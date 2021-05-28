The Clement Manyathela Show connects jobseekers with recruiters and employers
South Africa’s unemployment rate increased to 32.5% in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to the third quarter, this is according to data from Statistics SA.
The pandemic has added to the unemployment rate with the number of unemployed people now at 7.2 million.
The Clement Manyathela Show gave an opportunity for graduates to connect with recruiters for an opportunity to get a job.
A caller by the name of Gill kicked off the show by offering opportunities to those who needed assistance with the Curriculum Vitae and interview training.
I have a company called ‘Creat CV’ where I do interview and preparation skills, I am prepared to help some of the graduates that are looking for assistance in the preparation process.Gill Watson, Caller
Hendrick is looking for a job within the photography industry, he has obtained a diploma at the Tshwane University of Technology. He has a three-year working experience in taking pictures for weddings, corporates, and advertising agencies.
I am looking forward to someone giving me an opportunity to show my work.Hendrick, Caller
Khalo called in for an opportunity within the property space, he graduated in 2020 and has volunteered in a consultancy company.
I graduated with BSc in property studies and I have volunteered at a consultancy company handling state-owned enterprises in terms of evaluating the properties.Khalo, Caller
Tebogo called to ask anyone who may offer her a job in social science research or a project management position.
I completed my doctorate in language studies and have over 15 years of experience in health and science and policy research.Tebogo, Caller
Olwethu has a bachelor of arts degree and looking for an opportunity in the radio and communications industry.
I am looking for an opportunity in the radio content space and communications or PR firm.Olwethu, Caller
Listen to the full conversation below...
