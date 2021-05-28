NPA ready to proceed with Tshegofatso Pule murder trial
JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said that it was ready to proceed with the Tshegofatso Pule murder trial.
The High Court in Johannesburg has set down the matter to begin in October.
The alleged mastermind behind Pule's murder, Ntuthuko Shoba, made a brief appearance in court on Friday.
He's been charged with a schedule 6 offence of premeditated murder.
Shoba appeared with a new legal representative during his short appearance in the High Court in Johannesburg on Friday.
His previous lawyer, Shaddy Sithole, withdrew from the case earlier this week.
The NPA's Phindi Mjonodwane said that they had completed all their investigations and were ready to begin with the trial.
"We are ready to proceed with the trial as the State and we have already disclosed the contents of the docket to the defence team."
Pule's family is hoping that there'll be no delays when the trial begins on 4 October, saying that they want justice.
Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.
This article first appeared on EWN : NPA ready to proceed with Tshegofatso Pule murder trial
More from Local
Teamwork ensured we arrest convicted rapist Sello Mapunya - Sgt Catherine Tladi
Sergeant Catherine Tladi, who helped investigate Mapunya, explains the process they followed while investigating Mapunya.Read More
The Clement Manyathela Show connects jobseekers with recruiters and employers
A caller by the name of Gill kicked off the show by offering opportunities to those who need help with CVs and interview training.Read More
Mantashe describes calls for Mkhize to step aside as ‘occupational hazard’
Calls have been growing for Mkhize to resign or be fired over the health department’s irregular multi-million-rand contracts with Digital Vibes – the company linked to his close associates.Read More
'We've got 14,000 Covid shots in our hospital network waiting for arms to jab'
Private hospital operator Life Healthcare says it's ready for Covid 3rd wave, after posting a 12% drop in half-year profit.Read More
How does the Electronic Vaccination Data System work?
Department of Health deputy director-general Dr Nicholas Crisp says they are working to fix some of the system glitches.Read More
The Guptas and their SA collaborators must pay back the money - Gordhan
Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has borrowed the phrase often used by his arch-enemy, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), to call on companies and individuals accused of looting SOEs to refund the state.Read More
A chilling account of how a house burnt down due to lack of fire engines
Cricket coach Hussein Manack says it was a traumatic experience but thankfully their neighbours are okay.Read More
Ramaphosa family meeting coming soon, says Ntshavheni
Acting Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, said that Cabinet had noted an increase in the numbers of people becoming infected and a rise in the number of deaths.Read More
SIU to freeze assets of 14 companies contracted to decontaminate Gauteng schools
This cost the Gauteng Education Department R431 million.Read More