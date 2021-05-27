Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 22:05
Does SA need a special court to settle royal disputes?
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Styles Lucas Ledwaba - journalist, feature writer, author, photographer, founder and editor of Mukurukuru Media
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'We've got 14,000 Covid shots in our hospital network waiting for arms to jab' Private hospital operator ‎Life Healthcare says it's ready for Covid 3rd wave, after posting a 12% drop in half-year profit. 27 May 2021 6:54 PM
How does the Electronic Vaccination Data System work? Department of Health deputy director-general Dr Nicholas Crisp says they are working to fix some of the system glitches. 27 May 2021 5:26 PM
The Guptas and their SA collaborators must pay back the money - Gordhan Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has borrowed the phrase often used by his arch-enemy, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EF... 27 May 2021 4:57 PM
View all Local
Fellow South Africans ... this is what happens before the president's addresses This article sets out the processes that the Presidency and the National Coronavirus Command Council undertake to update South Afr... 27 May 2021 4:52 PM
Cabinet hasn't discussed Mkhize, Digital Vibes matter, says Ntshavheni Acting Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, said that it was not for the Cabinet to express its view on continuing in... 27 May 2021 1:27 PM
Cape Town rental agents 'extorting' application fees from prospective tenants 'I'm so shocked by what I'm hearing' exclaims TT Mbha, the founder of Black Real Estate in Gauteng. 26 May 2021 8:06 PM
View all Politics
Considering a side hustle? How to decide on your prices when you're starting out Serial entrepreneur and author Nic Haralambous shares invaluable tips on what to charge when you start your side hustle. 27 May 2021 8:21 PM
Pepkor reports 50% rise in half-year earnings, set to open more new stores 'We have tremendous faith in PEP and Ackermans as brands'. Bruce Whitfield interviews Pepkor CEO Leon Lourens on The Money Show. 27 May 2021 7:33 PM
African Bank Group returns to profitability - up 196% to R152m year on year Bruce Whitfield interviews CFO Gustav Raubenheimer about African Bank's half-year results and its continued turnaround. 27 May 2021 7:11 PM
View all Business
WATCH: Did Jacob Zuma snub Carl Niehaus's handshake? Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 May 2021 9:02 AM
WATCH: Curry house waiter saves choking customer with Heimlich manoeuvre Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 May 2021 8:34 AM
Have you successfully claimed on Cartrack's recovery warranty of up to R150k? How many people have navigated the tricky Ts and Cs to be paid R150,000 in the past six years, asks consumer ninja Wendy Knowler. 26 May 2021 8:25 PM
View all Lifestyle
Sundowns can emulate Bayern and Juventus by winning nine league titles in a row Eyewitness News sports reporter Michael Pedro says the likes of Pirates and Chiefs must give their managers financial backing. 27 May 2021 3:18 PM
'What those hooligans did is unacceptable, Sundowns must apologise to Pitso' Listeners give their take on insults hurled at coach Pitso Mosimane during Mamelodi Sundowns clash against Al Ahly on Saturday. 24 May 2021 12:46 PM
Department of Basic Education suspends all contact sport in schools With reports that South Arica has entered the Covid-19 third wave, the department has acted to mitigate the spread of infections. 19 May 2021 1:19 PM
View all Sport
Mom's explanation why boys should masturbate with condoms goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 May 2021 8:50 AM
In need of a rejuvenating mid-year holiday? George is your passport to paradise. Take a much-needed break and get your family time fix while holidaying in George, Wilderness and Uniondale in the Garden Route. 25 May 2021 2:30 PM
WATCH: Xoli Mngambi's reaction to f-bombs dropped on air goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 25 May 2021 9:07 AM
View all Entertainment
What does Dutch pollution ruling against Shell mean for likes of Sasol + Eskom? Shell's been ordered to make huge global carbon emission cuts amid a growing number of such cases being brought around the world. 26 May 2021 7:00 PM
WATCH: Prof Muhammad Yunus chats to 702's Bruce Whitfield The Nobel Laureate takes part in the Nobel Prize Dialogue at the University of Pretoria, from Bangladesh. 24 May 2021 12:53 PM
NOBEL PRIZE DIALOGUE: 'Work as we know it was disrupted long before Covid-19' Muhammad Yunus says school has created artificial human beings who wait for someone to offer them jobs and then follow orders. 21 May 2021 2:40 PM
View all World
Who is African? Reflections on Africa Day Kara Heritage Institute director Dr Mathole Motshekga says there are no black or white people in Africa. 25 May 2021 11:59 AM
A humanitarian tragedy is playing itself out in Mozambique - and help is needed! Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado province is facing escalating violence by non-state armed groups, displacing hundreds of thousands. 6 May 2021 4:55 PM
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
View all Africa
Cape Town rental agents 'extorting' application fees from prospective tenants 'I'm so shocked by what I'm hearing' exclaims TT Mbha, the founder of Black Real Estate in Gauteng. 26 May 2021 8:06 PM
What does Dutch pollution ruling against Shell mean for likes of Sasol + Eskom? Shell's been ordered to make huge global carbon emission cuts amid a growing number of such cases being brought around the world. 26 May 2021 7:00 PM
'A PR disaster': Fever trees mutilated to clear view of Showmax billboard Andy Rice on the lessons to be learned by Showmax after the trees were lopped instead of just trimmed, for advertising purposes. 25 May 2021 9:12 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local

'We've got 14,000 Covid shots in our hospital network waiting for arms to jab'

27 May 2021 6:54 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Life Healthcare
Dividend
company results
private hospitals
COVID-19
Life Healthcare Group
Covid-19 third wave
Peter Wharton-Hood
private hospital group

Private hospital operator ‎Life Healthcare says it's ready for Covid 3rd wave, after posting a 12% drop in half-year profit.

Private hospital group Life Healthcare has reported an 11.9% drop in profit for the half-year to end-March.

Revenue from continuing operations grew by 4.0% to R13.0 billion.

There was an improved performance in southern Africa it says, despite the increased severity of the second Covid-19 wave between December 2020 and February 2021.

While the province battles the worst drought in a century, Life Vincent Pallotti Hospital in Pinelands has taken proactive step in securing its water supply. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN

The hospital operator runs 66 facilities in South Africa and also Alliance Medical Group, a global business.

The sale of its Polish business Scanmed has been completed, earning R681 million in net proceeds.

Life Healthcare's diversification strategy has paid off, says Group Chief Executive Peter Wharton-Hood.

Both businesses were impacted by Covid... but Covid actually benefited a portion of the Alliance medical business.

Peter Wharton-Hood, Group Chief Executive - ‎Life Healthcare

Wharton-Hood also gives an update on Life Healthcare's battle to change the rule in South Africa which bars hospital groups from employing their own radiographers.

RELATED: Hospital catch-22: We can't buy the machines unless we can employ radiographers!

Our meeting has been deferred to the 26th of August so our opportunity to get that programme up and running has been stalled... We'll invest somewhere between R500- and R700-million in the first 12 months, and up to R3 billion in South Africa in that project.

Peter Wharton-Hood, Group Chief Executive - ‎Life Healthcare

We're very keen... to build on the success of the model that's been delivered very successfully to the NHS in the UK.

Peter Wharton-Hood, Group Chief Executive - ‎Life Healthcare

Life Healthcare is holding on to its interim dividend in anticipation of the next wave of Covid-19.

Wharton-Hood says a lot of learning took place during the first and second Covid waves, so Life Healthcare is prepared for the Wave 3.

We can see the spike is happening in Gauteng... We've got 560 Covid-19 patients in our hospitals as we speak and that compares to just over 2,100 in Wave 2 and 1,600 in Wave 1, to put them into perspective.

Peter Wharton-Hood, Group Chief Executive - ‎Life Healthcare

Between two hospital vaccination sites together in co-operation with the government, when we get them firing we should be able to do about 6,000 jabs a day

Peter Wharton-Hood, Group Chief Executive - ‎Life Healthcare

We've done just short of 2,000 in Phase 2 and we've got about 14,000 vaccines in our hospital network waiting for arms to jab!

