Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 19:19
ZOOM -Business Book feature : Rogues’ Gallery: An Irreverent History of Corruption in South Africa, from the VOC to the ANC
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nick Dall
Today at 19:33
Other People’s Money
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ryan Sandes
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
No word on alcohol as SA moves to adjusted level 2 lockdown from tomorrow President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced the country will be going back to having a curfew between 11pm and 4am. 30 May 2021 8:37 PM
Takeaways from President Cyril Ramaphosa's lockdown address on 30 May 2021 After several months of low transmission, the number of infections has begun to rise sharply in several parts of the country. 30 May 2021 8:36 PM
[WATCH LIVE] President Ramaphosa addresses the nation at 7pm tonight President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation in relation to the country’s response to the Coronavirus pandemic. 30 May 2021 6:54 PM
View all Local
Mantashe describes calls for Mkhize to step aside as ‘occupational hazard’ Calls have been growing for Mkhize to resign or be fired over the health department’s irregular multi-million-rand contracts with... 28 May 2021 6:24 AM
Fellow South Africans ... this is what happens before the president's addresses This article sets out the processes that the Presidency and the National Coronavirus Command Council undertake to update South Afr... 27 May 2021 4:52 PM
Cabinet hasn't discussed Mkhize, Digital Vibes matter, says Ntshavheni Acting Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, said that it was not for the Cabinet to express its view on continuing in... 27 May 2021 1:27 PM
View all Politics
AA predicts price drop for petrol, not so for diesel The association has predicted that petrol will be 11 cents a litre cheaper, while diesel is set to increase by about 22 cents a li... 29 May 2021 11:46 AM
Massmart employees protest in Sandton over potential closure of stores The group is demanding, among other things, an end to the consultation process that could result in major job cuts. 28 May 2021 3:42 PM
Considering a side hustle? How to decide on your prices when you're starting out Serial entrepreneur and author Nic Haralambous shares invaluable tips on what to charge when you start your side hustle. 27 May 2021 8:21 PM
View all Business
Funeral service of kwaito legend Mojalefa 'Mjokes' Matsane under way in Soweto Matsane passed away after he was involved in a car accident in the early hours of Sunday, 23 May 2021. 29 May 2021 10:56 AM
Marilyn Manson hit with new rape, abuse allegations The latest lawsuit against Manson -- real name Brian Warner -- on behalf of an anonymous woman comes after 'Game of Thrones' actre... 29 May 2021 7:53 AM
WATCH: Woman distracted by cellphone gets hit by cement mixer Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 May 2021 8:41 AM
View all Lifestyle
Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics Caster Semenya has been the Olympic champion twice and world champion three times over 800m, but is barred from competing over tha... 28 May 2021 9:00 PM
Amakhosi fire coach Gavin Hunt Kaizer Chiefs assistant Coaches Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard will take charge of the senior team. 28 May 2021 6:24 PM
Sundowns can emulate Bayern and Juventus by winning nine league titles in a row Eyewitness News sports reporter Michael Pedro says the likes of Pirates and Chiefs must give their managers financial backing. 27 May 2021 3:18 PM
View all Sport
We are the first band in SA to make money from non-fungible tokens - Rubber Duc Band member Nick Jordaan tells Azania Mosaka on #702Unlplugged that the song 'Mama' honours all mothers in the country. 28 May 2021 3:01 PM
WATCH: Woman distracted by cellphone gets hit by cement mixer Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 May 2021 8:41 AM
WATCH: Curry house waiter saves choking customer with Heimlich manoeuvre Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 May 2021 8:34 AM
View all Entertainment
What does Dutch pollution ruling against Shell mean for likes of Sasol + Eskom? Shell's been ordered to make huge global carbon emission cuts amid a growing number of such cases being brought around the world. 26 May 2021 7:00 PM
WATCH: Prof Muhammad Yunus chats to 702's Bruce Whitfield The Nobel Laureate takes part in the Nobel Prize Dialogue at the University of Pretoria, from Bangladesh. 24 May 2021 12:53 PM
NOBEL PRIZE DIALOGUE: 'Work as we know it was disrupted long before Covid-19' Muhammad Yunus says school has created artificial human beings who wait for someone to offer them jobs and then follow orders. 21 May 2021 2:40 PM
View all World
Ramaphosa, Macron condemn instability, security issues in Africa French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in South Africa on Friday to hold talks with Ramaphosa on the COVID-19 pandemic, trade an... 28 May 2021 4:51 PM
Who is African? Reflections on Africa Day Kara Heritage Institute director Dr Mathole Motshekga says there are no black or white people in Africa. 25 May 2021 11:59 AM
A humanitarian tragedy is playing itself out in Mozambique - and help is needed! Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado province is facing escalating violence by non-state armed groups, displacing hundreds of thousands. 6 May 2021 4:55 PM
View all Africa
Cape Town rental agents 'extorting' application fees from prospective tenants 'I'm so shocked by what I'm hearing' exclaims TT Mbha, the founder of Black Real Estate in Gauteng. 26 May 2021 8:06 PM
What does Dutch pollution ruling against Shell mean for likes of Sasol + Eskom? Shell's been ordered to make huge global carbon emission cuts amid a growing number of such cases being brought around the world. 26 May 2021 7:00 PM
'A PR disaster': Fever trees mutilated to clear view of Showmax billboard Andy Rice on the lessons to be learned by Showmax after the trees were lopped instead of just trimmed, for advertising purposes. 25 May 2021 9:12 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Takeaways from President Cyril Ramaphosa's lockdown address on 30 May 2021

