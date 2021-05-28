Amakhosi fire coach Gavin Hunt





Kaizer Chiefs have announced that they have terminated coach Gavin Hunt’s contract with immediate effect.

Assistant Coaches Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard will take charge of the senior team.

READ: The Chiefs family is much bigger than the Motaung family - Jessica Motaung

Amakhosi reached the CAF Champions League semifinals on Saturday but lost 2-1 against Black Leopards on Wednesday, leaving them in 11th place on the DStvPremiership log standings, just five points ahead of 15th place Chippa United.

They have only six wins in 28 league matches, having lost 11 times.

Breaking News



Kaizer Chiefs have terminated coach Gavin Hunt’s contract with immediate effect.



In the interim, Assistant Coaches Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard will take charge of the senior team.

The Club will make further announcements in due course. #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/zb0HzRZcA9 — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) May 28, 2021