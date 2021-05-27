'We've got 14,000 Covid shots in our hospital network waiting for arms to jab'





Private hospital group Life Healthcare has reported an 11.9% drop in profit for the half-year to end-March.

Revenue from continuing operations grew by 4.0% to R13.0 billion.

There was an improved performance in southern Africa it says, despite the increased severity of the second Covid-19 wave between December 2020 and February 2021.

The hospital operator runs 66 facilities in South Africa and also Alliance Medical Group, a global business.

The sale of its Polish business Scanmed has been completed, earning R681 million in net proceeds.

Life Healthcare's diversification strategy has paid off, says Group Chief Executive Peter Wharton-Hood.

Both businesses were impacted by Covid... but Covid actually benefited a portion of the Alliance medical business. Peter Wharton-Hood, Group Chief Executive - ‎Life Healthcare

Wharton-Hood also gives an update on Life Healthcare's battle to change the rule in South Africa which bars hospital groups from employing their own radiographers.

Our meeting has been deferred to the 26th of August so our opportunity to get that programme up and running has been stalled... We'll invest somewhere between R500- and R700-million in the first 12 months, and up to R3 billion in South Africa in that project. Peter Wharton-Hood, Group Chief Executive - ‎Life Healthcare

We're very keen... to build on the success of the model that's been delivered very successfully to the NHS in the UK. Peter Wharton-Hood, Group Chief Executive - ‎Life Healthcare

Life Healthcare is holding on to its interim dividend in anticipation of the next wave of Covid-19.

Wharton-Hood says a lot of learning took place during the first and second Covid waves, so Life Healthcare is prepared for the Wave 3.

We can see the spike is happening in Gauteng... We've got 560 Covid-19 patients in our hospitals as we speak and that compares to just over 2,100 in Wave 2 and 1,600 in Wave 1, to put them into perspective. Peter Wharton-Hood, Group Chief Executive - ‎Life Healthcare

Between two hospital vaccination sites together in co-operation with the government, when we get them firing we should be able to do about 6,000 jabs a day Peter Wharton-Hood, Group Chief Executive - ‎Life Healthcare

We've done just short of 2,000 in Phase 2 and we've got about 14,000 vaccines in our hospital network waiting for arms to jab! Peter Wharton-Hood, Group Chief Executive - ‎Life Healthcare