30 May 2021 8:36 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
President Cyril Ramaphosa
#21dayLockdown
Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation
chronic COVID-19

After several months of low transmission, the number of infections has begun to rise sharply in several parts of the country.



30 May 2021 8:36 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
President Cyril Ramaphosa
#21dayLockdown
Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation
chronic COVID-19

More from Local

No word on alcohol as SA moves to adjusted level 2 lockdown from tomorrow

30 May 2021 8:37 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced the country will be going back to having a curfew between 11pm and 4am.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH LIVE] President Ramaphosa addresses the nation at 7pm tonight

30 May 2021 6:54 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation in relation to the country’s response to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation tonight

30 May 2021 3:41 PM

According to the Presidency, he will be address developments in the country’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cyclist Nic Dlamini makes SA Olympic team after arm was broken

30 May 2021 1:20 PM

He is one of the contestants who will be representing Team South Africa at the Toyko Olympic games.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Long working hours can increase deaths from heart disease and stroke

30 May 2021 1:18 PM

Director of SANCDA, Dr. Vicki Pinkney-Atkinson says the problem lies in people not knowing when to slow down when it comes to work

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

I tried to be as honest as possible when writing the book - Kojo Baffoe

30 May 2021 1:16 PM

Author, blogger, and media consultant Kojo shares about his upbringing, releasing his first book, and having multiple careers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom warns of possible load shedding today

30 May 2021 1:14 PM

The power utility has warned South Africans of possible loadshedding this evening if electricity is not used sparingly.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Protecting your mental health at work

30 May 2021 10:21 AM

Clinical psychologist Khosi Jiyane says we need to draw the line on what affects one's mental health at work by renegotiating.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa records 4,519 new Covid-19 cases

30 May 2021 6:49 AM

The Health Department says 963 876 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Oxford off-ramp on M1 North cleared to traffic after multivehicle crash

29 May 2021 3:17 PM

This follows a multivehicle crash involving five cars and a diesel tanker earlier on Saturday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

No word on alcohol as SA moves to adjusted level 2 lockdown from tomorrow

Local

Eskom warns of possible load shedding today

Local

Long working hours can increase deaths from heart disease and stroke

Local

EWN Highlights

WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa addresses nation

30 May 2021 6:44 PM

LIVE BLOG: SA curfew now from 11 pm until 4 am - Ramaphosa

30 May 2021 6:40 PM

Osaka fined and threatened with French Open default over media boycott

30 May 2021 6:13 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA