Marilyn Manson hit with new rape, abuse allegationsA

Streaming issues? Report here
Kenny Maistry 1500 x 1500 2020 Kenny Maistry 1500 x 1500 2020
702 Music with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 13:30
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Soundtracks of My Life
See full line-up
702 Music with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 13:30
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
AA predicts price drop for petrol, not so for diesel The association has predicted that petrol will be 11 cents a litre cheaper, while diesel is set to increase by about 22 cents a li... 29 May 2021 11:46 AM
Primary school pupils must return to daily school attendance from July - DBE Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga on Friday gazetted the return to daily school attendance for primary school pupils and pu... 29 May 2021 10:34 AM
8 Zandspruit men killed in mob attack to be laid to rest today The men were part of a group of nine who were rounded up last week by angry residents at a local sports ground, where they were be... 29 May 2021 9:43 AM
View all Local
Mantashe describes calls for Mkhize to step aside as ‘occupational hazard’ Calls have been growing for Mkhize to resign or be fired over the health department’s irregular multi-million-rand contracts with... 28 May 2021 6:24 AM
Fellow South Africans ... this is what happens before the president's addresses This article sets out the processes that the Presidency and the National Coronavirus Command Council undertake to update South Afr... 27 May 2021 4:52 PM
Cabinet hasn't discussed Mkhize, Digital Vibes matter, says Ntshavheni Acting Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, said that it was not for the Cabinet to express its view on continuing in... 27 May 2021 1:27 PM
View all Politics
Massmart employees protest in Sandton over potential closure of stores The group is demanding, among other things, an end to the consultation process that could result in major job cuts. 28 May 2021 3:42 PM
Considering a side hustle? How to decide on your prices when you're starting out Serial entrepreneur and author Nic Haralambous shares invaluable tips on what to charge when you start your side hustle. 27 May 2021 8:21 PM
Pepkor reports 50% rise in half-year earnings, set to open more new stores 'We have tremendous faith in PEP and Ackermans as brands'. Bruce Whitfield interviews Pepkor CEO Leon Lourens on The Money Show. 27 May 2021 7:33 PM
View all Business
Funeral service of kwaito legend Mojalefa 'Mjokes' Matsane under way in Soweto Matsane passed away after he was involved in a car accident in the early hours of Sunday, 23 May 2021. 29 May 2021 10:56 AM
Marilyn Manson hit with new rape, abuse allegationsA The latest lawsuit against Manson -- real name Brian Warner -- on behalf of an anonymous woman comes after 'Game of Thrones' actre... 29 May 2021 7:53 AM
WATCH: Woman distracted by cellphone gets hit by cement mixer Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 May 2021 8:41 AM
View all Lifestyle
Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics Caster Semenya has been the Olympic champion twice and world champion three times over 800m, but is barred from competing over tha... 28 May 2021 9:00 PM
Amakhosi fire coach Gavin Hunt Kaizer Chiefs assistant Coaches Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard will take charge of the senior team. 28 May 2021 6:24 PM
Sundowns can emulate Bayern and Juventus by winning nine league titles in a row Eyewitness News sports reporter Michael Pedro says the likes of Pirates and Chiefs must give their managers financial backing. 27 May 2021 3:18 PM
View all Sport
We are the first band in SA to make money from non-fungible tokens - Rubber Duc Band member Nick Jordaan tells Azania Mosaka on #702Unlplugged that the song 'Mama' honours all mothers in the country. 28 May 2021 3:01 PM
WATCH: Woman distracted by cellphone gets hit by cement mixer Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 May 2021 8:41 AM
WATCH: Curry house waiter saves choking customer with Heimlich manoeuvre Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 May 2021 8:34 AM
View all Entertainment
What does Dutch pollution ruling against Shell mean for likes of Sasol + Eskom? Shell's been ordered to make huge global carbon emission cuts amid a growing number of such cases being brought around the world. 26 May 2021 7:00 PM
WATCH: Prof Muhammad Yunus chats to 702's Bruce Whitfield The Nobel Laureate takes part in the Nobel Prize Dialogue at the University of Pretoria, from Bangladesh. 24 May 2021 12:53 PM
NOBEL PRIZE DIALOGUE: 'Work as we know it was disrupted long before Covid-19' Muhammad Yunus says school has created artificial human beings who wait for someone to offer them jobs and then follow orders. 21 May 2021 2:40 PM
View all World
Ramaphosa, Macron condemn instability, security issues in Africa French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in South Africa on Friday to hold talks with Ramaphosa on the COVID-19 pandemic, trade an... 28 May 2021 4:51 PM
Who is African? Reflections on Africa Day Kara Heritage Institute director Dr Mathole Motshekga says there are no black or white people in Africa. 25 May 2021 11:59 AM
A humanitarian tragedy is playing itself out in Mozambique - and help is needed! Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado province is facing escalating violence by non-state armed groups, displacing hundreds of thousands. 6 May 2021 4:55 PM
View all Africa
Cape Town rental agents 'extorting' application fees from prospective tenants 'I'm so shocked by what I'm hearing' exclaims TT Mbha, the founder of Black Real Estate in Gauteng. 26 May 2021 8:06 PM
What does Dutch pollution ruling against Shell mean for likes of Sasol + Eskom? Shell's been ordered to make huge global carbon emission cuts amid a growing number of such cases being brought around the world. 26 May 2021 7:00 PM
'A PR disaster': Fever trees mutilated to clear view of Showmax billboard Andy Rice on the lessons to be learned by Showmax after the trees were lopped instead of just trimmed, for advertising purposes. 25 May 2021 9:12 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Local

