



JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said that it was ready to proceed with the Tshegofatso Pule murder trial.

The High Court in Johannesburg has set down the matter to begin in October.

The alleged mastermind behind Pule's murder, Ntuthuko Shoba, made a brief appearance in court on Friday.

He's been charged with a schedule 6 offence of premeditated murder.

Shoba appeared with a new legal representative during his short appearance in the High Court in Johannesburg on Friday.

His previous lawyer, Shaddy Sithole, withdrew from the case earlier this week.

The NPA's Phindi Mjonodwane said that they had completed all their investigations and were ready to begin with the trial.

"We are ready to proceed with the trial as the State and we have already disclosed the contents of the docket to the defence team."

Pule's family is hoping that there'll be no delays when the trial begins on 4 October, saying that they want justice.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.

This article first appeared on EWN : NPA ready to proceed with Tshegofatso Pule murder trial