African Bank Group returns to profitability - up 196% to R152m year on year
African Bank says it's geared for growth as it returns to profitability after the economic fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic.
It posted a net profit after tax of R152 million for the six-month period to 31 March 2021, after 2020's interim loss of R158 million.
Our interim results for the current reporting period reflect a higher profit of R152 million; representing a year-on-year improvement of 196%. The Group’s return on equity (RoE) was a resultant positive 2.9% compared to H1 2020’s negative 3.0%.Gustav Raubenheimer, CFO - African Bank
Bruce Whitfield interviews CFO Gustav Raubenheimer about African Bank's continued turnaround.
Our return on equity is still low but I wouldn't say that as a result African Bank is vulnerable...Gustav Raubenheimer, CFO - African Bank
We are highly liquid; we are highly capitalised and we really weathered the Covid storm I think very well.Gustav Raubenheimer, CFO - African Bank
We had seen in the hard lockdown that there was a massive decline in applications which means that we dispersed less loans...Gustav Raubenheimer, CFO - African Bank
We can see the benefit [of early steps we took] coming through in the credit-loss ratio which is the lowest it's ever been in African Bank, but that comes at a cost... a book decline.Gustav Raubenheimer, CFO - African Bank
We definitely think that South Africans are becoming more comfortable with the brand and that they starting to trust us more and more with their money.Gustav Raubenheimer, CFO - African Bank
For more on African Bank's growth plans, listen to the audio clip below:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : African Bank Group returns to profitability - up 196% to R152m year on year
