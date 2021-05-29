Streaming issues? Report here
Funeral service of kwaito legend Mojalefa 'Mjokes' Matsane under way in Soweto

29 May 2021 10:56 AM
by Masechaba Sefularo
Trompies
Mojalefa Mjokes Matsane
Emmanuel Matsane

Matsane passed away after he was involved in a car accident in the early hours of Sunday, 23 May 2021.

JOHANNESBURG - The funeral service of Trompies member Mojalefa Emmanuel 'Mjokes' Matsane is underway in Soweto on Saturday.

Matsane passed away after he was involved in a car accident in the early hours of Sunday, 23 May 2021.

The statement from Kalawa Jazmee Recording, where he was co-director, said Matsane had been traveling from a performance with the group.

READ: Trompies member Mojalefa 'Mjokes' Matsane passes away

'Mjokes' or 'Copperhead' as he was known in the Kwaito world - had been in the music industry for over two decades and performed various genres of music including Afro Pop and House.

Fellow Trompies member DJ Mahoota posted an image from the service on his Instagram under the hashtags #RIPMjokes, #FarewellMyBrother.

A memorial service for Matsane was held on Thursday, 27 May 2021 at the Bassline.

Radio DJ, Thato 'Fresh' Sikwane was one of the speakers featured in a video of tributes from fellow artists and industry players.

"The world is not a better place without you, the industry is not better off without you. May you rest in peace, Mfana. I think you made your mark, and it's sad that you had to leave us so abruptly but your legacy is what will keep you alive for another 100 to 500 years. Rest in peace, Mjokes. "

In his tribute, Trompies member, Eugene 'Donald Duck' Mthethwa said: "It is indeed a very sad reality that we are faced with, a very painful experience, but I would say that at least you spent your last moments with us. You were a gift to Trompies and you will remain one...It is a 'goodnight' from us, but I am sure and certain that we shall meet. We shall remember you in a very good way."

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.


This article first appeared on EWN : Funeral service of kwaito legend Mojalefa 'Mjokes' Matsane under way in Soweto




