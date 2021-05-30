[WATCH LIVE] President Ramaphosa addresses the nation at 7pm tonight
President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 19h00 today, Sunday 30 May 2021, in relation to the country’s response to the Coronavirus pandemic.
The address follows meetings in recent days of the National Coronavirus Command Council, the President’s Coordinating Council and Cabinet.
RELATED: South Africa records 4,519 new Covid-19 cases
The President’s address will be broadcast and streamed on a range of platforms that are accessible to South Africans and international audiences.
Bookmark this article, 702 will carry the livestream when it becomes available closer to the time.
Source : Twitter