Peter Wharton-Hood, Group Chief Executive - ‎Life Healthcare

Listen to the interview on The Money Show:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'We've got 14,000 Covid shots in our hospital network waiting for arms to jab'




27 May 2021 6:54 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Life Healthcare
Dividend
company results
private hospitals
COVID-19
Life Healthcare Group
Covid-19 third wave
Peter Wharton-Hood
private hospital group

More from Business

Considering a side hustle? How to decide on your prices when you're starting out

27 May 2021 8:21 PM

Serial entrepreneur and author Nic Haralambous shares invaluable tips on what to charge when you start your side hustle.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pepkor reports 50% rise in half-year earnings, set to open more new stores

27 May 2021 7:33 PM

'We have tremendous faith in PEP and Ackermans as brands'. Bruce Whitfield interviews Pepkor CEO Leon Lourens on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

African Bank Group returns to profitability - up 196% to R152m year on year

27 May 2021 7:11 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews CFO Gustav Raubenheimer about African Bank's half-year results and its continued turnaround.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Guptas and their SA collaborators must pay back the money - Gordhan

27 May 2021 4:57 PM

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has borrowed the phrase often used by his arch-enemy, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), to call on companies and individuals accused of looting SOEs to refund the state.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Exceptional' grape harvest won't boost sales as winemakers sit with 2020 stock

26 May 2021 9:06 PM

Outstanding wines could result from the cooler 2021 grape season, but there's still an oversupply after the lockdown sales bans.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Have you successfully claimed on Cartrack's recovery warranty of up to R150k?

26 May 2021 8:25 PM

How many people have navigated the tricky Ts and Cs to be paid R150,000 in the past six years, asks consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town rental agents 'extorting' application fees from prospective tenants

26 May 2021 8:06 PM

'I'm so shocked by what I'm hearing' exclaims TT Mbha, the founder of Black Real Estate in Gauteng.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Metaverse - a potential future internet

26 May 2021 7:15 PM

Combine high speed internet with powerful hardware and software to build a virtual world to rival the real one, welcome to the Metaverse.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What does Dutch pollution ruling against Shell mean for likes of Sasol + Eskom?

26 May 2021 7:00 PM

Shell's been ordered to make huge global carbon emission cuts amid a growing number of such cases being brought around the world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Saica charges former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste with misconduct

26 May 2021 1:42 PM

South African Institute of Chartered Accountants CEO Freeman Nomvalo says they have a case based on well-established facts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

How does the Electronic Vaccination Data System work?

27 May 2021 5:26 PM

Department of Health deputy director-general Dr Nicholas Crisp says they are working to fix some of the system glitches.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Guptas and their SA collaborators must pay back the money - Gordhan

27 May 2021 4:57 PM

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has borrowed the phrase often used by his arch-enemy, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), to call on companies and individuals accused of looting SOEs to refund the state.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A chilling account of how a house burnt down due to lack of fire engines

27 May 2021 4:26 PM

Cricket coach Hussein Manack says it was a traumatic experience but thankfully their neighbours are okay.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ramaphosa family meeting coming soon, says Ntshavheni

27 May 2021 3:51 PM

Acting Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, said that Cabinet had noted an increase in the numbers of people becoming infected and a rise in the number of deaths.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SIU to freeze assets of 14 companies contracted to decontaminate Gauteng schools

27 May 2021 3:27 PM

This cost the Gauteng Education Department R431 million.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A nudist bares his soul on why he decided to become a naturist

27 May 2021 2:39 PM

Naturist, Vongani Nkuna says the biggest misconception people have is that naturism is a sexually charged environment.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ramaphosa to no longer testify at Zondo Inquiry next week

27 May 2021 2:33 PM

In a brief notice, commission spokesperson, Reverend Mbuyiselo Stemela, did not say when President Cyril Ramaphosa would testify.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cabinet hasn't discussed Mkhize, Digital Vibes matter, says Ntshavheni

27 May 2021 1:27 PM

Acting Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, said that it was not for the Cabinet to express its view on continuing investigations by law enforcement agencies, who should do their work without fear or favour.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'MEC Mamabolo let the cat out of the bag on e-tolls, a decision has been made'

27 May 2021 1:14 PM

Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse CEO Wayne Duvenage says it should be the transport minister who makes the announcement on e-tolls.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'I always say television is all about the ‘what’ and 'how' - Johan Stemmet

27 May 2021 1:11 PM

Former 'Noot vir Noot' host Johan Stemmet shares his journey of hosting the country’s longest-running musical quiz show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Ramaphosa family meeting coming soon, says Ntshavheni

Local

How does the Electronic Vaccination Data System work?

Local

A chilling account of how a house burnt down due to lack of fire engines

Local

EWN Highlights

Regional talks end with no solid plan to quell jihadist violence in Mozambique

27 May 2021 9:01 PM

UK PM hits back after ex-aide alleges pandemic lies, chaos

27 May 2021 8:02 PM

UN body orders probe of 'systematic' abuses in Israel, Palestinian areas

27 May 2021 7:19 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA