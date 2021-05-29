Understanding and dismissing the myths associated with allergies
World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that around 20% of people worldwide have an allergic condition of some sort, with one of the most common allergies being hay fever.
CEO of Proactive Health Solutions, Dr. Fundile Nyati spoke of what triggers allergies and some myths around the condition.
A small percentage of people have an immune system that is hypersensitive and triggers that cause reactions whether that being the eyes, nasals, skin, and sinuses that may affect the airways.Dr. Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions
Nyathi says research has shown that allergies are increasingly becoming a worldwide problem to which South Africa spends over R6 million on medication that helps to control the diseases.
This is a growing problem that needs to be attended by the health department.Dr. Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions
Nyathi explained that any age group can be affected and that sometimes you may suddenly become allergic to something that never affected you as a child.
Allergies do not only affect children even though they disproportionately make up a bigger percentage.Dr. Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions
One has to be very careful especially if they are is a history within their family of reactions to certain foods that may cause allergic reactions.Dr. Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions
Nyathi says allergies that affect the skin, nasals, eyes, and asthma can be treated or made less sensitive with certain medications.
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_97735982_asthma-inhaler-nebuliser-and-medicines-on-wooden-table.html
