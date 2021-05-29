Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Jukebox
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Oxford off-ramp on M1 North cleared to traffic after multivehicle crash This follows a multivehicle crash involving five cars and a diesel tanker earlier on Saturday. 29 May 2021 3:17 PM
An EC mother & 2 men arrested after 2 girls sold for sexual exploitation The woman is said to have sold her now 13-year-old daughter and her cousin for sexual exploitation in 2019. 29 May 2021 2:50 PM
Nafiz Modack’s lawyers ask for more detail on Kinnear case to prepare for bail Modack, alleged private investigator Zane Kilian and associate Ricardo Morgan have been charged with the assassination of Anti-Gan... 29 May 2021 2:34 PM
View all Local
Mantashe describes calls for Mkhize to step aside as ‘occupational hazard’ Calls have been growing for Mkhize to resign or be fired over the health department’s irregular multi-million-rand contracts with... 28 May 2021 6:24 AM
Fellow South Africans ... this is what happens before the president's addresses This article sets out the processes that the Presidency and the National Coronavirus Command Council undertake to update South Afr... 27 May 2021 4:52 PM
Cabinet hasn't discussed Mkhize, Digital Vibes matter, says Ntshavheni Acting Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, said that it was not for the Cabinet to express its view on continuing in... 27 May 2021 1:27 PM
View all Politics
AA predicts price drop for petrol, not so for diesel The association has predicted that petrol will be 11 cents a litre cheaper, while diesel is set to increase by about 22 cents a li... 29 May 2021 11:46 AM
Massmart employees protest in Sandton over potential closure of stores The group is demanding, among other things, an end to the consultation process that could result in major job cuts. 28 May 2021 3:42 PM
Considering a side hustle? How to decide on your prices when you're starting out Serial entrepreneur and author Nic Haralambous shares invaluable tips on what to charge when you start your side hustle. 27 May 2021 8:21 PM
View all Business
Funeral service of kwaito legend Mojalefa 'Mjokes' Matsane under way in Soweto Matsane passed away after he was involved in a car accident in the early hours of Sunday, 23 May 2021. 29 May 2021 10:56 AM
Marilyn Manson hit with new rape, abuse allegationsA The latest lawsuit against Manson -- real name Brian Warner -- on behalf of an anonymous woman comes after 'Game of Thrones' actre... 29 May 2021 7:53 AM
WATCH: Woman distracted by cellphone gets hit by cement mixer Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 May 2021 8:41 AM
View all Lifestyle
Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics Caster Semenya has been the Olympic champion twice and world champion three times over 800m, but is barred from competing over tha... 28 May 2021 9:00 PM
Amakhosi fire coach Gavin Hunt Kaizer Chiefs assistant Coaches Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard will take charge of the senior team. 28 May 2021 6:24 PM
Sundowns can emulate Bayern and Juventus by winning nine league titles in a row Eyewitness News sports reporter Michael Pedro says the likes of Pirates and Chiefs must give their managers financial backing. 27 May 2021 3:18 PM
View all Sport
We are the first band in SA to make money from non-fungible tokens - Rubber Duc Band member Nick Jordaan tells Azania Mosaka on #702Unlplugged that the song 'Mama' honours all mothers in the country. 28 May 2021 3:01 PM
WATCH: Curry house waiter saves choking customer with Heimlich manoeuvre Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 May 2021 8:34 AM
Mom's explanation why boys should masturbate with condoms goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 May 2021 8:50 AM
View all Entertainment
Sri Lanka facing marine disaster from burning ship: official Thousands of military and security personnel in hazmat suits are cleaning the beaches of plastic waste and other debris from the s... 29 May 2021 1:43 PM
What does Dutch pollution ruling against Shell mean for likes of Sasol + Eskom? Shell's been ordered to make huge global carbon emission cuts amid a growing number of such cases being brought around the world. 26 May 2021 7:00 PM
WATCH: Prof Muhammad Yunus chats to 702's Bruce Whitfield The Nobel Laureate takes part in the Nobel Prize Dialogue at the University of Pretoria, from Bangladesh. 24 May 2021 12:53 PM
View all World
Ramaphosa, Macron condemn instability, security issues in Africa French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in South Africa on Friday to hold talks with Ramaphosa on the COVID-19 pandemic, trade an... 28 May 2021 4:51 PM
Who is African? Reflections on Africa Day Kara Heritage Institute director Dr Mathole Motshekga says there are no black or white people in Africa. 25 May 2021 11:59 AM
A humanitarian tragedy is playing itself out in Mozambique - and help is needed! Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado province is facing escalating violence by non-state armed groups, displacing hundreds of thousands. 6 May 2021 4:55 PM
View all Africa
Cape Town rental agents 'extorting' application fees from prospective tenants 'I'm so shocked by what I'm hearing' exclaims TT Mbha, the founder of Black Real Estate in Gauteng. 26 May 2021 8:06 PM
What does Dutch pollution ruling against Shell mean for likes of Sasol + Eskom? Shell's been ordered to make huge global carbon emission cuts amid a growing number of such cases being brought around the world. 26 May 2021 7:00 PM
'A PR disaster': Fever trees mutilated to clear view of Showmax billboard Andy Rice on the lessons to be learned by Showmax after the trees were lopped instead of just trimmed, for advertising purposes. 25 May 2021 9:12 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Nafiz Modack’s lawyers ask for more detail on Kinnear case to prepare for bail

