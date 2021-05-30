I tried to be as honest as possible when writing the book - Kojo Baffoe
Author, blogger, and media consultant Kojo Baffoe has recently released his first book titled _Listen to Your Footsteps _which reflects losing his mother as a toddler, being raised by his father, forming an identity, living as an immigrant, his tussles with substance abuse, as well as his experiences of fatherhood, marriage and making a career in a fickle industry.
I tried to be honest as possible in my life and also, I have always told stories so a lot of what is in the book is what I have shared with friends and people along the way.Kojo Baffoe, Author, blogger and media consultant
I often joke that this is my 5th book but the first one that I have ever written.Kojo Baffoe, Author, blogger and media consultant
I have written for years for columns and often used my experiences as the foundation for different things. I found what I may view as extremely personal is not necessarily interpreted as personal to some people.Kojo Baffoe, Author, blogger and media consultant
Baffoe is of Ghanaian and German heritage, he was raised in Lesotho and moved to South Africa at the age of 27. He to be a man of many talents as he has experience as a writer, speaker, entrepreneur, and self-proclaimed retired poet.
I am a big believer in being curious.Kojo Baffoe, Author, blogger and media consultant
I grew up in my father's shadow to a certain extent but I was fortunate because it never felt overwhelming or oppressive.Kojo Baffoe, Author, blogger and media consultant
Baffoe has earned the reputation of someone who is not afraid to live outside the box and free of the labels that society seeks to place most people.
Listen to the full interview...
