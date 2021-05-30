South Africa records 4,519 new Covid-19 cases





70 more people have died after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 56, 363 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Health Department says it has recorded 4,519 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 1, 659, 070.

The cumulative recoveries now stand at 1, 554 184 representing a recovery rate of 93, 7%.

The total number of vaccines administered is 963, 876 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout, the Health Department has said.