President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation at 8pm tonight





The Presidency has announced that President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 20h00, 15 June 2021, on developments in the country’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The President’s address follows a meeting of the National Coronavirus Command Council, the President’s Coordinating Council and Cabinet.

As South Africa rolls out its national COVID-19 vaccination programme, government and social partners are continuously monitoring infection, treatment and patient recovery rates, as well as compliance with health regulations and other prevention measures.

702 will broadcast the address live.