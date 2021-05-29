



CAPE TOWN – An Eastern Cape mother and two men she allegedly sold her daughter and niece to for sexual exploitation are expected to apply for bail next month.

The trio appeared in the Keiskamahoek Magistrates Court on Friday on alleged trafficking in persons charges.

They were arrested two days earlier.

The incident is believed to have occurred in February 2019, and the girls were taken to a place of safety in March this year.

the Hawks’s Yolisa Mgolodela said, “It is alleged that the mother of the victim that is a 13-year-old girl that is living with Down Syndrome sold her, and her 15-year-old niece, for sexual exploitation. The conduct dates back to February 2019, while victims were 11 and 13 years old respectively until they were taken away to a place of safety in March 2021.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.

This article first appeared on EWN : An EC mother & 2 men arrested after 2 girls sold for sexual exploitation