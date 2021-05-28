Massmart employees protest in Sandton over potential closure of stores

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 20:10
Highs and Lows
The Aubrey Masango Show
Today at 21:05
Profile Interview with Dr. Emmanuel Malish Taban, one of South Africa’s leading Pulmonologists
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Dr Emmanuel Malish Taban - one of South Africa’s leading Pulmonologists
Today at 22:05
South Africans Doing Great Things - Rodney M. Maduwa
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Rodney M. Maduwa - MD of Maduwa Paint World
Today at 23:05
Voices and Choices
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Cyclist Nic Dlamini makes SA Olympic team after arm was broken He is one of the contestants who will be representing Team South Africa at the Toyko Olympic games. 28 May 2021 5:34 PM
Experts warn that South Africa’s National Health Insurance plan will not work Wits School of Governance professor Alex van den Heever says the proposal goes against the principles of the health system. 28 May 2021 5:07 PM
Ramaphosa, Macron condemn instability, security issues in Africa French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in South Africa on Friday to hold talks with Ramaphosa on the COVID-19 pandemic, trade an... 28 May 2021 4:51 PM
View all Local
Mantashe describes calls for Mkhize to step aside as ‘occupational hazard’ Calls have been growing for Mkhize to resign or be fired over the health department’s irregular multi-million-rand contracts with... 28 May 2021 6:24 AM
Fellow South Africans ... this is what happens before the president's addresses This article sets out the processes that the Presidency and the National Coronavirus Command Council undertake to update South Afr... 27 May 2021 4:52 PM
Cabinet hasn't discussed Mkhize, Digital Vibes matter, says Ntshavheni Acting Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, said that it was not for the Cabinet to express its view on continuing in... 27 May 2021 1:27 PM
View all Politics
Massmart employees protest in Sandton over potential closure of stores The group is demanding, among other things, an end to the consultation process that could result in major job cuts. 28 May 2021 3:42 PM
Considering a side hustle? How to decide on your prices when you're starting out Serial entrepreneur and author Nic Haralambous shares invaluable tips on what to charge when you start your side hustle. 27 May 2021 8:21 PM
Pepkor reports 50% rise in half-year earnings, set to open more new stores 'We have tremendous faith in PEP and Ackermans as brands'. Bruce Whitfield interviews Pepkor CEO Leon Lourens on The Money Show. 27 May 2021 7:33 PM
View all Business
Mom shares tips to get children to listen without yelling Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 May 2021 8:16 AM
WATCH: Did Jacob Zuma snub Carl Niehaus's handshake? Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 May 2021 9:02 AM
Have you successfully claimed on Cartrack's recovery warranty of up to R150k? How many people have navigated the tricky Ts and Cs to be paid R150,000 in the past six years, asks consumer ninja Wendy Knowler. 26 May 2021 8:25 PM
View all Lifestyle
Amakhosi fire coach Gavin Hunt Kaizer Chiefs assistant Coaches Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard will take charge of the senior team. 28 May 2021 6:24 PM
Sundowns can emulate Bayern and Juventus by winning nine league titles in a row Eyewitness News sports reporter Michael Pedro says the likes of Pirates and Chiefs must give their managers financial backing. 27 May 2021 3:18 PM
'What those hooligans did is unacceptable, Sundowns must apologise to Pitso' Listeners give their take on insults hurled at coach Pitso Mosimane during Mamelodi Sundowns clash against Al Ahly on Saturday. 24 May 2021 12:46 PM
View all Sport
We are the first band in SA to make money from non-fungible tokens - Rubber Duc Band member Nick Jordaan tells Azania Mosaka on #702Unlplugged that the song 'Mama' honours all mothers in the country. 28 May 2021 3:01 PM
WATCH: Woman distracted by cellphone gets hit by cement mixer Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 May 2021 8:41 AM
WATCH: Curry house waiter saves choking customer with Heimlich manoeuvre Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 May 2021 8:34 AM
View all Entertainment
What does Dutch pollution ruling against Shell mean for likes of Sasol + Eskom? Shell's been ordered to make huge global carbon emission cuts amid a growing number of such cases being brought around the world. 26 May 2021 7:00 PM
WATCH: Prof Muhammad Yunus chats to 702's Bruce Whitfield The Nobel Laureate takes part in the Nobel Prize Dialogue at the University of Pretoria, from Bangladesh. 24 May 2021 12:53 PM
NOBEL PRIZE DIALOGUE: 'Work as we know it was disrupted long before Covid-19' Muhammad Yunus says school has created artificial human beings who wait for someone to offer them jobs and then follow orders. 21 May 2021 2:40 PM
View all World
Who is African? Reflections on Africa Day Kara Heritage Institute director Dr Mathole Motshekga says there are no black or white people in Africa. 25 May 2021 11:59 AM
A humanitarian tragedy is playing itself out in Mozambique - and help is needed! Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado province is facing escalating violence by non-state armed groups, displacing hundreds of thousands. 6 May 2021 4:55 PM
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
View all Africa
A digital rand? Reserve Bank is considering launching its own digital currency The Reserve Bank is investigating the feasibility of a CBDC. Crypto expert Simon Dingle discusses the implications. 25 May 2021 7:53 PM
I don’t like the word 'retirement'. I call it my 'drawdown phase' - Mike Wills Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Wills about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, and failures, etc.). 24 May 2021 8:06 PM
The future starts NOW – expert insights into what may lie ahead Bronwyn Williams discusses her book "The Future Starts Now: Expert Insights into the Future of Business, Technology and Society". 24 May 2021 7:29 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local

Massmart employees protest in Sandton over potential closure of stores

28 May 2021 3:42 PM
by Veronica Mokhoali
Tags:
Walmart
Rhino
Jumbo Cash and Carry
Massmart
Game
Makro
Builders Warehouse
Masscash
South African Commercial, Catering and Allied Workers Union (Saccawu)
Cambridge Food

The group is demanding, among other things, an end to the consultation process that could result in major job cuts.

JOHANNESBURG - Hundreds of employees of Walmart-owned retailer, Massmart, have taken to the streets of Sandton over the potential closure of its local stores by the US retail giant.

Staff members from stores across the province, including Game, Makro, Builders Warehouse, and Cambridge Food, have held a demonstration outside the head offices of Massmart in Johannesburg.

The demonstration was organised by the South African Commercial, Catering and Allied Workers Union (Saccawu).

The group is demanding, among other things, an end to the consultation process that could result in major job cuts.

The company, which is mainly owned by US retail giant Walmart, was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

This saw Massmart last year close its entire Dion Wired business, 11 Masscash stores, and shook up the business model at Game stores by shelving fresh produce and introducing basic apparel.

The process led to the loss of up to 1,440 jobs.

However, employees said that following a review that identified a number of outlets that were underperforming, the retailer was now looking to shed more jobs.

"They closed Dion, now they're coming to Game and we said 'hold it'. They mentioned Game, they mentioned Rhino, they mentioned Cash & Carry, they mentioned Jumbo and said that they're not making profit for them. Hence, we said no, we've said enough is enough to Walmart. They musn't come with the tendencies of America to apply here in South Africa. Further, we're going to coming back, we're going to sleep here in Sandton," one protester said.

He said that workers were also calling for the re-employment of previously retrenched workforce.

Workers have handed over a memorandum of demands to Massmart officials.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.


This article first appeared on EWN : Massmart employees protest in Sandton over potential closure of stores




28 May 2021 3:42 PM
by Veronica Mokhoali
Tags:
Walmart
Rhino
Jumbo Cash and Carry
Massmart
Game
Makro
Builders Warehouse
Masscash
South African Commercial, Catering and Allied Workers Union (Saccawu)
Cambridge Food

More from Business

Considering a side hustle? How to decide on your prices when you're starting out

27 May 2021 8:21 PM

Serial entrepreneur and author Nic Haralambous shares invaluable tips on what to charge when you start your side hustle.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pepkor reports 50% rise in half-year earnings, set to open more new stores

27 May 2021 7:33 PM

'We have tremendous faith in PEP and Ackermans as brands'. Bruce Whitfield interviews Pepkor CEO Leon Lourens on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

African Bank Group returns to profitability - up 196% to R152m year on year

27 May 2021 7:11 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews CFO Gustav Raubenheimer about African Bank's half-year results and its continued turnaround.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We've got 14,000 Covid shots in our hospital network waiting for arms to jab'

27 May 2021 6:54 PM

Private hospital operator ‎Life Healthcare says it's ready for Covid 3rd wave, after posting a 12% drop in half-year profit.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Guptas and their SA collaborators must pay back the money - Gordhan

27 May 2021 4:57 PM

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has borrowed the phrase often used by his arch-enemy, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), to call on companies and individuals accused of looting SOEs to refund the state.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Exceptional' grape harvest won't boost sales as winemakers sit with 2020 stock

26 May 2021 9:06 PM

Outstanding wines could result from the cooler 2021 grape season, but there's still an oversupply after the lockdown sales bans.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Have you successfully claimed on Cartrack's recovery warranty of up to R150k?

26 May 2021 8:25 PM

How many people have navigated the tricky Ts and Cs to be paid R150,000 in the past six years, asks consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town rental agents 'extorting' application fees from prospective tenants

26 May 2021 8:06 PM

'I'm so shocked by what I'm hearing' exclaims TT Mbha, the founder of Black Real Estate in Gauteng.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Metaverse - a potential future internet

26 May 2021 7:15 PM

Combine high speed internet with powerful hardware and software to build a virtual world to rival the real one, welcome to the Metaverse.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What does Dutch pollution ruling against Shell mean for likes of Sasol + Eskom?

26 May 2021 7:00 PM

Shell's been ordered to make huge global carbon emission cuts amid a growing number of such cases being brought around the world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

Cyclist Nic Dlamini makes SA Olympic team after arm was broken

28 May 2021 5:34 PM

He is one of the contestants who will be representing Team South Africa at the Toyko Olympic games.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Experts warn that South Africa’s National Health Insurance plan will not work

28 May 2021 5:07 PM

Wits School of Governance professor Alex van den Heever says the proposal goes against the principles of the health system.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ramaphosa, Macron condemn instability, security issues in Africa

28 May 2021 4:51 PM

French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in South Africa on Friday to hold talks with Ramaphosa on the COVID-19 pandemic, trade and the worsening conflict in Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

I don't view things as failure purely because it feels final - Kojo Baffoe

28 May 2021 3:25 PM

Writer, blogger, and media consultant Kojo Baffoe discusses his take on failure and the lessons that have made him a success.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

NPA ready to proceed with Tshegofatso Pule murder trial

28 May 2021 1:52 PM

The High Court in Johannesburg has set down the matter to begin in October.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Teamwork ensured we arrest convicted rapist Sello Mapunya - Sgt Catherine Tladi

28 May 2021 1:06 PM

Sergeant Catherine Tladi, who helped investigate Mapunya, explains the process they followed while investigating Mapunya.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Clement Manyathela Show connects jobseekers with recruiters and employers

28 May 2021 12:02 PM

A caller by the name of Gill kicked off the show by offering opportunities to those who need help with CVs and interview training.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mantashe describes calls for Mkhize to step aside as ‘occupational hazard’

28 May 2021 6:24 AM

Calls have been growing for Mkhize to resign or be fired over the health department’s irregular multi-million-rand contracts with Digital Vibes – the company linked to his close associates.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We've got 14,000 Covid shots in our hospital network waiting for arms to jab'

27 May 2021 6:54 PM

Private hospital operator ‎Life Healthcare says it's ready for Covid 3rd wave, after posting a 12% drop in half-year profit.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How does the Electronic Vaccination Data System work?

27 May 2021 5:26 PM

Department of Health deputy director-general Dr Nicholas Crisp says they are working to fix some of the system glitches.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Amakhosi fire coach Gavin Hunt

Sport

Experts warn that South Africa’s National Health Insurance plan will not work

Local

Cyclist Nic Dlamini makes SA Olympic team after arm was broken

Local

EWN Highlights

Umsunduzi municipality blames budget, procurement policies for landfill issues

28 May 2021 6:58 PM

Eskom fires CPO Tshitangano after guilty verdict in disciplinary process

28 May 2021 6:31 PM

New SANDF chief Maphwanya vows to serve SA with courage

28 May 2021 6:20 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA