Amakhosi fire coach Gavin Hunt

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Latest Local
Cyclist Nic Dlamini makes SA Olympic team after arm was broken He is one of the contestants who will be representing Team South Africa at the Toyko Olympic games. 28 May 2021 5:34 PM
Experts warn that South Africa's National Health Insurance plan will not work Wits School of Governance professor Alex van den Heever says the proposal goes against the principles of the health system. 28 May 2021 5:07 PM
Ramaphosa, Macron condemn instability, security issues in Africa French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in South Africa on Friday to hold talks with Ramaphosa on the COVID-19 pandemic, trade an... 28 May 2021 4:51 PM
Mantashe describes calls for Mkhize to step aside as 'occupational hazard' Calls have been growing for Mkhize to resign or be fired over the health department's irregular multi-million-rand contracts with... 28 May 2021 6:24 AM
Fellow South Africans ... this is what happens before the president's addresses This article sets out the processes that the Presidency and the National Coronavirus Command Council undertake to update South Afr... 27 May 2021 4:52 PM
Cabinet hasn't discussed Mkhize, Digital Vibes matter, says Ntshavheni Acting Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, said that it was not for the Cabinet to express its view on continuing in... 27 May 2021 1:27 PM
Massmart employees protest in Sandton over potential closure of stores The group is demanding, among other things, an end to the consultation process that could result in major job cuts. 28 May 2021 3:42 PM
Considering a side hustle? How to decide on your prices when you're starting out Serial entrepreneur and author Nic Haralambous shares invaluable tips on what to charge when you start your side hustle. 27 May 2021 8:21 PM
Pepkor reports 50% rise in half-year earnings, set to open more new stores 'We have tremendous faith in PEP and Ackermans as brands'. Bruce Whitfield interviews Pepkor CEO Leon Lourens on The Money Show. 27 May 2021 7:33 PM
Mom shares tips to get children to listen without yelling Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 May 2021 8:16 AM
WATCH: Did Jacob Zuma snub Carl Niehaus's handshake? Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 May 2021 9:02 AM
Have you successfully claimed on Cartrack's recovery warranty of up to R150k? How many people have navigated the tricky Ts and Cs to be paid R150,000 in the past six years, asks consumer ninja Wendy Knowler. 26 May 2021 8:25 PM
Amakhosi fire coach Gavin Hunt Kaizer Chiefs assistant Coaches Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard will take charge of the senior team. 28 May 2021 6:24 PM
Sundowns can emulate Bayern and Juventus by winning nine league titles in a row Eyewitness News sports reporter Michael Pedro says the likes of Pirates and Chiefs must give their managers financial backing. 27 May 2021 3:18 PM
'What those hooligans did is unacceptable, Sundowns must apologise to Pitso' Listeners give their take on insults hurled at coach Pitso Mosimane during Mamelodi Sundowns clash against Al Ahly on Saturday. 24 May 2021 12:46 PM
We are the first band in SA to make money from non-fungible tokens - Rubber Duc Band member Nick Jordaan tells Azania Mosaka on #702Unlpugged that the song 'Mama' honours all mothers in the country. 28 May 2021 3:01 PM
WATCH: Woman distracted by cellphone gets hit by cement mixer Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 May 2021 8:41 AM
WATCH: Curry house waiter saves choking customer with Heimlich manoeuvre Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 May 2021 8:34 AM
What does Dutch pollution ruling against Shell mean for likes of Sasol + Eskom? Shell's been ordered to make huge global carbon emission cuts amid a growing number of such cases being brought around the world. 26 May 2021 7:00 PM
WATCH: Prof Muhammad Yunus chats to 702's Bruce Whitfield The Nobel Laureate takes part in the Nobel Prize Dialogue at the University of Pretoria, from Bangladesh. 24 May 2021 12:53 PM
NOBEL PRIZE DIALOGUE: 'Work as we know it was disrupted long before Covid-19' Muhammad Yunus says school has created artificial human beings who wait for someone to offer them jobs and then follow orders. 21 May 2021 2:40 PM
Who is African? Reflections on Africa Day Kara Heritage Institute director Dr Mathole Motshekga says there are no black or white people in Africa. 25 May 2021 11:59 AM
A humanitarian tragedy is playing itself out in Mozambique - and help is needed! Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province is facing escalating violence by non-state armed groups, displacing hundreds of thousands. 6 May 2021 4:55 PM
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
A digital rand? Reserve Bank is considering launching its own digital currency The Reserve Bank is investigating the feasibility of a CBDC. Crypto expert Simon Dingle discusses the implications. 25 May 2021 7:53 PM
I don't like the word 'retirement'. I call it my 'drawdown phase' - Mike Wills Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Wills about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, and failures, etc.). 24 May 2021 8:06 PM
The future starts NOW – expert insights into what may lie ahead Bronwyn Williams discusses her book "The Future Starts Now: Expert Insights into the Future of Business, Technology and Society". 24 May 2021 7:29 PM
Sport
arrow_forward
Sport

