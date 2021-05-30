Long working hours can increase deaths from heart disease and stroke





Research has shown there is an increase in the number of people who are working overtime. It has been estimated that more than 745,000 people have died due to working overtime from complications of heart disease and stroke.

Director for the South African Non-Communicable Disease Alliance, Dr. Vicki Pinkney-Atkinson discussed the effects of working long hours and adopting bad behaviour like drinking, smoking and having less sleep.

The long working hours can cause our bodies to go into a fight and flight mode due to the combination of too much adrenaline and not being able to slow down. Dr. Vicki Pinkney-Atkinson, Director - South African Non-Communicable Disease Alliance

We know very clearly what we need to do but the problem lies in not being able to set boundaries between leisure time and work. Dr. Vicki Pinkney-Atkinson, Director - South African Non-Communicable Disease Alliance

RELATED: [LISTEN] Understanding how pension plans work

Pinkney-Atkinson advised that people should be more cautious of their health than overworking.

You have to get on top of managing the diseases that are controllable like hypertension and diabetes to name a few. Dr. Vicki Pinkney-Atkinson, Director - South African Non-Communicable Disease Alliance

Listen to the full interview below...