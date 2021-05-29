How to a master of the soundbite rather than nagging your child?
In an era where there is so much competition for attention and children start tuning their parents out from the time they hit puberty, parents need to become masters of the soundbite rather than nagging.
Human potential and parenting expert, Nikki Bush explained the importance of turning regular refrains into soundbites or mantras with kids instead of having long conversations that may not land.
Children need to learn to do things straight off the bat and not once they get to the screaming stage.Nikki Bush, Human potential and parenting expert
Once they are in the primary stage, they become compliant and this is when you have to start applying mantras and soundbites before they get to the risk phase.Nikki Bush, Human potential and parenting expert
It's about how we go about creating good health habits so that the behaviours, values, and attitudes become fairly automatic. We don’t want to give long speeches every time.Nikki Bush, Human potential and parenting expert
RELATED: Nikki Bush opens up about 'rebuilding' after tragically losing her husband
Bush says parents need to create soundbites that are memorable, making an example of using music to approach concentration and being consistent with the choice of consequences if the child does not follow discipline.
If you don't give your child an audience there won't be a performance.Nikki Bush, Human potential and parenting expert
If you do not follow through with the choice of consequence they will know how to get around you.Nikki Bush, Human potential and parenting expert
Bush challenged parents for one day to try and ignore bad behaviour and acknowledge good behaviour instead, in doing so a child may realise that they get more attention doing good.
Listen to the full interview...
More from Local
AA predicts price drop for petrol, not so for diesel
The association has predicted that petrol will be 11 cents a litre cheaper, while diesel is set to increase by about 22 cents a litre and illuminating paraffin by 21 cents.Read More
Primary school pupils must return to daily school attendance from July - DBE
Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga on Friday gazetted the return to daily school attendance for primary school pupils and pupils with special educational needs.Read More
8 Zandspruit men killed in mob attack to be laid to rest today
The men were part of a group of nine who were rounded up last week by angry residents at a local sports ground, where they were beaten, tortured and necklaced for their suspected involvement in a spate of crimes in the area.Read More
Marilyn Manson hit with new rape, abuse allegationsA
The latest lawsuit against Manson -- real name Brian Warner -- on behalf of an anonymous woman comes after 'Game of Thrones' actress Esme Bianco last month accused him of rape, sexual abuse, and violence.Read More
Understanding and dismissing the myths associated with allergies
Proactive Health Solutions CEO Dr. Fundile Nyati says allergies are increasingly becoming a problem in disadvantaged communities.Read More
COVID-19: South Africa records 4,576 new cases and 123 deaths
The Health Department says it has administered 898,995 vaccines for people aged 60 and above as well as healthcare workers.Read More
Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics
Caster Semenya has been the Olympic champion twice and world champion three times over 800m, but is barred from competing over that distance by World Athletics' testosterone-reducing regulations.Read More
Cyclist Nic Dlamini makes SA Olympic team after arm was broken
He is one of the contestants who will be representing Team South Africa at the Toyko Olympic games.Read More
Experts warn that South Africa’s National Health Insurance plan will not work
Wits School of Governance professor Alex van den Heever says the proposal goes against the principles of the health system.Read More