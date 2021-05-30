President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation tonight





President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address the nation at 7pm this evening 30 May 2021, on developments in the country's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ramaphosa’s address follows meetings he has attended in recent days with the national coronavirus command council, coordinating council, and the Cabinet.

This comes after numerous warnings that the country may be facing the third wave.

The Health Department says it has recorded 4,519 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 1, 659, 070.

President @CyrilRamaphosa to address the nation https://t.co/pDBtEMVJbz — Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) May 30, 2021

The President’s address will be broadcast and streamed on a range of platforms that are accessible to South Africans and international audiences. — Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) May 30, 2021