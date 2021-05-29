8 Zandspruit men killed in mob attack to be laid to rest today
JOHANNESBURG – The funeral of eight men who were killed in a mob attack in Zandspruit is set to take place on Saturday.
The men were part of a group of nine who were rounded up last week by angry residents at a local sports ground, where they were beaten, tortured and necklaced for their suspected involvement in a spate of crimes in the area.
Only one of the attacked men survived the violent vigilante attack but remains in hospital.
The men are expected to be buried at the Westpark Cemetery in Johannesburg.
READ: Some families of slain Zandspruit men plead for donations for burial
Earlier in the week, some of the men's families said they were struggling to raise funds to give the sons decent funerlas. '
While families in mourning are usually comforted by their community, some of the family members of the men said they had received no help.
One family said they were still battling to secure a coffin, while another told Eyewitness News that they couldn’t afford a decent funeral parlor to help with final preparations for the burial.
Residents have blamed the police for not doing their work, saying they would take care of criminals themselves. Six suspects have been arrested so far in connection with the crime.
WATCH: Zandspruit mob attack: What led to deaths and multiple injuries
Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.
This article first appeared on EWN : 8 Zandspruit men killed in mob attack to be laid to rest today
Source : Kayleen Morgan/EWN
More from Local
AA predicts price drop for petrol, not so for diesel
The association has predicted that petrol will be 11 cents a litre cheaper, while diesel is set to increase by about 22 cents a litre and illuminating paraffin by 21 cents.Read More
Primary school pupils must return to daily school attendance from July - DBE
Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga on Friday gazetted the return to daily school attendance for primary school pupils and pupils with special educational needs.Read More
How to a master of the soundbite rather than nagging your child?
Parenting expert, Nikki Bush explains the need for more conversations that matter and fewer speeches that don’t.Read More
Marilyn Manson hit with new rape, abuse allegationsA
The latest lawsuit against Manson -- real name Brian Warner -- on behalf of an anonymous woman comes after 'Game of Thrones' actress Esme Bianco last month accused him of rape, sexual abuse, and violence.Read More
Understanding and dismissing the myths associated with allergies
Proactive Health Solutions CEO Dr. Fundile Nyati says allergies are increasingly becoming a problem in disadvantaged communities.Read More
COVID-19: South Africa records 4,576 new cases and 123 deaths
The Health Department says it has administered 898,995 vaccines for people aged 60 and above as well as healthcare workers.Read More
Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics
Caster Semenya has been the Olympic champion twice and world champion three times over 800m, but is barred from competing over that distance by World Athletics' testosterone-reducing regulations.Read More
Cyclist Nic Dlamini makes SA Olympic team after arm was broken
He is one of the contestants who will be representing Team South Africa at the Toyko Olympic games.Read More
Experts warn that South Africa’s National Health Insurance plan will not work
Wits School of Governance professor Alex van den Heever says the proposal goes against the principles of the health system.Read More