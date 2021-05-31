We increased our reservoirs capacities to avoid water cuts - Rand Water
Rand Water says all of its reservoirs have started pumping water.
Parts of Johannesburg including three hospitals have been affected by water cuts due to power interruption at the Eikenhof power pump.
Several municipalities, including the City of Johannesburg, Rand West, Merafong and Mogale City have been affected.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Rand Water Zuikerbosch Water Treatment Plant executive manager Eddie Singo they are having a meeting with the City of Joburg to talk about the loss of transformers.
All Rand Water plants are power-intensive so for us to be able to pump through we need to have power.Eddie Singo, Zuikerbosch Water Treatment Plant executive manager - Rand Water
The unfortunate situation when it occurred we had to stop the plants until they bring the transformers back. We have increased our reservoirs capacities so when we have these challenges, at least we have adequate water in the reservoirs.Eddie Singo, Zuikerbosch Water Treatment Plant executive manager - Rand Water
