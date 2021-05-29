AA predicts price drop for petrol, not so for diesel
JOHANNESBURG – The Automobile Association (AA) has said petrol users could expect some relief at the pumps.
The association has predicted that petrol will be 11 cents a litre cheaper, while diesel is set to increase by about 22 cents a litre and illuminating paraffin by 21 cents.
These predictions come ahead of the mineral resources and energy department's announcement of the fuel prices for June.
The AA's Layton Beard said the expected reduction for petrol would be welcomed by some road users, but it is not good news if you drive a diesel-powered vehicle.
“The reason for this is that the rand continued to strengthen against the US dollar throughout May, while oil prices remained mostly flat. But, the sharp spike in oil prices at the start of the month is still spilling over into the data, with the price of refined diesel having seen a bigger impact than petrol.”
