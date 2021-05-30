Protecting your mental health at work
The pressure to perform at your highest level while balancing your personal and home life can be extremely stressful.
Clinical psychologist Khosi Jiyane spoke of how people who place too much pressure on themselves in overachieving can seriously and negatively affect their mental health. As many fail to recognize the signs and symptoms of overwhelming stress.
Do you live for work or do you work to live because that is where the line can be blurred?Khosi Jiyane, Clinical psychologist
In our most vulnerable moments, we sometimes not accorded the sensitivity and space we need to take it in and process things ourselves.Khosi Jiyane, Clinical psychologist
Increasingly so, we find that boundaries between work and personal life become eroded or blurred and it gets to a point that the very same work that is supposed to add meaning and value of quality in our lives, begins to have the opposite effect.Khosi Jiyane, Clinical psychologist
RELATED: Long working hours can increase deaths from heart disease and stroke
Jiyane says renegotiating with your employer on what affects your mental health can be difficult but very crucial.
The keyword here is ‘renegotiate' as there is a need to approach the situation and because it is a risky and sensitive issue. It is not one we can win at the moment but we have to start by having a conversation with ourselves so that we are able to communicate clearly what we need.Khosi Jiyane, Clinical psychologist
Listen to the full interview below...
