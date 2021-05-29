



JOHANNESBURG – The funeral of eight men who were killed in a mob attack in Zandspruit is set to take place on Saturday.

The men were part of a group of nine who were rounded up last week by angry residents at a local sports ground, where they were beaten, tortured and necklaced for their suspected involvement in a spate of crimes in the area.

Only one of the attacked men survived the violent vigilante attack but remains in hospital.

The men are expected to be buried at the Westpark Cemetery in Johannesburg.

Earlier in the week, some of the men's families said they were struggling to raise funds to give the sons decent funerlas. '

While families in mourning are usually comforted by their community, some of the family members of the men said they had received no help.

One family said they were still battling to secure a coffin, while another told Eyewitness News that they couldn’t afford a decent funeral parlor to help with final preparations for the burial.

Residents have blamed the police for not doing their work, saying they would take care of criminals themselves. Six suspects have been arrested so far in connection with the crime.

This article first appeared on EWN : 8 Zandspruit men killed in mob attack to be laid to rest today