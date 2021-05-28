Massmart employees protest in Sandton over potential closure of stores





JOHANNESBURG - Hundreds of employees of Walmart-owned retailer, Massmart, have taken to the streets of Sandton over the potential closure of its local stores by the US retail giant.

Staff members from stores across the province, including Game, Makro, Builders Warehouse, and Cambridge Food, have held a demonstration outside the head offices of Massmart in Johannesburg.

The demonstration was organised by the South African Commercial, Catering and Allied Workers Union (Saccawu).

The group is demanding, among other things, an end to the consultation process that could result in major job cuts.

The company, which is mainly owned by US retail giant Walmart, was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

This saw Massmart last year close its entire Dion Wired business, 11 Masscash stores, and shook up the business model at Game stores by shelving fresh produce and introducing basic apparel.

The process led to the loss of up to 1,440 jobs.

However, employees said that following a review that identified a number of outlets that were underperforming, the retailer was now looking to shed more jobs.

"They closed Dion, now they're coming to Game and we said 'hold it'. They mentioned Game, they mentioned Rhino, they mentioned Cash & Carry, they mentioned Jumbo and said that they're not making profit for them. Hence, we said no, we've said enough is enough to Walmart. They musn't come with the tendencies of America to apply here in South Africa. Further, we're going to coming back, we're going to sleep here in Sandton," one protester said.

He said that workers were also calling for the re-employment of previously retrenched workforce.

Workers have handed over a memorandum of demands to Massmart officials.

