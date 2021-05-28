WATCH: Woman distracted by cellphone gets hit by cement mixer





Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Mom shares tips to get children to listen without yelling

A woman distracted by her cellphone has survived being run over by a cement mixer while crossing the road.

The incident was filmed on CCTV in the Ukrainian capital Kiev.

Warning: The video contains scenes that may be distressful to sensitive viewers.

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela: