Eskom warns of possible load shedding today
Eskom has issued a warning to the public of a 'high probability' of load shedding at 'short notice'. The power utility stated it may implement stage 1 or 2 power cuts between 5pm and 10pm this evening.
In a media statement, the utility appealed to the public to reduce electricity usage as it is battling with a shortage of generation capacity.
The power grid has been under constant severe pressure due to high demand, breakdowns of units, and delays in returning some units to service.
#POWERALERT1— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) May 30, 2021
Eskom requests the public to reduce electricity usage as the power system is severely constrained, with a high probability of loadshedding pic.twitter.com/MOb0UReS33