Marilyn Manson hit with new rape, abuse allegationsA

29 May 2021 7:53 AM
by AFP
Tags:
Marilyn Manson
rape allegations

The latest lawsuit against Manson -- real name Brian Warner -- on behalf of an anonymous woman comes after 'Game of Thrones' actress Esme Bianco last month accused him of rape, sexual abuse, and violence.

LOS ANGELES – US goth rocker Marilyn Manson was Friday hit with new allegations that he raped an ex-girlfriend and forced her to watch a video of him abusing a young fan.

The latest lawsuit against Manson -- real name Brian Warner -- on behalf of an anonymous woman comes after 'Game of Thrones' actress Esme Bianco last month accused him of rape, sexual abuse and violence.

The new lawsuit alleges that Manson "raped and repeatedly sexually abused" Jane Doe.

Manson allegedly showed the plaintiff a video in which he could be seen tying a young fan to a chair, where he "humiliated and berated her," removed her T-shirt, forced her to drink a glass of urine, and threatened her with a gun.

A member of Manson's team strongly denied the accusations Friday.

A source close to Manson said the video was a "scripted short film" featuring an adult actor that was never released.

Manson's lawyer Howard King described the previous claims by Bianco as "provably false" and accused Bianco and her attorney of making "outrageous financial demands based on conduct that simply never occurred."

Los Angeles police in February confirmed they were investigating domestic violence allegations against the singer between 2009 and 2011.

"Westworld" star Evan Rachel Wood has also accused Manson of years of abuse starting when she was a teenager -- allegations Manson called "horrible distortions of reality" in an Instagram post.

Manson, who has long cultivated a controversial image with his ghostly make-up and stage name evoking serial killer Charles Manson, has parted ways with his record label Loma Vista Recordings and Hollywood agency CAA since the allegations became public.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.


This article first appeared on EWN : Marilyn Manson hit with new rape, abuse allegationsA




29 May 2021 7:53 AM
by AFP
Tags:
Marilyn Manson
rape allegations

More from Lifestyle

Funeral service of kwaito legend Mojalefa 'Mjokes' Matsane under way in Soweto

29 May 2021 10:56 AM

Matsane passed away after he was involved in a car accident in the early hours of Sunday, 23 May 2021.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: Woman distracted by cellphone gets hit by cement mixer

28 May 2021 8:41 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mom shares tips to get children to listen without yelling

28 May 2021 8:16 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Considering a side hustle? How to decide on your prices when you're starting out

27 May 2021 8:21 PM

Serial entrepreneur and author Nic Haralambous shares invaluable tips on what to charge when you start your side hustle.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: Did Jacob Zuma snub Carl Niehaus's handshake?

