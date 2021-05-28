Cyclist Nic Dlamini makes SA Olympic team after arm was broken
Cyclist Nic Dlamini is one of the contestants who will be representing Team South Africa at the Toyko Olympic games.
In 2019 Dlamini made national headlines after his arm was broken by SANParks rangers at the Table Mountain national park after they alleged he did not show his cycling permit.
Dlamini expressed his joy in coming back to the Olympics describing the training as being hard but at the same a blessing.
It's been difficult because I had to try and get back to the game as soon as possible after obtaining injuries from the incident.Nicholas Dlamini, Cyclist - Team South Africa
Having the games postponed to 2021 was a blessing in disguise for me, it really helped.Nicholas Dlamini, Cyclist - Team South Africa
The preparations this time were different from the other years, I have to maintain consistency not only for these Olympics but beyond to other races.Nicholas Dlamini, Cyclist - Team South Africa
Dlamini says when they are competing it can be hard but as a team, they know what it means for their supporters and the cause behind the race which keeps them going.
Listen to the full interview...
