COVID-19: South Africa records 4,576 new cases and 123 deaths





The Health Department says it has recorded 4,576 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 1,645,551.

123 people have passed away after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 56,293 since the beginning of the pandemic.

South Africa's recovery rate stands at 93.8% with at least 1,551,520 people have recuperated from the virus.

The Department of Health says it had administered 898,995 vaccines for people aged 60 and above as well as healthcare workers.