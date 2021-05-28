I don't view things as failure purely because it feels final - Kojo Baffoe





Kojo Baffoe is a Writer, blogger, and media consultant amongst many other incredible works he has accomplished over the years.

Baffoe has worked and run businesses in a range of sectors including retail, management consulting, publishing, events, IT, and media (television and print).

He spoke of how he defines failure even though he is not a huge fan of the word itself and how he became a booker for people who wanted to become actors with the judgment of his close friends who saw more potential in him as he had a degree in something totally different from what he was initially doing.

I don’t like the word failure, as a matter of fact, I don't view things as failure purely because it feels so final. Kojo Baffoe, Writer, blogger and media consultant

I have always been the type of person who has never been shy to try out different careers or be worried about how people would perceive it. Kojo Baffoe, Writer, blogger and media consultant

It's never been a deliberate thing that I can say I am sitting here because of the decisions that led me to a particular path. It's been more of I am capable of certain things, where is the opportunity, what is the situation right now but most importantly not allowing myself to be boxed. Kojo Baffoe, Writer, blogger and media consultant

I do believe we don't embrace all aspects of who we are enough. Kojo Baffoe, Writer, blogger and media consultant

Baffoe spoke of his background as Ghanaian/German raised in Lesotho and how the passing of his father affected him.

My mom passed away when I was 14 months and so my father was my only parent until he passed four years ago. We had a good relationship for the 40-plus years he was here with us and he was the greatest influence of my life. Kojo Baffoe, Writer, blogger and media consultant

Baffoe spoke of what made him realise he was not a good actor and the lessons he has learned as a businessman.

Listen to the full interview below...