIB. 7 June 2021 8:03 PM
Approaching mid-life? Give yourself a money makeover – your best life coming up! The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Certified Financial Planner Kim Potgieter, author of "Midlife Money Makeover". 7 June 2021 7:52 PM
Coal miner Thungela Resources – spun from Anglo American – lists on JSE The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews July Ndlovu, CEO at Thungela Resources. 7 June 2021 7:40 PM
View all Business
Zakithi Nkosi Clinic to open specialised oncology ward for kids at Bara Hospital Daphne Nkosi explains that the second phase of the Zakithi Nkosi Clinical Haematology Centre of Excellence will see the paediatric... 7 June 2021 5:42 PM
FlySafair lends helping hand to NPO that helps transport chronically ill kids Local airline, FlySAfair, recently pledged to cover the costs of 320 one-way flights over the next 10 months. 7 June 2021 5:20 PM
SA screen and stage icon Shaleen Surtie-Richards passes away Eyewitness News has learnt of the passing of legendary TV, film and theatre actor, Shaleen Surtie-Richards. 7 June 2021 10:17 AM
View all Lifestyle
Mamelodi Sundowns retain 4th successive DSTV Premiership title The four-time reigning champions took their first opportunity of the game as Lyle Lakay gave them the lead in the tenth minute wit... 5 June 2021 6:45 PM
Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics Caster Semenya has been the Olympic champion twice and world champion three times over 800m, but is barred from competing over tha... 28 May 2021 9:00 PM
Amakhosi fire coach Gavin Hunt Kaizer Chiefs assistant Coaches Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard will take charge of the senior team. 28 May 2021 6:24 PM
View all Sport
Fiona Ramsey shares her 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 7 June 2021 2:18 PM
WATCH: Puerto Rican José Feliciano 1966 cover of Mirriam Makeba's Qongqothwane Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 June 2021 9:21 AM
WATCH: A glimpse of RMB Starlight Classics Legacy Series Musicians Lira, Gaston Rivero and Nombulelo Yende talk about their RMB Starlight Classics experience on #702Unplugged. 4 June 2021 3:49 PM
View all Entertainment
Drone pilot finds submerged car linked to a 2009 missing person case Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 31 May 2021 9:18 AM
What does Dutch pollution ruling against Shell mean for likes of Sasol + Eskom? Shell's been ordered to make huge global carbon emission cuts amid a growing number of such cases being brought around the world. 26 May 2021 7:00 PM
WATCH: Prof Muhammad Yunus chats to 702's Bruce Whitfield The Nobel Laureate takes part in the Nobel Prize Dialogue at the University of Pretoria, from Bangladesh. 24 May 2021 12:53 PM
View all World
As global food prices soar, Africa's agriculture sector is yet to benefit Agriculture is one of this century’s great opportunities for the continent, yet most of our fertile land is under-utilised. 7 June 2021 5:26 PM
Nigerian prophet T.B Joshua passes away The Synagogue Church Of All Nations confimed his passing on Sunday morning. 6 June 2021 8:36 AM
Bushiri ‘disappointed’ after Malawi extradition case postponed to next week The Bushiris appeared in a Malawi court on Friday, but the matter could not go ahead as South African witnesses could not fly to M... 5 June 2021 10:03 AM
View all Africa
TikTok for Business in South Africa is a horrible idea - Toby Shapshak (Stuff) The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Publisher at Stuff magazine. 7 June 2021 7:17 PM
'South Africa’s economy is doing better than we all anticipated' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kokkie Kooyman, Executive Director and Portfolio Manager at Denker Capital. 7 June 2021 6:23 PM
Invest like you care about more than a quick buck - it's called ESG investing The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Advisor at Galileo Capital. 3 June 2021 7:56 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Africa
fiber_manual_record
Business

As global food prices soar, Africa's agriculture sector is yet to benefit

7 June 2021 5:26 PM
by Zaakirah Rossier
Tags:
Sponsored
Infrastructure
Farming
Farmers
Agriculture
Bruce Whitfield
Agriculture exports
Centre of Excellence in Food Security
Absa Corporate and Investment Banking
absa insights
Sponsored Content
African agriculture
AbsaInsights2021

Agriculture is one of this century’s great opportunities for the continent, yet most of our fertile land is under-utilised.

The world is ever-changing and, so is the sector your business operates in. You don’t just need data to keep track of trends that are shaping the economy – you need the expertise to turn that data into valuable insights and sustainable growth opportunities that will unlock your business’ potential.

In the Absa Insights podcast series, The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield engages in conversation with the bank's sector experts about investment possibilities in Agriculture, Consumer Goods and Services, Corporate Fund Management and Telecommunications, Public Sector and, Natural Resources and Energy.

Listen to the audio below:

Widespread investment opportunities, a booming citrus industry (among others) and solid global demand should mean Africa’s agriculture exports are thriving, but analysts believe most countries are not benefitting from the potential of its great, arable land.

While global food prices soar, most of Africa’s fertile land remains largely under-utilised, with roughly 9 million hectares of land available for agricultural expansion and agro-processing in South Africa alone, according to Wandile Sihlobo, Chief Economist at the Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa.

One of the key issues around agriculture is the governance of it. Many countries continue to struggle to implement effective policies that are conducive to agricultural investment. The contentious issue of land reform policies and the lack of adequate infrastructure to get these commodities to market remains a major setback.

Sihlobo suggests that governments step up their game to fill the huge investment gaps because the population is growing, and the demand will remain solid.

Africa – the food basket for many countries – is yet to benefit from global food inflation

There is an attractive investment case to be made for the agriculture sector – South Africa has had a great season, good maize crops, wheat and fruit crops are looking decent and, the citrus industry is booming – yet global food prices are skyrocketing and, we are not at the receiving end of it all.

