Drone pilot finds submerged car linked to a 2009 missing person case

The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 13:40
Germany admits to committing genocide in Namibia during colonial occupation
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Prof Gilbert Khadiagala - Jan Smuts Professor of International Relations and Head of Department at University of the Witwatersrand
Today at 14:05
Does Naomi Osaka's press boycott have any merit ?
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Gielie Hoffmann - Performance Coach
Today at 14:35
Naked Scientist - Why does hair turn gray
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Chris Smith - Chair of Science at University of Cambridge
Today at 15:10
EWN: Tourism equity fund
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Theto Mahlakoana - Reporter at Eyewitness News
Today at 15:16
EWN: State Capture: Gigaba expected to continue testimony at state capture inquiry
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane - Reporter at EWN
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Meryl Pick - Portfolio Manager at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 19:19
ZOOM -Business Book feature : Rogues’ Gallery: An Irreverent History of Corruption in South Africa, from the VOC to the ANC
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nick Dall
Today at 19:33
Other People’s Money
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ryan Sandes
No Items to show
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
SAPS says no wrongdoing found in R1.6bn in PPE expenditure Daily Maverick says a confidential internal audit has uncovered that the police blew R1.6bn in irregular PPE expenditure. 31 May 2021 1:19 PM
No witness implicated me in wrongdoing - Axed Eskom chief procurement officer Solly Tshitangano has been accused of five charges including serious misconduct in failing to carry out his duties. 31 May 2021 11:26 AM
'It is a relief, it is cold out there,' says outgoing SANDF chief Solly Shoke The general says if you can allow political interference in the defence force it will be a recipe for disaster. 31 May 2021 11:21 AM
View all Local
Magashule gets High Court dates to challenge ANC suspension Ace Magashule took the party to court after he was suspended after failing to step aside as per rule 25.70 of the ANC’s constituti... 31 May 2021 11:20 AM
Mantashe describes calls for Mkhize to step aside as ‘occupational hazard’ Calls have been growing for Mkhize to resign or be fired over the health department’s irregular multi-million-rand contracts with... 28 May 2021 6:24 AM
Fellow South Africans ... this is what happens before the president's addresses This article sets out the processes that the Presidency and the National Coronavirus Command Council undertake to update South Afr... 27 May 2021 4:52 PM
View all Politics
Farmers, Ferraris and Forward-thinking investors makes for a fruitful future Why farmers (and not bankers) could be the next group driving Ferraris and Lamborghinis, thanks to Africa's rich Agri sector 31 May 2021 9:40 AM
AA predicts price drop for petrol, not so for diesel The association has predicted that petrol will be 11 cents a litre cheaper, while diesel is set to increase by about 22 cents a li... 29 May 2021 11:46 AM
Massmart employees protest in Sandton over potential closure of stores The group is demanding, among other things, an end to the consultation process that could result in major job cuts. 28 May 2021 3:42 PM
View all Business
Funeral service of kwaito legend Mojalefa 'Mjokes' Matsane under way in Soweto Matsane passed away after he was involved in a car accident in the early hours of Sunday, 23 May 2021. 29 May 2021 10:56 AM
Marilyn Manson hit with new rape, abuse allegations The latest lawsuit against Manson -- real name Brian Warner -- on behalf of an anonymous woman comes after 'Game of Thrones' actre... 29 May 2021 7:53 AM
Mom shares tips to get children to listen without yelling Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 May 2021 8:16 AM
View all Lifestyle
Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics Caster Semenya has been the Olympic champion twice and world champion three times over 800m, but is barred from competing over tha... 28 May 2021 9:00 PM
Amakhosi fire coach Gavin Hunt Kaizer Chiefs assistant Coaches Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard will take charge of the senior team. 28 May 2021 6:24 PM
Sundowns can emulate Bayern and Juventus by winning nine league titles in a row Eyewitness News sports reporter Michael Pedro says the likes of Pirates and Chiefs must give their managers financial backing. 27 May 2021 3:18 PM
View all Sport
Watch: Lewis Hamilton front-flipping out of a plane in solo skydive goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 31 May 2021 9:00 AM
We are the first band in SA to make money from non-fungible tokens - Rubber Duc Band member Nick Jordaan tells Azania Mosaka on #702Unlplugged that the song 'Mama' honours all mothers in the country. 28 May 2021 3:01 PM
WATCH: Woman distracted by cellphone gets hit by cement mixer Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 May 2021 8:41 AM
View all Entertainment
Drone pilot finds submerged car linked to a 2009 missing person case Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 31 May 2021 9:18 AM
What does Dutch pollution ruling against Shell mean for likes of Sasol + Eskom? Shell's been ordered to make huge global carbon emission cuts amid a growing number of such cases being brought around the world. 26 May 2021 7:00 PM
WATCH: Prof Muhammad Yunus chats to 702's Bruce Whitfield The Nobel Laureate takes part in the Nobel Prize Dialogue at the University of Pretoria, from Bangladesh. 24 May 2021 12:53 PM
View all World
Farmers, Ferraris and Forward-thinking investors makes for a fruitful future Why farmers (and not bankers) could be the next group driving Ferraris and Lamborghinis, thanks to Africa's rich Agri sector 31 May 2021 9:40 AM
Ramaphosa, Macron condemn instability, security issues in Africa French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in South Africa on Friday to hold talks with Ramaphosa on the COVID-19 pandemic, trade an... 28 May 2021 4:51 PM
Who is African? Reflections on Africa Day Kara Heritage Institute director Dr Mathole Motshekga says there are no black or white people in Africa. 25 May 2021 11:59 AM
View all Africa
Cape Town rental agents 'extorting' application fees from prospective tenants 'I'm so shocked by what I'm hearing' exclaims TT Mbha, the founder of Black Real Estate in Gauteng. 26 May 2021 8:06 PM
What does Dutch pollution ruling against Shell mean for likes of Sasol + Eskom? Shell's been ordered to make huge global carbon emission cuts amid a growing number of such cases being brought around the world. 26 May 2021 7:00 PM
'A PR disaster': Fever trees mutilated to clear view of Showmax billboard Andy Rice on the lessons to be learned by Showmax after the trees were lopped instead of just trimmed, for advertising purposes. 25 May 2021 9:12 PM
View all Opinion
Drone pilot finds submerged car linked to a 2009 missing person case

31 May 2021 9:18 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Drones
Car
'Whats Gone Viral'
#Viral

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Lewis Hamilton front-flipping out of a plane in solo skydive goes viral

A drone pilot has discovered a submerged car linked to a missing person's case.

The police say the missing person's case was opened in 2009. The police say they are still conducting investigations.

Read the full story here.

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:




31 May 2021 9:18 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Drones
Car
'Whats Gone Viral'
#Viral

More from Lifestyle

Watch: Lewis Hamilton front-flipping out of a plane in solo skydive goes viral

31 May 2021 9:00 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Funeral service of kwaito legend Mojalefa 'Mjokes' Matsane under way in Soweto

29 May 2021 10:56 AM

Matsane passed away after he was involved in a car accident in the early hours of Sunday, 23 May 2021.

Marilyn Manson hit with new rape, abuse allegations

29 May 2021 7:53 AM

The latest lawsuit against Manson -- real name Brian Warner -- on behalf of an anonymous woman comes after 'Game of Thrones' actress Esme Bianco last month accused him of rape, sexual abuse, and violence.

WATCH: Woman distracted by cellphone gets hit by cement mixer

28 May 2021 8:41 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Mom shares tips to get children to listen without yelling

28 May 2021 8:16 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Considering a side hustle? How to decide on your prices when you're starting out

27 May 2021 8:21 PM

Serial entrepreneur and author Nic Haralambous shares invaluable tips on what to charge when you start your side hustle.

WATCH: Did Jacob Zuma snub Carl Niehaus's handshake?

27 May 2021 9:02 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

WATCH: Curry house waiter saves choking customer with Heimlich manoeuvre

27 May 2021 8:34 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Have you successfully claimed on Cartrack's recovery warranty of up to R150k?

26 May 2021 8:25 PM

How many people have navigated the tricky Ts and Cs to be paid R150,000 in the past six years, asks consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.

Cape Town rental agents 'extorting' application fees from prospective tenants

26 May 2021 8:06 PM

'I'm so shocked by what I'm hearing' exclaims TT Mbha, the founder of Black Real Estate in Gauteng.

More from World

What does Dutch pollution ruling against Shell mean for likes of Sasol + Eskom?

26 May 2021 7:00 PM

Shell's been ordered to make huge global carbon emission cuts amid a growing number of such cases being brought around the world.

WATCH: Prof Muhammad Yunus chats to 702's Bruce Whitfield

24 May 2021 12:53 PM

The Nobel Laureate takes part in the Nobel Prize Dialogue at the University of Pretoria, from Bangladesh.

NOBEL PRIZE DIALOGUE: 'Work as we know it was disrupted long before Covid-19'

21 May 2021 2:40 PM

Muhammad Yunus says school has created artificial human beings who wait for someone to offer them jobs and then follow orders.

The lesson from current crypto carnage: 'Short-term traders must be careful'

19 May 2021 7:00 PM

'In the last 24 hours we saw liquidation of $8.6 billion just in Bitcoin!' Bruce Whitfield interviews Farzam Ehsani (VALR.com CEO)

Gqeberha-born billionaire commits R3bn to producing vaccines in SA

13 May 2021 8:04 PM

Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong is currently busy with clinical trials for the Covid-19 vaccine he's developed, says Prof. Shabir Madhi.

'SA condemns actions of Israeli security forces against Palestine civilians'

13 May 2021 8:18 AM

Dirco DDG responsible for Asia & Middle East Anil Sooklal says the two nations should go back to the negotiating table.

Share swop deal for JSE giant Naspers and subsidiary Prosus 'will affect us all'

12 May 2021 7:55 PM

Prosus announces voluntary exchange offer to acquire 45% of Naspers shares. Bruce Whitfield interviews Group CFO Basil Sgourdos.

Microchip shortage: From phones to cars, everything's about to cost more

11 May 2021 8:28 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews media analyst Arthur Goldstuck (MD, World Wide Worx).

Companies are dreaming up new ways to exploit you using voice profiling

6 May 2021 8:30 PM

The latest patents are 'deeply frightening'. Tech expert Toby Shapshak on the voice-profiling revolution in marketing.

The big vaccine patent waiver decision: 'It's like horse trading now'

6 May 2021 6:57 PM

Tough negotiations lie ahead for WTO members on lifting Covid-19 vaccine patent protections, says Salome Meyer (Cancer Alliance).

SAPS says no wrongdoing found in R1.6bn in PPE expenditure

Local

'It is a relief, it is cold out there,' says outgoing SANDF chief Solly Shoke

Local

'There is systematic racism at Cornwall Hill College'

Local

EWN Highlights

National Liquor Traders Council welcomes decision to not ban alcohol sales

31 May 2021 12:54 PM

WC Premier Winde would have preferred 'flexible' approach to level 2 lockdown

31 May 2021 12:52 PM

Tourism Dept preparing to defend ownership criteria for equity fund in court

31 May 2021 12:42 PM

