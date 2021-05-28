Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 20:10
Highs and Lows
The Aubrey Masango Show
Today at 21:05
Profile Interview with Dr. Emmanuel Malish Taban, one of South Africa’s leading Pulmonologists
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Dr Emmanuel Malish Taban - one of South Africa’s leading Pulmonologists
Today at 22:05
South Africans Doing Great Things - Rodney M. Maduwa
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Rodney M. Maduwa - MD of Maduwa Paint World
Today at 23:05
Voices and Choices
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Cyclist Nic Dlamini makes SA Olympic team after arm was broken He is one of the contestants who will be representing Team South Africa at the Toyko Olympic games. 28 May 2021 5:34 PM
Experts warn that South Africa’s National Health Insurance plan will not work Wits School of Governance professor Alex van den Heever says the proposal goes against the principles of the health system. 28 May 2021 5:07 PM
Ramaphosa, Macron condemn instability, security issues in Africa French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in South Africa on Friday to hold talks with Ramaphosa on the COVID-19 pandemic, trade an... 28 May 2021 4:51 PM
View all Local
Mantashe describes calls for Mkhize to step aside as ‘occupational hazard’ Calls have been growing for Mkhize to resign or be fired over the health department’s irregular multi-million-rand contracts with... 28 May 2021 6:24 AM
Fellow South Africans ... this is what happens before the president's addresses This article sets out the processes that the Presidency and the National Coronavirus Command Council undertake to update South Afr... 27 May 2021 4:52 PM
Cabinet hasn't discussed Mkhize, Digital Vibes matter, says Ntshavheni Acting Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, said that it was not for the Cabinet to express its view on continuing in... 27 May 2021 1:27 PM
View all Politics
Massmart employees protest in Sandton over potential closure of stores The group is demanding, among other things, an end to the consultation process that could result in major job cuts. 28 May 2021 3:42 PM
Considering a side hustle? How to decide on your prices when you're starting out Serial entrepreneur and author Nic Haralambous shares invaluable tips on what to charge when you start your side hustle. 27 May 2021 8:21 PM
Pepkor reports 50% rise in half-year earnings, set to open more new stores 'We have tremendous faith in PEP and Ackermans as brands'. Bruce Whitfield interviews Pepkor CEO Leon Lourens on The Money Show. 27 May 2021 7:33 PM
View all Business
WATCH: Woman distracted by cellphone gets hit by cement mixer Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 May 2021 8:41 AM
Mom shares tips to get children to listen without yelling Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 May 2021 8:16 AM
WATCH: Did Jacob Zuma snub Carl Niehaus's handshake? Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 May 2021 9:02 AM
View all Lifestyle
Amakhosi fire coach Gavin Hunt Kaizer Chiefs assistant Coaches Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard will take charge of the senior team. 28 May 2021 6:24 PM
Sundowns can emulate Bayern and Juventus by winning nine league titles in a row Eyewitness News sports reporter Michael Pedro says the likes of Pirates and Chiefs must give their managers financial backing. 27 May 2021 3:18 PM
'What those hooligans did is unacceptable, Sundowns must apologise to Pitso' Listeners give their take on insults hurled at coach Pitso Mosimane during Mamelodi Sundowns clash against Al Ahly on Saturday. 24 May 2021 12:46 PM
View all Sport
We are the first band in SA to make money from non-fungible tokens - Rubber Duc Band member Nick Jordaan tells Azania Mosaka on #702Unlplugged that the song 'Mama' honours all mothers in the country. 28 May 2021 3:01 PM
WATCH: Woman distracted by cellphone gets hit by cement mixer Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 May 2021 8:41 AM
WATCH: Curry house waiter saves choking customer with Heimlich manoeuvre Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 May 2021 8:34 AM
View all Entertainment
What does Dutch pollution ruling against Shell mean for likes of Sasol + Eskom? Shell's been ordered to make huge global carbon emission cuts amid a growing number of such cases being brought around the world. 26 May 2021 7:00 PM
WATCH: Prof Muhammad Yunus chats to 702's Bruce Whitfield The Nobel Laureate takes part in the Nobel Prize Dialogue at the University of Pretoria, from Bangladesh. 24 May 2021 12:53 PM
NOBEL PRIZE DIALOGUE: 'Work as we know it was disrupted long before Covid-19' Muhammad Yunus says school has created artificial human beings who wait for someone to offer them jobs and then follow orders. 21 May 2021 2:40 PM
View all World
Who is African? Reflections on Africa Day Kara Heritage Institute director Dr Mathole Motshekga says there are no black or white people in Africa. 25 May 2021 11:59 AM
A humanitarian tragedy is playing itself out in Mozambique - and help is needed! Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado province is facing escalating violence by non-state armed groups, displacing hundreds of thousands. 6 May 2021 4:55 PM
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
View all Africa
A digital rand? Reserve Bank is considering launching its own digital currency The Reserve Bank is investigating the feasibility of a CBDC. Crypto expert Simon Dingle discusses the implications. 25 May 2021 7:53 PM
I don’t like the word 'retirement'. I call it my 'drawdown phase' - Mike Wills Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Wills about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, and failures, etc.). 24 May 2021 8:06 PM
The future starts NOW – expert insights into what may lie ahead Bronwyn Williams discusses her book "The Future Starts Now: Expert Insights into the Future of Business, Technology and Society". 24 May 2021 7:29 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Africa