“What we’re observing globally is, there are drier conditions in South America, particularly Brazil and Argentina but also in the US, we are seeing some bit of dryness in Canada – and those two combined, obviously with what’s happening in China, which is that strong buying pressure for grains and all various agricultural commodities, is what we see driving the global prices and obviously being mirrored in the domestic market.”

Wandile Sihlobo, Chief Economist at the Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa.

“South Africa is solidly interlinked on that, particularly for commodities that we are the major participants on. If you look at the correlations just of the prices of grains of domestic markets as well as globally, you will see those correlations are somewhere around 80% – what happens globally matters a lot for us”, he continues.

Is genetically modified still a swear word in agriculture?

As we head to the 10 billion global population mark – set to take place sometime in 2050 – genetically modified crops have made the mass production of food reliable and plentiful, says The Money Show’s, Bruce Whitfield.

Sihlobo believes that the sentiment is somewhat changing now. “You will recall Africa’s resistance to genetically modified crops… I think it was largely some of the NGOs that were backed to a certain extent by European countries that actually were against the genetically modified crops to a large extent.”

Just recently, the European Commission released a study indicating its intentions to review the genetically modified crops policy for the EU region to see what adjustments can be made.

“So, that’s a hot debate that is happening in the EU and I think that if there is a change in policy in the EU, we could pretty much see most African countries also following through that. And, if they do that, there are gains to be seen… we can even contribute now to the climate change story in a sense that we will be able to get more crops, more output from crops, utilising less land than now where you have to plant tracks and tracks of land and still harvesting very little because you are not embracing technology.”

Wandile Sihlobo, Chief Economist at the Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa.

The politics and uncertainty around land reform

Amid all the uncertainty that has been happening around land policy, Sihlobo believes that South Africa’s agricultural sector has been solid, doubled in value and volumes since 1994, employment has been solid, exports have been solid and, investments and embracing technology has been good.

Now, the question is: how do we make sure that we don’t distract this momentum that has been there but rather we bring new players in, utilising some of the under-utilised land parcels which are where I think policy should actually enhance on, he says.

“The reality is, if you are farming somewhere in Free State, you are competing with someone in Sinaloa, Mexico – it’s about how do you then in South Africa become much more competitive and I think that commercialisation… is the way to go.”

Wandile Sihlobo, Chief Economist at the Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa.

“All of the new black farmers that are coming in – we have to set them up and say okay, how can you be a commercial black farmer but participate in the markets, see other resources that are available like anybody else. If the state does assists, it assists at the entry-level but after five years or so, somebody has to show some entrepreneurial spirit and be able to show if they can run the entity.”

Wandile Sihlobo, Chief Economist at the Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa.

For data-driven insights that match foresight with sustainable possibilities, re-visit this feature page regularly to listen to thought-provoking conversations with Absa Corporate and Investment Banking sector experts in the Absa Insights podcast series.




7 June 2021 5:26 PM
by Zaakirah Rossier
Tags:
Sponsored
Infrastructure
Farming
Farmers
Agriculture
Bruce Whitfield
Agriculture exports
Centre of Excellence in Food Security
Absa Corporate and Investment Banking
absa insights
Sponsored Content
African agriculture
AbsaInsights2021

More from Absa Insights 2021

Could Kenya’s fresh outlook on agriculture serve as a blueprint for SA?

7 June 2021 5:35 PM

Is Public-Private Partnerships the key to unlocking South Africa’s agricultural potential?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Farmers, Ferraris and Forward-thinking investors makes for a fruitful future

31 May 2021 9:40 AM

Why farmers (and not bankers) could be the next group driving Ferraris and Lamborghinis, thanks to Africa's rich Agri sector

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The future of renewable energy is bright

18 February 2021 8:34 AM

The untapped potential of Africa’s treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploited.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Energy is the gatekeeper to a prosperous future

18 February 2021 8:20 AM

Tackling Africa’s energy crisis starts with policymakers and evidence shows that they’re not moving fast enough.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The race to win the battle of energy storage is on

18 February 2021 8:20 AM

Wherever there is a problem, there is a solution and in the energy sector, a solution is an opportunity.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Coal to gas shift – a major step toward energy stability in SA

18 February 2021 8:19 AM

The market exists and, so does the technology – the question is, who is capable of operating energy storage in South Africa?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sustainable Energy: A fascinating dynamic for the resources sector

8 February 2021 7:20 AM

Issues such as climate change are no longer “soft” elements that can be tucked away in a sustainability report somewhere.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure

27 January 2021 6:30 AM

Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Black Friday taking consumers from bricks to bytes

13 December 2020 7:00 AM

With the Festive season upon us, it is worth unpacking some of the data to better understand exactly how consumers reacted this year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Consumer goods sector is consolidating - and supply chains are de-globalising

23 October 2020 2:19 PM

The pandemic has hastened much-needed consolidation and made clear the value of bringing supply chains closer to home.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Zakithi Nkosi Clinic to open specialised oncology ward for kids at Bara Hospital

Lifestyle

'Brian Shivambu signs secret contract – promises to pay back R4.55m in VBS loot'

Business Local Politics

SA screen and stage icon Shaleen Surtie-Richards passes away

Lifestyle Local

EWN Highlights

'Shaleen Surtie-Richards held a mirror to our unjust past' - President Ramaphosa

7 June 2021 9:48 PM

Gupta associate Iqbal Sharma’s bail bid postponed

7 June 2021 8:09 PM

DA: Eskom’s power cuts could be deadly to oxygen-dependent patients

7 June 2021 7:40 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA