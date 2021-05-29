How to a master of the soundbite rather than nagging your child?

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
AA predicts price drop for petrol, not so for diesel The association has predicted that petrol will be 11 cents a litre cheaper, while diesel is set to increase by about 22 cents a li... 29 May 2021 11:46 AM
Primary school pupils must return to daily school attendance from July - DBE Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga on Friday gazetted the return to daily school attendance for primary school pupils and pu... 29 May 2021 10:34 AM
8 Zandspruit men killed in mob attack to be laid to rest today The men were part of a group of nine who were rounded up last week by angry residents at a local sports ground, where they were be... 29 May 2021 9:43 AM
Local
Mantashe describes calls for Mkhize to step aside as 'occupational hazard' Calls have been growing for Mkhize to resign or be fired over the health department's irregular multi-million-rand contracts with... 28 May 2021 6:24 AM
Fellow South Africans ... this is what happens before the president's addresses This article sets out the processes that the Presidency and the National Coronavirus Command Council undertake to update South Afr... 27 May 2021 4:52 PM
Cabinet hasn't discussed Mkhize, Digital Vibes matter, says Ntshavheni Acting Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, said that it was not for the Cabinet to express its view on continuing in... 27 May 2021 1:27 PM
Politics
Massmart employees protest in Sandton over potential closure of stores The group is demanding, among other things, an end to the consultation process that could result in major job cuts. 28 May 2021 3:42 PM
Considering a side hustle? How to decide on your prices when you're starting out Serial entrepreneur and author Nic Haralambous shares invaluable tips on what to charge when you start your side hustle. 27 May 2021 8:21 PM
Pepkor reports 50% rise in half-year earnings, set to open more new stores 'We have tremendous faith in PEP and Ackermans as brands'. Bruce Whitfield interviews Pepkor CEO Leon Lourens on The Money Show. 27 May 2021 7:33 PM
Business
Funeral service of kwaito legend Mojalefa 'Mjokes' Matsane under way in Soweto Matsane passed away after he was involved in a car accident in the early hours of Sunday, 23 May 2021. 29 May 2021 10:56 AM
Marilyn Manson hit with new rape, abuse allegationsA The latest lawsuit against Manson -- real name Brian Warner -- on behalf of an anonymous woman comes after 'Game of Thrones' actre... 29 May 2021 7:53 AM
WATCH: Woman distracted by cellphone gets hit by cement mixer Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 May 2021 8:41 AM
Lifestyle
Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics Caster Semenya has been the Olympic champion twice and world champion three times over 800m, but is barred from competing over tha... 28 May 2021 9:00 PM
Amakhosi fire coach Gavin Hunt Kaizer Chiefs assistant Coaches Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard will take charge of the senior team. 28 May 2021 6:24 PM
Sundowns can emulate Bayern and Juventus by winning nine league titles in a row Eyewitness News sports reporter Michael Pedro says the likes of Pirates and Chiefs must give their managers financial backing. 27 May 2021 3:18 PM
Sport
We are the first band in SA to make money from non-fungible tokens - Rubber Duc Band member Nick Jordaan tells Azania Mosaka on #702Unlplugged that the song 'Mama' honours all mothers in the country. 28 May 2021 3:01 PM
WATCH: Woman distracted by cellphone gets hit by cement mixer Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 May 2021 8:41 AM
WATCH: Curry house waiter saves choking customer with Heimlich manoeuvre Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 May 2021 8:34 AM
Entertainment
What does Dutch pollution ruling against Shell mean for likes of Sasol + Eskom? Shell's been ordered to make huge global carbon emission cuts amid a growing number of such cases being brought around the world. 26 May 2021 7:00 PM
WATCH: Prof Muhammad Yunus chats to 702's Bruce Whitfield The Nobel Laureate takes part in the Nobel Prize Dialogue at the University of Pretoria, from Bangladesh. 24 May 2021 12:53 PM
NOBEL PRIZE DIALOGUE: 'Work as we know it was disrupted long before Covid-19' Muhammad Yunus says school has created artificial human beings who wait for someone to offer them jobs and then follow orders. 21 May 2021 2:40 PM
World
Ramaphosa, Macron condemn instability, security issues in Africa French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in South Africa on Friday to hold talks with Ramaphosa on the COVID-19 pandemic, trade an... 28 May 2021 4:51 PM
Who is African? Reflections on Africa Day Kara Heritage Institute director Dr Mathole Motshekga says there are no black or white people in Africa. 25 May 2021 11:59 AM
A humanitarian tragedy is playing itself out in Mozambique - and help is needed! Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province is facing escalating violence by non-state armed groups, displacing hundreds of thousands. 6 May 2021 4:55 PM
Africa
Cape Town rental agents 'extorting' application fees from prospective tenants 'I'm so shocked by what I'm hearing' exclaims TT Mbha, the founder of Black Real Estate in Gauteng. 26 May 2021 8:06 PM
What does Dutch pollution ruling against Shell mean for likes of Sasol + Eskom? Shell's been ordered to make huge global carbon emission cuts amid a growing number of such cases being brought around the world. 26 May 2021 7:00 PM
'A PR disaster': Fever trees mutilated to clear view of Showmax billboard Andy Rice on the lessons to be learned by Showmax after the trees were lopped instead of just trimmed, for advertising purposes. 25 May 2021 9:12 PM
Opinion
How to a master of the soundbite rather than nagging your child?

