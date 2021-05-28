We are the first band in SA to make money from non-fungible tokens - Rubber Duc





Rubber Duc - Nick Jordaan, Sheldon Sham, Brendan Campbell and Amile Gopal - have just released a single titled Mama.

Another exciting element of the single is that it comes with an amazing and unique offering to their fans. Musicians around the world are hoping to now connect with their fans via blockchain and through exciting new technology known as non-fungible tokens (NFTs) – tradable digital collectors’ items that offer a unique way to get artists music and bonus content. Fans can now purchase the Mama NFT (unique digital edition of the song).

The new track honours the one person in life who is there, or who has been there, through thick and think and celebrates a mother’s love. The song was written by frontman Nick Jordaan as a Mother’s Day gift to his mom, but the message is universal and pays homage to mothers everywhere.

Nick Jordaan tells Azania Mosaka more on #702Unlplugged.

We are diversifying. While we were unable to perform due to Covid-19, we were approached by a Korean hip-hop label. We have started writing for a lot of mere artists. If it wasn't for Covid we wouldn't have done a lot of what we do. Nick Jordaan, Rubber Duc member

Now you can make money off NTFs. We are the first band in South Africa to make money from NTFs. Nick Jordaan, Rubber Duc member

The song 'Mama' is really important. We always write songs about girlfriends and love. This is a song that honours all moms in the country. Nick Jordaan, Rubber Duc member