Ramaphosa, Macron condemn instability, security issues in Africa

28 May 2021 4:51 PM
by Veronica Mokhoali
Tags:
Africa
Mozambique
French President Emmanuel Macron
President Cyril Ramaphosa
Cabo Delgado
Mozambique insurgency

French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in South Africa on Friday to hold talks with Ramaphosa on the COVID-19 pandemic, trade and the worsening conflict in Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa and his French counterpart, President Emmanuel Macron, have condemned the instability and security issues on the continent.

Macron arrived in South Africa on Friday to hold talks with Ramaphosa on the COVID-19 pandemic, trade and the worsening conflict in Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province.

The French president arrived in South Africa from a historic visit to Rwanda, where he acknowledged French responsibility in the 1994 genocide and pleaded for forgiveness.

He also discussed the violent retaliation by insurgents in northern Mozambique where French energy giant, Total, withdrew its operations following deadly attacks which affected both South African and French nationals.

Macron said that France was willing to support diplomatic interventions if Mozambique requested it.

"On this matter, we are well aware that Mozambique is dealing with jihadist groups which are currently threatening the security of the region, in particular in Cabo Delgado. France is available but the heart of the answer, it should be an African response at the request of Mozambique and coordinated with the neighbouring countries," Macron said.

Ramaphosa echoed the same sentiments, saying that the Mozambique region remained under observation by the Southern African Development Community (SADC) community.

"The SADC stands ready to assist Mozambique to ward off these insurgents. We also deliberated on Mozambique's requirements as a sovereign state to get help from other parts of the world," Ramaphosa said.

COVID-19 VACCINE PRODUCTION IN AFRICA

President Ramaphosa also reiterated his call to speed up the process of giving South Africa capacity to produce its own COVID-19 vaccines.

Both heads of state have agreed that it was imperative to produce vaccines in Africa.

Macron, who has voiced his support for vaccine production, arrived in South Africa for his first visit as the country was battling more than 1.6 million infections.

While only about 1% of the country's population of 59 million had been vaccinated, most of them health workers and people aged 60 or above.

Ramaphosa said that vaccine production would capacitate African countries in the fight against the pandemic.

"When we first raised the issue as South Africa and India, we were arguing for a waiver, which we continue to put forward, that 'let us have a waiver for the duration of the pandemic' to enable countries to be able to gain capacity and manufacture and produce vaccines," Ramaphosa said.

Macron said that he was pushing for a transfer of technology to enable production sites in poorer countries.

"It is about enabling to produce more at existing plants and to increase the capacity of the existing stakeholders because it is necessary to produce more vaccines, in particular in Africa where it is about 20% of the needs and 1% of the production," Macron said.

Macron and Ramaphosa will later on Friday head to the University of Pretoria to launch a programme to support African vaccine production, a project backed by the European Union, United States and the World Bank.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.


