Considering a side hustle? How to decide on your prices when you're starting out

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 22:05
Does SA need a special court to settle royal disputes?
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Styles Lucas Ledwaba - journalist, feature writer, author, photographer, founder and editor of Mukurukuru Media
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'We've got 14,000 Covid shots in our hospital network waiting for arms to jab' Private hospital operator ‎Life Healthcare says it's ready for Covid 3rd wave, after posting a 12% drop in half-year profit. 27 May 2021 6:54 PM
How does the Electronic Vaccination Data System work? Department of Health deputy director-general Dr Nicholas Crisp says they are working to fix some of the system glitches. 27 May 2021 5:26 PM
The Guptas and their SA collaborators must pay back the money - Gordhan Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has borrowed the phrase often used by his arch-enemy, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EF... 27 May 2021 4:57 PM
View all Local
Fellow South Africans ... this is what happens before the president's addresses This article sets out the processes that the Presidency and the National Coronavirus Command Council undertake to update South Afr... 27 May 2021 4:52 PM
Cabinet hasn't discussed Mkhize, Digital Vibes matter, says Ntshavheni Acting Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, said that it was not for the Cabinet to express its view on continuing in... 27 May 2021 1:27 PM
Cape Town rental agents 'extorting' application fees from prospective tenants 'I'm so shocked by what I'm hearing' exclaims TT Mbha, the founder of Black Real Estate in Gauteng. 26 May 2021 8:06 PM
View all Politics
Considering a side hustle? How to decide on your prices when you're starting out Serial entrepreneur and author Nic Haralambous shares invaluable tips on what to charge when you start your side hustle. 27 May 2021 8:21 PM
Pepkor reports 50% rise in half-year earnings, set to open more new stores 'We have tremendous faith in PEP and Ackermans as brands'. Bruce Whitfield interviews Pepkor CEO Leon Lourens on The Money Show. 27 May 2021 7:33 PM
African Bank Group returns to profitability - up 196% to R152m year on year Bruce Whitfield interviews CFO Gustav Raubenheimer about African Bank's half-year results and its continued turnaround. 27 May 2021 7:11 PM
View all Business
WATCH: Did Jacob Zuma snub Carl Niehaus's handshake? Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 May 2021 9:02 AM
WATCH: Curry house waiter saves choking customer with Heimlich manoeuvre Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 May 2021 8:34 AM
Have you successfully claimed on Cartrack's recovery warranty of up to R150k? How many people have navigated the tricky Ts and Cs to be paid R150,000 in the past six years, asks consumer ninja Wendy Knowler. 26 May 2021 8:25 PM
View all Lifestyle
Sundowns can emulate Bayern and Juventus by winning nine league titles in a row Eyewitness News sports reporter Michael Pedro says the likes of Pirates and Chiefs must give their managers financial backing. 27 May 2021 3:18 PM
'What those hooligans did is unacceptable, Sundowns must apologise to Pitso' Listeners give their take on insults hurled at coach Pitso Mosimane during Mamelodi Sundowns clash against Al Ahly on Saturday. 24 May 2021 12:46 PM
Department of Basic Education suspends all contact sport in schools With reports that South Arica has entered the Covid-19 third wave, the department has acted to mitigate the spread of infections. 19 May 2021 1:19 PM
View all Sport
Mom's explanation why boys should masturbate with condoms goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 May 2021 8:50 AM
In need of a rejuvenating mid-year holiday? George is your passport to paradise. Take a much-needed break and get your family time fix while holidaying in George, Wilderness and Uniondale in the Garden Route. 25 May 2021 2:30 PM
WATCH: Xoli Mngambi's reaction to f-bombs dropped on air goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 25 May 2021 9:07 AM
View all Entertainment
What does Dutch pollution ruling against Shell mean for likes of Sasol + Eskom? Shell's been ordered to make huge global carbon emission cuts amid a growing number of such cases being brought around the world. 26 May 2021 7:00 PM
WATCH: Prof Muhammad Yunus chats to 702's Bruce Whitfield The Nobel Laureate takes part in the Nobel Prize Dialogue at the University of Pretoria, from Bangladesh. 24 May 2021 12:53 PM
NOBEL PRIZE DIALOGUE: 'Work as we know it was disrupted long before Covid-19' Muhammad Yunus says school has created artificial human beings who wait for someone to offer them jobs and then follow orders. 21 May 2021 2:40 PM
View all World
Who is African? Reflections on Africa Day Kara Heritage Institute director Dr Mathole Motshekga says there are no black or white people in Africa. 25 May 2021 11:59 AM
A humanitarian tragedy is playing itself out in Mozambique - and help is needed! Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado province is facing escalating violence by non-state armed groups, displacing hundreds of thousands. 6 May 2021 4:55 PM
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
View all Africa
Cape Town rental agents 'extorting' application fees from prospective tenants 'I'm so shocked by what I'm hearing' exclaims TT Mbha, the founder of Black Real Estate in Gauteng. 26 May 2021 8:06 PM
What does Dutch pollution ruling against Shell mean for likes of Sasol + Eskom? Shell's been ordered to make huge global carbon emission cuts amid a growing number of such cases being brought around the world. 26 May 2021 7:00 PM
'A PR disaster': Fever trees mutilated to clear view of Showmax billboard Andy Rice on the lessons to be learned by Showmax after the trees were lopped instead of just trimmed, for advertising purposes. 25 May 2021 9:12 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Considering a side hustle? How to decide on your prices when you're starting out

27 May 2021 8:21 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Entrepreneurship
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Nic Haralambous
entrepreneur
pricing
side hustle
How to Start a Side Hustle
how much to charge
customer base
starting a side hustle

Serial entrepreneur and author Nic Haralambous shares invaluable tips on what to charge when you start your side hustle.
© serezniy/123rf.com

How much should you be charging for the goods and services you provide when you start a side hustle?

