Mantashe describes calls for Mkhize to step aside as ‘occupational hazard’

28 May 2021 6:24 AM
by Tshidi Madia
Tags:
African National Congress
Zweli Mkhize
Gwede Manatshe
digital vibes

Calls have been growing for Mkhize to resign or be fired over the health department’s irregular multi-million-rand contracts with Digital Vibes – the company linked to his close associates.

JOHANNESBURG – African National Congress (ANC) national chairperson Gwede Mantashe has described ongoing calls for Health Minister Zweli Mkhize to step down as an ‘occupational hazard’.

He said people should really be asking to allow for investigations into the allegations, adding that once the truth had been established, then action must be taken.

Mantashe was speaking during a Zoom lecture on revolutionary morality hosted by the ANC in the Sarah Baartman region of the Eastern Cape on Thursday night.

Using his own experiences as mineral resources minister, Mantashe said he has faced numerous calls for him to be axed.

Calls have been growing for Mkhize to resign or be fired over the health department’s irregular multi-million-rand contracts with Digital Vibes – the company linked to his close associates.

READ:

Mantashe said if the party listened to opposition leaders calling for the axing of its ministers, it would be left with no one.

ALSO READ: Mkhize must step down over Digital Vibes scandal, says DA's Gwarube

Weighing in on the reaction to his fellow comrade Mkhize’s current crisis, Mantashe said some things were just an occupational hazard.

“As a mineworker, when I go underground, I can’t avoid dust and its effects when I work underground. That is like that when you are leading a portfolio that is critical and busy like health today.”

WATCH: Mkhize denies benefitting from ‘irregular’ Digital Vibes contract

While at pains to bring up the state of some of the country’s municipalities in the presence of journalists, Mantashe questioned those in attendance about the quality of local government spearheaded by the ANC.

“Our municipalities that are supposed to be led by revolutionaries are almost a disaster.”

The ANC is on what some have termed a PR campaign to clean its image, which has resulted in some changes to its candidate selection process, with the process expected to wrap in August.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.


This article first appeared on EWN : Mantashe describes calls for Mkhize to step aside as ‘occupational hazard’