29 May 2021 9:11 AM
by Siyamthanda Matiso
Tags:
Nikki Bush Creative Parenting Expert
parenting expert
Covid-19 parenting

Parenting expert, Nikki Bush explains the need for more conversations that matter and fewer speeches that don’t.

In an era where there is so much competition for attention and children start tuning their parents out from the time they hit puberty, parents need to become masters of the soundbite rather than nagging.

Human potential and parenting expert, Nikki Bush explained the importance of turning regular refrains into soundbites or mantras with kids instead of having long conversations that may not land.

Children need to learn to do things straight off the bat and not once they get to the screaming stage.

Nikki Bush, Human potential and parenting expert

Once they are in the primary stage, they become compliant and this is when you have to start applying mantras and soundbites before they get to the risk phase.

Nikki Bush, Human potential and parenting expert

It's about how we go about creating good health habits so that the behaviours, values, and attitudes become fairly automatic. We don’t want to give long speeches every time.

Nikki Bush, Human potential and parenting expert

RELATED: Nikki Bush opens up about 'rebuilding' after tragically losing her husband

Bush says parents need to create soundbites that are memorable, making an example of using music to approach concentration and being consistent with the choice of consequences if the child does not follow discipline.

If you don't give your child an audience there won't be a performance.

Nikki Bush, Human potential and parenting expert

If you do not follow through with the choice of consequence they will know how to get around you.

Nikki Bush, Human potential and parenting expert

Bush challenged parents for one day to try and ignore bad behaviour and acknowledge good behaviour instead, in doing so a child may realise that they get more attention doing good.

Listen to the full interview...




More from Local

AA predicts price drop for petrol, not so for diesel

29 May 2021 11:46 AM

The association has predicted that petrol will be 11 cents a litre cheaper, while diesel is set to increase by about 22 cents a litre and illuminating paraffin by 21 cents.

Primary school pupils must return to daily school attendance from July - DBE

29 May 2021 10:34 AM

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga on Friday gazetted the return to daily school attendance for primary school pupils and pupils with special educational needs.

8 Zandspruit men killed in mob attack to be laid to rest today

29 May 2021 9:43 AM

The men were part of a group of nine who were rounded up last week by angry residents at a local sports ground, where they were beaten, tortured and necklaced for their suspected involvement in a spate of crimes in the area.

Marilyn Manson hit with new rape, abuse allegationsA

29 May 2021 7:53 AM

The latest lawsuit against Manson -- real name Brian Warner -- on behalf of an anonymous woman comes after 'Game of Thrones' actress Esme Bianco last month accused him of rape, sexual abuse, and violence.

Understanding and dismissing the myths associated with allergies

29 May 2021 7:46 AM

Proactive Health Solutions CEO Dr. Fundile Nyati says allergies are increasingly becoming a problem in disadvantaged communities.

COVID-19: South Africa records 4,576 new cases and 123 deaths

29 May 2021 6:32 AM

The Health Department says it has administered 898,995 vaccines for people aged 60 and above as well as healthcare workers.

Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics

28 May 2021 9:00 PM

Caster Semenya has been the Olympic champion twice and world champion three times over 800m, but is barred from competing over that distance by World Athletics' testosterone-reducing regulations.

Cyclist Nic Dlamini makes SA Olympic team after arm was broken

28 May 2021 5:34 PM

He is one of the contestants who will be representing Team South Africa at the Toyko Olympic games.

Experts warn that South Africa’s National Health Insurance plan will not work

28 May 2021 5:07 PM

Wits School of Governance professor Alex van den Heever says the proposal goes against the principles of the health system.

Ramaphosa, Macron condemn instability, security issues in Africa

28 May 2021 4:51 PM

French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in South Africa on Friday to hold talks with Ramaphosa on the COVID-19 pandemic, trade and the worsening conflict in Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province.

EWN Highlights

Tanker spilling diesel onto M1 following multi-vehicle crash

29 May 2021 12:22 PM

AA predicts price drop for petrol, not so for diesel

29 May 2021 11:46 AM

8 Zandspruit men killed in mob attack to be laid to rest today

29 May 2021 9:43 AM

