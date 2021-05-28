Mantashe describes calls for Mkhize to step aside as ‘occupational hazard’
JOHANNESBURG – African National Congress (ANC) national chairperson Gwede Mantashe has described ongoing calls for Health Minister Zweli Mkhize to step down as an ‘occupational hazard’.
He said people should really be asking to allow for investigations into the allegations, adding that once the truth had been established, then action must be taken.
Mantashe was speaking during a Zoom lecture on revolutionary morality hosted by the ANC in the Sarah Baartman region of the Eastern Cape on Thursday night.
Using his own experiences as mineral resources minister, Mantashe said he has faced numerous calls for him to be axed.
Calls have been growing for Mkhize to resign or be fired over the health department’s irregular multi-million-rand contracts with Digital Vibes – the company linked to his close associates.
Mantashe said if the party listened to opposition leaders calling for the axing of its ministers, it would be left with no one.
Weighing in on the reaction to his fellow comrade Mkhize’s current crisis, Mantashe said some things were just an occupational hazard.
“As a mineworker, when I go underground, I can’t avoid dust and its effects when I work underground. That is like that when you are leading a portfolio that is critical and busy like health today.”
While at pains to bring up the state of some of the country’s municipalities in the presence of journalists, Mantashe questioned those in attendance about the quality of local government spearheaded by the ANC.
“Our municipalities that are supposed to be led by revolutionaries are almost a disaster.”
The ANC is on what some have termed a PR campaign to clean its image, which has resulted in some changes to its candidate selection process, with the process expected to wrap in August.
