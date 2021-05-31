Watch: Lewis Hamilton front-flipping out of a plane in solo skydive goes viral





Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Drone pilot finds submerged car linked to a 2009 missing person case

Mercedes Benz star Lewis Hamilton enjoys extreme sports. After his loss at Monaco GP, the seven-time champion took to the sky for a solo dive.

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela: