



JOHANNESBURG - The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has been granted a preservation order to freeze the bank accounts and assets of 14 service providers contracted by the Gauteng Education Department to decontaminate schools.

This cost the department R431 million.

Speaking to the South African National Editors' Forum, SIU head, Advocate Andy Mothibi, confirmed the probe was continuing.

"This is in the Gauteng Department of Education. Remember, the headlines were made that the Gauteng Department of Education issued a tender for decontamination of classrooms, of schools, to the tune of R431 million. The investigation is ongoing but for now, we have uncovered evidence of irregularities that enabled the SIU to approach the Special Tribunal."

It’s understood that hundreds of companies that appeared to have had no expertise or prior experience in the cleaning industry benefitted from the projects.

This article first appeared on EWN : SIU to freeze assets of 14 companies contracted to decontaminate Gauteng schools