29 May 2021 2:34 PM
by Kevin Brandt
Tags:
Nafiz Modack
Nafiz Modack case
Charl Kinnear case

Modack, alleged private investigator Zane Kilian and associate Ricardo Morgan have been charged with the assassination of Anti-Gang Unit Detective Charl Kinnear.

CAPE TOWN – The defence in the Nafiz Modack trial said it needs details about where and with whom the alleged crime boss conspired to run his apparent criminal enterprise, before it can launch its bail bid.

Modack, alleged private investigator Zane Kilian and associate Ricardo Morgan have been charged with the assassination of Anti-Gang Unit Detective Charl Kinnear.

The trio and two others face a raft of other charges before the Blue Downs Regional Court.

The court will have to determine how much detail the state shares with the defence.

Modack, Kilian and Jacques Cronje’s defence lawyers have all requested more details to prepare for bail.

Appearing on behalf of co-accused Ricardo Morgan and Ashley Tabisher, attorney Bruce Hendricks said they were ready to proceed with a bail hearing.

The State said revealing too much detail at this stage may endanger witnesses and expose investigation methods and police techniques.

Investigations into the matter have continued, with the possibility of more charges being added.

The men are back in the dock on 9 June.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.


This article first appeared on EWN : Nafiz Modack’s lawyers ask for more detail on Kinnear case to prepare for bail




29 May 2021 2:34 PM
by Kevin Brandt
Tags:
Nafiz Modack
Nafiz Modack case
Charl Kinnear case

More from Local

Oxford off-ramp on M1 North cleared to traffic after multivehicle crash

29 May 2021 3:17 PM

This follows a multivehicle crash involving five cars and a diesel tanker earlier on Saturday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Missing Image Placeholder

An EC mother & 2 men arrested after 2 girls sold for sexual exploitation

29 May 2021 2:50 PM

The woman is said to have sold her now 13-year-old daughter and her cousin for sexual exploitation in 2019.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WC transport dept talks with taxi associations after Golden Arrow buses attacked

29 May 2021 1:58 PM

The department said 22 buses were stoned by irate taxi drivers on Friday morning, who also intimidated bus drivers and other transport operators in the area.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

AA predicts price drop for petrol, not so for diesel

29 May 2021 11:46 AM

The association has predicted that petrol will be 11 cents a litre cheaper, while diesel is set to increase by about 22 cents a litre and illuminating paraffin by 21 cents.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Primary school pupils must return to daily school attendance from July - DBE

29 May 2021 10:34 AM

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga on Friday gazetted the return to daily school attendance for primary school pupils and pupils with special educational needs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

8 Zandspruit men killed in mob attack to be laid to rest today

29 May 2021 9:43 AM

The men were part of a group of nine who were rounded up last week by angry residents at a local sports ground, where they were beaten, tortured and necklaced for their suspected involvement in a spate of crimes in the area.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to a master of the soundbite rather than nagging your child?

29 May 2021 9:11 AM

Parenting expert, Nikki Bush explains the need for more conversations that matter and fewer speeches that don’t.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Marilyn Manson hit with new rape, abuse allegationsA

29 May 2021 7:53 AM

The latest lawsuit against Manson -- real name Brian Warner -- on behalf of an anonymous woman comes after 'Game of Thrones' actress Esme Bianco last month accused him of rape, sexual abuse, and violence.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Understanding and dismissing the myths associated with allergies

29 May 2021 7:46 AM

Proactive Health Solutions CEO Dr. Fundile Nyati says allergies are increasingly becoming a problem in disadvantaged communities.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

COVID-19: South Africa records 4,576 new cases and 123 deaths

29 May 2021 6:32 AM

The Health Department says it has administered 898,995 vaccines for people aged 60 and above as well as healthcare workers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

EWN Highlights

Vietnam discovers new hybrid virus variant

29 May 2021 4:34 PM

DBE urges victims of bullying to report perpetrators to combat issue at schools

29 May 2021 3:36 PM

Oxford off-ramp on M1 North cleared to traffic after multivehicle crash

29 May 2021 3:17 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA