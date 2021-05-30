President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation tonight
President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address the nation at 7pm this evening 30 May 2021, on developments in the country's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ramaphosa’s address follows meetings he has attended in recent days with the national coronavirus command council, coordinating council, and the Cabinet.
President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 7 pm this evening on development in the country’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.Tyrone Seale, Acting spokesperson - The Presidency
This comes after numerous warnings that the country may be facing the third wave.
RELATED: Fellow South Africans ... this is what happens before the president's addresses
The Health Department says it has recorded 4,519 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 1, 659, 070.
President @CyrilRamaphosa to address the nation https://t.co/pDBtEMVJbz— Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) May 30, 2021
The President’s address will be broadcast and streamed on a range of platforms that are accessible to South Africans and international audiences.— Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) May 30, 2021
