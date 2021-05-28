Mom shares tips to get children to listen without yelling





Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Woman distracted by cellphone gets hit by cement mixer

Have you been wondering why children only listen after you yell at them?

Tia Slighthman, who goes under the name of ingcoach on TikTok, says parents need to set boundaries for the children and stick to them.

Watch the TikTok video here.

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela: