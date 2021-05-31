'There is systematic racism at Cornwall Hill College'





Parents and learners are protesting against alleged racism at Cornwall Hill College in Irene.

They are accusing the principal of failing to deal with racial tensions at the institution and calling for her resignation.

Gauteng MEC of education Panyaza Lesufi is visiting the school on Monday to have a discussion with the management.

Bongani Bingwa speaks to South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago who is the march.

There is systematic racism at this school. I have a daughter here and last year the learners current and previous submitted a memorandum at the school detailed their experience with racism at the school. Lesetja Kganyago, Governor - South African Reserve Bank

The parents decided to get involved as there hasn't been any progress. There is systematic racism here. Lesetja Kganyago, Governor - South African Reserve Bank

Kganyago explains why they are protesting.

This school is more than 20 years old yet the number of black learners has never been more than 25% and we think there is something in the admission practices that is limiting the number of black learners at the school. Lesetja Kganyago, Governor - South African Reserve Bank

This is a school with 66 educators but only five of them are black and three of those black teachers are concentrated in the Sepedi department. Lesetja Kganyago, Governor - South African Reserve Bank

Listen to the full interview below...