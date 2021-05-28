Covid-19: South Africa records 4,424 new cases and 93 deaths

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020 Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 11:05
Relationships Focus: Pre-marital counselling
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Louis Venter
Noxolo Speelman - Life Coach
Today at 18:09
Nampak results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Erik Smuts - CEO at Nampak
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nick Kunze - .. at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
Friday File : Ardmore Design
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Feé Halsted - Founder at Ardmore Design
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Mantashe describes calls for Mkhize to step aside as ‘occupational hazard’ Calls have been growing for Mkhize to resign or be fired over the health department’s irregular multi-million-rand contracts with... 28 May 2021 6:24 AM
'We've got 14,000 Covid shots in our hospital network waiting for arms to jab' Private hospital operator ‎Life Healthcare says it's ready for Covid 3rd wave, after posting a 12% drop in half-year profit. 27 May 2021 6:54 PM
How does the Electronic Vaccination Data System work? Department of Health deputy director-general Dr Nicholas Crisp says they are working to fix some of the system glitches. 27 May 2021 5:26 PM
View all Local
Fellow South Africans ... this is what happens before the president's addresses This article sets out the processes that the Presidency and the National Coronavirus Command Council undertake to update South Afr... 27 May 2021 4:52 PM
Cabinet hasn't discussed Mkhize, Digital Vibes matter, says Ntshavheni Acting Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, said that it was not for the Cabinet to express its view on continuing in... 27 May 2021 1:27 PM
Cape Town rental agents 'extorting' application fees from prospective tenants 'I'm so shocked by what I'm hearing' exclaims TT Mbha, the founder of Black Real Estate in Gauteng. 26 May 2021 8:06 PM
View all Politics
Considering a side hustle? How to decide on your prices when you're starting out Serial entrepreneur and author Nic Haralambous shares invaluable tips on what to charge when you start your side hustle. 27 May 2021 8:21 PM
Pepkor reports 50% rise in half-year earnings, set to open more new stores 'We have tremendous faith in PEP and Ackermans as brands'. Bruce Whitfield interviews Pepkor CEO Leon Lourens on The Money Show. 27 May 2021 7:33 PM
African Bank Group returns to profitability - up 196% to R152m year on year Bruce Whitfield interviews CFO Gustav Raubenheimer about African Bank's half-year results and its continued turnaround. 27 May 2021 7:11 PM
View all Business
WATCH: Woman distracted by cellphone gets hit by cement mixer Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 May 2021 8:41 AM
Mom shares tips to get children to listen without yelling Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 May 2021 8:16 AM
WATCH: Did Jacob Zuma snub Carl Niehaus's handshake? Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 May 2021 9:02 AM
View all Lifestyle
Sundowns can emulate Bayern and Juventus by winning nine league titles in a row Eyewitness News sports reporter Michael Pedro says the likes of Pirates and Chiefs must give their managers financial backing. 27 May 2021 3:18 PM
'What those hooligans did is unacceptable, Sundowns must apologise to Pitso' Listeners give their take on insults hurled at coach Pitso Mosimane during Mamelodi Sundowns clash against Al Ahly on Saturday. 24 May 2021 12:46 PM
Department of Basic Education suspends all contact sport in schools With reports that South Arica has entered the Covid-19 third wave, the department has acted to mitigate the spread of infections. 19 May 2021 1:19 PM
View all Sport
WATCH: Woman distracted by cellphone gets hit by cement mixer Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 May 2021 8:41 AM
WATCH: Curry house waiter saves choking customer with Heimlich manoeuvre Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 May 2021 8:34 AM
Mom's explanation why boys should masturbate with condoms goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 May 2021 8:50 AM
View all Entertainment
What does Dutch pollution ruling against Shell mean for likes of Sasol + Eskom? Shell's been ordered to make huge global carbon emission cuts amid a growing number of such cases being brought around the world. 26 May 2021 7:00 PM
WATCH: Prof Muhammad Yunus chats to 702's Bruce Whitfield The Nobel Laureate takes part in the Nobel Prize Dialogue at the University of Pretoria, from Bangladesh. 24 May 2021 12:53 PM
NOBEL PRIZE DIALOGUE: 'Work as we know it was disrupted long before Covid-19' Muhammad Yunus says school has created artificial human beings who wait for someone to offer them jobs and then follow orders. 21 May 2021 2:40 PM
View all World
Who is African? Reflections on Africa Day Kara Heritage Institute director Dr Mathole Motshekga says there are no black or white people in Africa. 25 May 2021 11:59 AM
A humanitarian tragedy is playing itself out in Mozambique - and help is needed! Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado province is facing escalating violence by non-state armed groups, displacing hundreds of thousands. 6 May 2021 4:55 PM
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
View all Africa
Cape Town rental agents 'extorting' application fees from prospective tenants 'I'm so shocked by what I'm hearing' exclaims TT Mbha, the founder of Black Real Estate in Gauteng. 26 May 2021 8:06 PM
What does Dutch pollution ruling against Shell mean for likes of Sasol + Eskom? Shell's been ordered to make huge global carbon emission cuts amid a growing number of such cases being brought around the world. 26 May 2021 7:00 PM
'A PR disaster': Fever trees mutilated to clear view of Showmax billboard Andy Rice on the lessons to be learned by Showmax after the trees were lopped instead of just trimmed, for advertising purposes. 25 May 2021 9:12 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward

Covid-19: South Africa records 4,424 new cases and 93 deaths

28 May 2021 6:46 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Department of Health
infections
#Covid19
COVID third wave

The Health Department says it has administered 828,204 vaccines for people aged 60 and above as well as healthcare workers.

The Health Department says it has recorded 4,424 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 1,649,977.

Ninety-three people have passed away after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 56,170 since the beginning of the pandemic.

RELATED: South Africa records 4,623 new cases and 102 deaths

South Africa's recovery rate stands at 93.8% with at least 1,548,092 people have recuperated from the virus.

The Department of Health says it had administered 828,204 vaccines for people aged 60 and above as well as healthcare workers.




28 May 2021 6:46 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Department of Health
infections
#Covid19
COVID third wave

Trending

Mantashe describes calls for Mkhize to step aside as ‘occupational hazard’

Politics Local

A chilling account of how a house burnt down due to lack of fire engines

Local

How does the Electronic Vaccination Data System work?

Local

EWN Highlights

WC authorities urge people to stop jumping vaccine cues, lying about their age

28 May 2021 10:02 AM

SIU: Some companies in GP schools disinfecting scandal appointed via Whatsapp

28 May 2021 9:49 AM

Nelson Mandela Bay mayor calls for SANDF to be deployed amid taxi strike

28 May 2021 8:35 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA