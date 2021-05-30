Eskom warns of possible load shedding today





Eskom has issued a warning to the public of a 'high probability' of load shedding at 'short notice'. The power utility stated it may implement stage 1 or 2 power cuts between 5pm and 10pm this evening.

In a media statement, the utility appealed to the public to reduce electricity usage as it is battling with a shortage of generation capacity.

The power grid has been under constant severe pressure due to high demand, breakdowns of units, and delays in returning some units to service.