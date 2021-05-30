South Africa records 4,519 new Covid-19 cases
70 more people have died after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 56, 363 since the beginning of the pandemic.
The Health Department says it has recorded 4,519 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 1, 659, 070.
The cumulative recoveries now stand at 1, 554 184 representing a recovery rate of 93, 7%.
The total number of vaccines administered is 963, 876 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout, the Health Department has said.
COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 39 618 tests were conducted in the last 24 hrs, with 4 519 new cases, which represents a 11.4% positivity rate. A further 70 #COVID19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 56 363 to date. Click here: https://t.co/R2u6QNQhsZ pic.twitter.com/zP17FSrXzw— NICD (@nicd_sa) May 29, 2021
