Covid-19: South Africa records 4,424 new cases and 93 deaths





The Health Department says it has recorded 4,424 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 1,649,977.

Ninety-three people have passed away after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 56,170 since the beginning of the pandemic.

South Africa's recovery rate stands at 93.8% with at least 1,548,092 people have recuperated from the virus.

The Department of Health says it had administered 828,204 vaccines for people aged 60 and above as well as healthcare workers.