Amakhosi fire coach Gavin Hunt

28 May 2021 6:24 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
Kaizer Chiefs
Gavin Hunt
Dillon Sheppard
Arthur Zwane

Kaizer Chiefs assistant Coaches Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard will take charge of the senior team.

Kaizer Chiefs have announced that they have terminated coach Gavin Hunt’s contract with immediate effect.

Assistant Coaches Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard will take charge of the senior team.

READ: The Chiefs family is much bigger than the Motaung family - Jessica Motaung

Amakhosi reached the CAF Champions League semifinals on Saturday but lost 2-1 against Black Leopards on Wednesday, leaving them in 11th place on the DStvPremiership log standings, just five points ahead of 15th place Chippa United.

They have only six wins in 28 league matches, having lost 11 times.




More from Sport

Sundowns can emulate Bayern and Juventus by winning nine league titles in a row

27 May 2021 3:18 PM

Eyewitness News sports reporter Michael Pedro says the likes of Pirates and Chiefs must give their managers financial backing.

Read More arrow_forward

'What those hooligans did is unacceptable, Sundowns must apologise to Pitso'

24 May 2021 12:46 PM

Listeners give their take on insults hurled at coach Pitso Mosimane during Mamelodi Sundowns clash against Al Ahly on Saturday.

Read More arrow_forward

Department of Basic Education suspends all contact sport in schools

19 May 2021 1:19 PM

With reports that South Arica has entered the Covid-19 third wave, the department has acted to mitigate the spread of infections.

Read More arrow_forward

The Chiefs family is much bigger than the Motaung family - Jessica Motaung

14 May 2021 6:21 PM

The Amakhosi marketing director says fans are part of the stakeholders and that Chiefs has not remained a pure family business.

Read More arrow_forward

Supporters deliver memorandum to Kaizer Chiefs

14 May 2021 2:32 PM

Among the key concerns are poor recruitment of players and coaches, ignoring football activities as a primary source of business.

Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] José Mourinho offers one-on-one 'confidence coaching' in Sanlam campaign

11 May 2021 9:04 PM

'In life, confidence is the game changer' says the ad. Who better to exemplify that than Mourinho - branding expert Andy Rice.

Read More arrow_forward

Belgian Hugo Broos appointed as new Bafana Bafana coach

5 May 2021 1:34 PM

Hugo Broos replaces Molefi Ntseki, who was shown the door on 31 March after the national team failed to qualify for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations.

Read More arrow_forward

Transformation within Cricket SA is non-negotiable - Minister Nathi Mthethwa

30 April 2021 4:09 PM

Eyewitness News correspondent Babalo Ndenze gives details of the sports minister's appearance in Parliament.

Read More arrow_forward

Focus on the positives, don't take life too seriously - Ryan Sandes

30 April 2021 2:54 PM

The trail runner says things are moving quickly and you have to be as adaptable as possible and be grateful for what you have.

Read More arrow_forward

Cricket the winner as CSA members council and interim board finally agree

26 April 2021 1:20 PM

Daily Maverick sports editor Craig Ray says CRixcket South Africa will have a nomination committee that select a new board.

Read More arrow_forward