How do you know if you're charging enough?

How do you build a customer base if you're afraid you're overcharging?

RELATED: Want a side hustle? Entrepreneur giving away money to help you get started

Serial entrepreneur and author Nic Haralambous has invaluable tips on how to get it right.

Keep these three things in mind:

- FPFP: Friends Pay Full Price (If they are really your friends they shouldn't ask for a discount.)

- Whatever you think you should charge you should probably double (Your perception of your own value is always lower than others'.)

- Know who your customer is, and be specific (If they say you're too expensive, maybe they're not your customer.)

What you set out to charge is what the perceived value of your product or service is, so if you were telling people your hourly rate is R200 for life coaching they're only going to value your life coaching at R200 an hour.

Nic Haralambous, Entrepreneur and author

The chances are they're not going to execute on your advice because they don't value it that much.

Nic Haralambous, Entrepreneur and author

That applies to just about everything, so rather go in at a higher price... and then come down and add in an extra hour value for them or an extra product here and there in an upsell than trying to negotiate people up.

Nic Haralambous, Entrepreneur and author

Listen to Haralambous' essential advice below:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Considering a side hustle? How to decide on your prices when you're starting out




27 May 2021 8:21 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Entrepreneurship
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Nic Haralambous
entrepreneur
pricing
side hustle
How to Start a Side Hustle
how much to charge
customer base
starting a side hustle

More from Business

Pepkor reports 50% rise in half-year earnings, set to open more new stores

27 May 2021 7:33 PM

'We have tremendous faith in PEP and Ackermans as brands'. Bruce Whitfield interviews Pepkor CEO Leon Lourens on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

African Bank Group returns to profitability - up 196% to R152m year on year

27 May 2021 7:11 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews CFO Gustav Raubenheimer about African Bank's half-year results and its continued turnaround.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We've got 14,000 Covid shots in our hospital network waiting for arms to jab'

27 May 2021 6:54 PM

Private hospital operator ‎Life Healthcare says it's ready for Covid 3rd wave, after posting a 12% drop in half-year profit.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Guptas and their SA collaborators must pay back the money - Gordhan

27 May 2021 4:57 PM

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has borrowed the phrase often used by his arch-enemy, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), to call on companies and individuals accused of looting SOEs to refund the state.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Exceptional' grape harvest won't boost sales as winemakers sit with 2020 stock

26 May 2021 9:06 PM

Outstanding wines could result from the cooler 2021 grape season, but there's still an oversupply after the lockdown sales bans.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Have you successfully claimed on Cartrack's recovery warranty of up to R150k?

26 May 2021 8:25 PM

How many people have navigated the tricky Ts and Cs to be paid R150,000 in the past six years, asks consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town rental agents 'extorting' application fees from prospective tenants

26 May 2021 8:06 PM

'I'm so shocked by what I'm hearing' exclaims TT Mbha, the founder of Black Real Estate in Gauteng.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Metaverse - a potential future internet

26 May 2021 7:15 PM

Combine high speed internet with powerful hardware and software to build a virtual world to rival the real one, welcome to the Metaverse.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What does Dutch pollution ruling against Shell mean for likes of Sasol + Eskom?

26 May 2021 7:00 PM

Shell's been ordered to make huge global carbon emission cuts amid a growing number of such cases being brought around the world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Saica charges former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste with misconduct

26 May 2021 1:42 PM

South African Institute of Chartered Accountants CEO Freeman Nomvalo says they have a case based on well-established facts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

WATCH: Did Jacob Zuma snub Carl Niehaus's handshake?

27 May 2021 9:02 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: Curry house waiter saves choking customer with Heimlich manoeuvre

27 May 2021 8:34 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Have you successfully claimed on Cartrack's recovery warranty of up to R150k?

26 May 2021 8:25 PM

How many people have navigated the tricky Ts and Cs to be paid R150,000 in the past six years, asks consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town rental agents 'extorting' application fees from prospective tenants

26 May 2021 8:06 PM

'I'm so shocked by what I'm hearing' exclaims TT Mbha, the founder of Black Real Estate in Gauteng.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mom's explanation why boys should masturbate with condoms goes viral

26 May 2021 8:50 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'A PR disaster': Fever trees mutilated to clear view of Showmax billboard

25 May 2021 9:12 PM

Andy Rice on the lessons to be learned by Showmax after the trees were lopped instead of just trimmed, for advertising purposes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Can't get vehicle financing? Planet42 rents out used cars with the option to buy

25 May 2021 8:27 PM

More than 90% of their customers would not have a car without Planet42 says co-founder and CEO Eerik Oja, who is from Estonia.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A digital rand? Reserve Bank is considering launching its own digital currency

25 May 2021 7:53 PM

The Reserve Bank is investigating the feasibility of a CBDC. Crypto expert Simon Dingle discusses the implications.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

In need of a rejuvenating mid-year holiday? George is your passport to paradise.

25 May 2021 2:30 PM

Take a much-needed break and get your family time fix while holidaying in George, Wilderness and Uniondale in the Garden Route.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: Xoli Mngambi's reaction to f-bombs dropped on air goes viral

25 May 2021 9:07 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Ramaphosa family meeting coming soon, says Ntshavheni

Local

How does the Electronic Vaccination Data System work?

Local

A chilling account of how a house burnt down due to lack of fire engines

Local

EWN Highlights

Regional talks end with no solid plan to quell jihadist violence in Mozambique

27 May 2021 9:01 PM

UK PM hits back after ex-aide alleges pandemic lies, chaos

27 May 2021 8:02 PM

UN body orders probe of 'systematic' abuses in Israel, Palestinian areas

27 May 2021 7:19 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA