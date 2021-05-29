WC transport dept talks with taxi associations after Golden Arrow buses attacked
CAPE TOWN –The Western Cape transport department has condemned the attack on Golden Arrow busses in Nyanga, Cape Town.
On Friday, a bus was torched at the Nyanga terminus, law enforcement vehicles were damaged, and staff was attacked during protests.
The department said 22 buses were stoned by irate taxi drivers on Friday morning, who also intimidated bus drivers and other transport operators in the area.
Golden arrow says not only were their buses damaged by stones but three people were injured including a passenger and two bus company officials.
The action follows an operation the previous day where police and traffic authorities impounded 56 minibus taxis and several arrests were made in Nyanga.
Transport MEC Daylin Mitchell said his office has been in contact with leaders of two taxi associations.
“The office of the provincial transport registrar and the provincial regulatory entity has been in contact with leaders of the Santaco and Cata to discuss urgent measures to be taken by these presentive structures to rein in their members who may be involved.”
Mitchell said the department was monitoring the situation and may use video footage and other evidence gathered by the police to take disciplinary steps against operators, drivers, and taxi associations.
Meanwhile Golden Arrow's Bronwen Dyke-Beyer said special precautions should be taken after such operations as there's often some form of reaction or retaliation.
“We call on the authorities to consider the collateral damage associated with certain law enforcement operations, and plead with them to provide additional safety measures until tensions have eased in such cases.”
