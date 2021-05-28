Amakhosi fire coach Gavin Hunt
Kaizer Chiefs have announced that they have terminated coach Gavin Hunt’s contract with immediate effect.
Assistant Coaches Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard will take charge of the senior team.
READ: The Chiefs family is much bigger than the Motaung family - Jessica Motaung
Amakhosi reached the CAF Champions League semifinals on Saturday but lost 2-1 against Black Leopards on Wednesday, leaving them in 11th place on the DStvPremiership log standings, just five points ahead of 15th place Chippa United.
They have only six wins in 28 league matches, having lost 11 times.
Breaking News— Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) May 28, 2021
The Club will make further announcements in due course. #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/zb0HzRZcA9
More from Sport
Sundowns can emulate Bayern and Juventus by winning nine league titles in a row
Eyewitness News sports reporter Michael Pedro says the likes of Pirates and Chiefs must give their managers financial backing.Read More
'What those hooligans did is unacceptable, Sundowns must apologise to Pitso'
Listeners give their take on insults hurled at coach Pitso Mosimane during Mamelodi Sundowns clash against Al Ahly on Saturday.Read More
Department of Basic Education suspends all contact sport in schools
With reports that South Arica has entered the Covid-19 third wave, the department has acted to mitigate the spread of infections.Read More
The Chiefs family is much bigger than the Motaung family - Jessica Motaung
The Amakhosi marketing director says fans are part of the stakeholders and that Chiefs has not remained a pure family business.Read More
Supporters deliver memorandum to Kaizer Chiefs
Among the key concerns are poor recruitment of players and coaches, ignoring football activities as a primary source of business.Read More
[WATCH] José Mourinho offers one-on-one 'confidence coaching' in Sanlam campaign
'In life, confidence is the game changer' says the ad. Who better to exemplify that than Mourinho - branding expert Andy Rice.Read More
Belgian Hugo Broos appointed as new Bafana Bafana coach
Hugo Broos replaces Molefi Ntseki, who was shown the door on 31 March after the national team failed to qualify for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations.Read More
Transformation within Cricket SA is non-negotiable - Minister Nathi Mthethwa
Eyewitness News correspondent Babalo Ndenze gives details of the sports minister's appearance in Parliament.Read More
Focus on the positives, don't take life too seriously - Ryan Sandes
The trail runner says things are moving quickly and you have to be as adaptable as possible and be grateful for what you have.Read More