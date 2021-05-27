'We've got 14,000 Covid shots in our hospital network waiting for arms to jab'
Private hospital group Life Healthcare has reported an 11.9% drop in profit for the half-year to end-March.
Revenue from continuing operations grew by 4.0% to R13.0 billion.
There was an improved performance in southern Africa it says, despite the increased severity of the second Covid-19 wave between December 2020 and February 2021.
The hospital operator runs 66 facilities in South Africa and also Alliance Medical Group, a global business.
The sale of its Polish business Scanmed has been completed, earning R681 million in net proceeds.
Life Healthcare's diversification strategy has paid off, says Group Chief Executive Peter Wharton-Hood.
Both businesses were impacted by Covid... but Covid actually benefited a portion of the Alliance medical business.Peter Wharton-Hood, Group Chief Executive - Life Healthcare
Wharton-Hood also gives an update on Life Healthcare's battle to change the rule in South Africa which bars hospital groups from employing their own radiographers.
RELATED: Hospital catch-22: We can't buy the machines unless we can employ radiographers!
Our meeting has been deferred to the 26th of August so our opportunity to get that programme up and running has been stalled... We'll invest somewhere between R500- and R700-million in the first 12 months, and up to R3 billion in South Africa in that project.Peter Wharton-Hood, Group Chief Executive - Life Healthcare
We're very keen... to build on the success of the model that's been delivered very successfully to the NHS in the UK.Peter Wharton-Hood, Group Chief Executive - Life Healthcare
Life Healthcare is holding on to its interim dividend in anticipation of the next wave of Covid-19.
Wharton-Hood says a lot of learning took place during the first and second Covid waves, so Life Healthcare is prepared for the Wave 3.
We can see the spike is happening in Gauteng... We've got 560 Covid-19 patients in our hospitals as we speak and that compares to just over 2,100 in Wave 2 and 1,600 in Wave 1, to put them into perspective.Peter Wharton-Hood, Group Chief Executive - Life Healthcare
Between two hospital vaccination sites together in co-operation with the government, when we get them firing we should be able to do about 6,000 jabs a dayPeter Wharton-Hood, Group Chief Executive - Life Healthcare
We've done just short of 2,000 in Phase 2 and we've got about 14,000 vaccines in our hospital network waiting for arms to jab!Peter Wharton-Hood, Group Chief Executive - Life Healthcare
Listen to the interview on The Money Show:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'We've got 14,000 Covid shots in our hospital network waiting for arms to jab'
Source : Bertram Malgas/EWN
More from Business
Considering a side hustle? How to decide on your prices when you're starting out
Serial entrepreneur and author Nic Haralambous shares invaluable tips on what to charge when you start your side hustle.Read More
Pepkor reports 50% rise in half-year earnings, set to open more new stores
'We have tremendous faith in PEP and Ackermans as brands'. Bruce Whitfield interviews Pepkor CEO Leon Lourens on The Money Show.Read More
African Bank Group returns to profitability - up 196% to R152m year on year
Bruce Whitfield interviews CFO Gustav Raubenheimer about African Bank's half-year results and its continued turnaround.Read More
The Guptas and their SA collaborators must pay back the money - Gordhan
Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has borrowed the phrase often used by his arch-enemy, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), to call on companies and individuals accused of looting SOEs to refund the state.Read More
'Exceptional' grape harvest won't boost sales as winemakers sit with 2020 stock
Outstanding wines could result from the cooler 2021 grape season, but there's still an oversupply after the lockdown sales bans.Read More
Have you successfully claimed on Cartrack's recovery warranty of up to R150k?
How many people have navigated the tricky Ts and Cs to be paid R150,000 in the past six years, asks consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.Read More
Cape Town rental agents 'extorting' application fees from prospective tenants
'I'm so shocked by what I'm hearing' exclaims TT Mbha, the founder of Black Real Estate in Gauteng.Read More
The Metaverse - a potential future internet
Combine high speed internet with powerful hardware and software to build a virtual world to rival the real one, welcome to the Metaverse.Read More
What does Dutch pollution ruling against Shell mean for likes of Sasol + Eskom?
Shell's been ordered to make huge global carbon emission cuts amid a growing number of such cases being brought around the world.Read More
More from Local
How does the Electronic Vaccination Data System work?
Department of Health deputy director-general Dr Nicholas Crisp says they are working to fix some of the system glitches.Read More
The Guptas and their SA collaborators must pay back the money - Gordhan
Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has borrowed the phrase often used by his arch-enemy, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), to call on companies and individuals accused of looting SOEs to refund the state.Read More
A chilling account of how a house burnt down due to lack of fire engines
Cricket coach Hussein Manack says it was a traumatic experience but thankfully their neighbours are okay.Read More
Ramaphosa family meeting coming soon, says Ntshavheni
Acting Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, said that Cabinet had noted an increase in the numbers of people becoming infected and a rise in the number of deaths.Read More
SIU to freeze assets of 14 companies contracted to decontaminate Gauteng schools
This cost the Gauteng Education Department R431 million.Read More
A nudist bares his soul on why he decided to become a naturist
Naturist, Vongani Nkuna says the biggest misconception people have is that naturism is a sexually charged environment.Read More
Ramaphosa to no longer testify at Zondo Inquiry next week
In a brief notice, commission spokesperson, Reverend Mbuyiselo Stemela, did not say when President Cyril Ramaphosa would testify.Read More
Cabinet hasn't discussed Mkhize, Digital Vibes matter, says Ntshavheni
Acting Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, said that it was not for the Cabinet to express its view on continuing investigations by law enforcement agencies, who should do their work without fear or favour.Read More
'MEC Mamabolo let the cat out of the bag on e-tolls, a decision has been made'
Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse CEO Wayne Duvenage says it should be the transport minister who makes the announcement on e-tolls.Read More