27 May 2021 9:02 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: Curry house waiter saves choking customer with Heimlich manoeuvre

27 May 2021 8:34 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Have you successfully claimed on Cartrack's recovery warranty of up to R150k?

26 May 2021 8:25 PM

How many people have navigated the tricky Ts and Cs to be paid R150,000 in the past six years, asks consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town rental agents 'extorting' application fees from prospective tenants

26 May 2021 8:06 PM

'I'm so shocked by what I'm hearing' exclaims TT Mbha, the founder of Black Real Estate in Gauteng.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mom's explanation why boys should masturbate with condoms goes viral

26 May 2021 8:50 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'A PR disaster': Fever trees mutilated to clear view of Showmax billboard

25 May 2021 9:12 PM

Andy Rice on the lessons to be learned by Showmax after the trees were lopped instead of just trimmed, for advertising purposes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

AA predicts price drop for petrol, not so for diesel

29 May 2021 11:46 AM

The association has predicted that petrol will be 11 cents a litre cheaper, while diesel is set to increase by about 22 cents a litre and illuminating paraffin by 21 cents.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Primary school pupils must return to daily school attendance from July - DBE

29 May 2021 10:34 AM

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga on Friday gazetted the return to daily school attendance for primary school pupils and pupils with special educational needs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

8 Zandspruit men killed in mob attack to be laid to rest today

29 May 2021 9:43 AM

The men were part of a group of nine who were rounded up last week by angry residents at a local sports ground, where they were beaten, tortured and necklaced for their suspected involvement in a spate of crimes in the area.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to a master of the soundbite rather than nagging your child?

29 May 2021 9:11 AM

Parenting expert, Nikki Bush explains the need for more conversations that matter and fewer speeches that don’t.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Understanding and dismissing the myths associated with allergies

29 May 2021 7:46 AM

Proactive Health Solutions CEO Dr. Fundile Nyati says allergies are increasingly becoming a problem in disadvantaged communities.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

COVID-19: South Africa records 4,576 new cases and 123 deaths

29 May 2021 6:32 AM

The Health Department says it has administered 898,995 vaccines for people aged 60 and above as well as healthcare workers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics

28 May 2021 9:00 PM

Caster Semenya has been the Olympic champion twice and world champion three times over 800m, but is barred from competing over that distance by World Athletics' testosterone-reducing regulations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cyclist Nic Dlamini makes SA Olympic team after arm was broken

28 May 2021 5:34 PM

He is one of the contestants who will be representing Team South Africa at the Toyko Olympic games.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Experts warn that South Africa’s National Health Insurance plan will not work

28 May 2021 5:07 PM

Wits School of Governance professor Alex van den Heever says the proposal goes against the principles of the health system.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ramaphosa, Macron condemn instability, security issues in Africa

28 May 2021 4:51 PM

French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in South Africa on Friday to hold talks with Ramaphosa on the COVID-19 pandemic, trade and the worsening conflict in Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Experts warn that South Africa’s National Health Insurance plan will not work

Local

Cyclist Nic Dlamini makes SA Olympic team after arm was broken

Local

Amakhosi fire coach Gavin Hunt

Sport

Primary school pupils must return to daily school attendance from July - DBE

Local

Funeral service of kwaito legend Mojalefa 'Mjokes' Matsane under way in Soweto

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Tanker spilling diesel onto M1 following multi-vehicle crash

29 May 2021 12:22 PM

AA predicts price drop for petrol, not so for diesel

29 May 2021 11:46 AM

8 Zandspruit men killed in mob attack to be laid to rest today

29 May 2021 9:43 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA