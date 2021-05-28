Experts warn that South Africa’s National Health Insurance plan will not work





In a webinar hosted by Free Market Foundation, a group of experts have disapproved and warned that the National Health Insurance (NHI) will not be able to deliver improved health outcomes for the majority of citizens and this may damage existing systems put in place.

Chairperson in the field of Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies at the Wits School of Governance, Professor Alex van den Heever says the pandemic has revealed the problems that already known by the country's health system and that the NHI proposal is not looking to address them in any fundamental way.

In fact, from a policy perspective, destruction from dealing with the real problems we face and I think that is really where the concern lies. Prof Alex van den Heever, Chairperson of Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies - Wits

There are many parts of the system that are incredibly important to South African society and not being well managed by the leadership of these provinces and the national government. Prof Alex van den Heever, Chairperson of Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies - Wits

Van den Heever has described the proposal by the NHI as phony and will not work.

The NHI blatantly says it will completely eliminate the medical scheme and provincial health system, they say they will obliterate those by centralising the management of the healthcare, which has never been tested before in South Africa and works against the designed principles of the health system around the world. Prof Alex van den Heever, Chairperson of Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies - Wits

