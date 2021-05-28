Teamwork ensured we arrest convicted rapist Sello Mapunya - Sgt Catherine Tladi





Judge Papi Mosopa sentenced convicted serial rapist Sello Abram Mapunya to 1,088 years behind bars.

Mapunya raped and robbed 56 women across Pretoria suburbs for five years.

Speaking to Mandy Wiener, Sergeant Catherine Tladi, who helped investigate Mapunya, explains the process they followed to finally nab Mapunya.

This was teamwork, many people got involved in making sure that he is arrested and it is proven that his DNA is linked to all the victims. Sergeant Catherine Tladi

This is the most traumatic case we've ever had. It was many ladies, it dated back in 2014. Sergeant Catherine Tladi

Tladi says she hopes this case will boost the confidence of citizens in the police.

Listen to the full interview below...