How to a master of the soundbite rather than nagging your child?





In an era where there is so much competition for attention and children start tuning their parents out from the time they hit puberty, parents need to become masters of the soundbite rather than nagging.

Human potential and parenting expert, Nikki Bush explained the importance of turning regular refrains into soundbites or mantras with kids instead of having long conversations that may not land.

Children need to learn to do things straight off the bat and not once they get to the screaming stage. Nikki Bush, Human potential and parenting expert

Once they are in the primary stage, they become compliant and this is when you have to start applying mantras and soundbites before they get to the risk phase. Nikki Bush, Human potential and parenting expert

It's about how we go about creating good health habits so that the behaviours, values, and attitudes become fairly automatic. We don’t want to give long speeches every time. Nikki Bush, Human potential and parenting expert

Bush says parents need to create soundbites that are memorable, making an example of using music to approach concentration and being consistent with the choice of consequences if the child does not follow discipline.

If you don't give your child an audience there won't be a performance. Nikki Bush, Human potential and parenting expert

If you do not follow through with the choice of consequence they will know how to get around you. Nikki Bush, Human potential and parenting expert

Bush challenged parents for one day to try and ignore bad behaviour and acknowledge good behaviour instead, in doing so a child may realise that they get more attention doing good.

Listen to the full interview...