This article first appeared on EWN : Ramaphosa, Macron condemn instability, security issues in Africa




28 May 2021 4:51 PM
by Veronica Mokhoali
Tags:
Africa
Mozambique
French President Emmanuel Macron
President Cyril Ramaphosa
Cabo Delgado
Mozambique insurgency

More from Local

Cyclist Nic Dlamini makes SA Olympic team after arm was broken

28 May 2021 5:34 PM

He is one of the contestants who will be representing Team South Africa at the Toyko Olympic games.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Experts warn that South Africa’s National Health Insurance plan will not work

28 May 2021 5:07 PM

Wits School of Governance professor Alex van den Heever says the proposal goes against the principles of the health system.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Massmart employees protest in Sandton over potential closure of stores

28 May 2021 3:42 PM

The group is demanding, among other things, an end to the consultation process that could result in major job cuts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

I don't view things as failure purely because it feels final - Kojo Baffoe

28 May 2021 3:25 PM

Writer, blogger, and media consultant Kojo Baffoe discusses his take on failure and the lessons that have made him a success.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

NPA ready to proceed with Tshegofatso Pule murder trial

28 May 2021 1:52 PM

The High Court in Johannesburg has set down the matter to begin in October.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Teamwork ensured we arrest convicted rapist Sello Mapunya - Sgt Catherine Tladi

28 May 2021 1:06 PM

Sergeant Catherine Tladi, who helped investigate Mapunya, explains the process they followed while investigating Mapunya.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Clement Manyathela Show connects jobseekers with recruiters and employers

28 May 2021 12:02 PM

A caller by the name of Gill kicked off the show by offering opportunities to those who need help with CVs and interview training.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mantashe describes calls for Mkhize to step aside as ‘occupational hazard’

28 May 2021 6:24 AM

Calls have been growing for Mkhize to resign or be fired over the health department’s irregular multi-million-rand contracts with Digital Vibes – the company linked to his close associates.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We've got 14,000 Covid shots in our hospital network waiting for arms to jab'

27 May 2021 6:54 PM

Private hospital operator ‎Life Healthcare says it's ready for Covid 3rd wave, after posting a 12% drop in half-year profit.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How does the Electronic Vaccination Data System work?

27 May 2021 5:26 PM

Department of Health deputy director-general Dr Nicholas Crisp says they are working to fix some of the system glitches.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Africa

Who is African? Reflections on Africa Day

25 May 2021 11:59 AM

Kara Heritage Institute director Dr Mathole Motshekga says there are no black or white people in Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A humanitarian tragedy is playing itself out in Mozambique - and help is needed!

6 May 2021 4:55 PM

Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado province is facing escalating violence by non-state armed groups, displacing hundreds of thousands.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app

4 May 2021 8:22 PM

Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around'

27 April 2021 8:39 PM

Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Chad's President Idriss Déby dies on battlefield after clashes with rebels

20 April 2021 9:02 PM

Provisional election results show 68-year-old President Idriss Déby had been on track to win a sixth term in office.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sub-Saharan Africa will have the slowest growing economies in the world in 2021

16 April 2021 2:44 PM

The poorest region in the world is projected to grow at 3.4%, kneecapped by the slow pace of Covid-19 vaccine rollouts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kenya's hospitals running out of oxygen, plea for return of hoarded cylinders

8 April 2021 7:41 PM

A Kenyan steel billionaire has stepped in to pledge free oxygen for Covid patients, says Chris Bishop (Billionaire Tomorrow).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Will SADC double troika summit find solution to Mozambique insurgency?

8 April 2021 1:05 PM

Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane and SA Institute of International Relations' Steven Gruzd reflect on the meeting.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Concerning that several SA banks have loaned money for Mozambique gas projects'

7 April 2021 7:57 PM

Attacks in Cabo Delgado have halted lucrative natural gas projects. The Money Show interviews economist Gerrit van Rooyen (NKC)

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ramaphosa to attend extraordinary SADC summit meeting on Mozambique insurgency

7 April 2021 10:16 AM

The SADC said that it was deeply concerned about the continued terrorist attacks in the region, even after the military claimed that it had regained control of the coastal town of Palma.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Amakhosi fire coach Gavin Hunt

Sport

Experts warn that South Africa’s National Health Insurance plan will not work

Local

Cyclist Nic Dlamini makes SA Olympic team after arm was broken

Local

EWN Highlights

Umsunduzi municipality blames budget, procurement policies for landfill issues

28 May 2021 6:58 PM

Eskom fires CPO Tshitangano after guilty verdict in disciplinary process

28 May 2021 6:31 PM

New SANDF chief Maphwanya vows to serve SA with courage

28 May 2021 6:20 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA