Drone pilot finds submerged car linked to a 2009 missing person case
Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?
Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.
RELATED: Lewis Hamilton front-flipping out of a plane in solo skydive goes viral
A drone pilot has discovered a submerged car linked to a missing person's case.
The police say the missing person's case was opened in 2009. The police say they are still conducting investigations.
Read the full story here.
Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_39849800_drone-flying-for-aerial-photography-or-video-shooting.html?term=drone&vti=lihwjfmtq08pq3lx33-1-93
More from Lifestyle
Watch: Lewis Hamilton front-flipping out of a plane in solo skydive goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Funeral service of kwaito legend Mojalefa 'Mjokes' Matsane under way in Soweto
Matsane passed away after he was involved in a car accident in the early hours of Sunday, 23 May 2021.Read More
Marilyn Manson hit with new rape, abuse allegations
The latest lawsuit against Manson -- real name Brian Warner -- on behalf of an anonymous woman comes after 'Game of Thrones' actress Esme Bianco last month accused him of rape, sexual abuse, and violence.Read More
WATCH: Woman distracted by cellphone gets hit by cement mixer
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Mom shares tips to get children to listen without yelling
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Considering a side hustle? How to decide on your prices when you're starting out
Serial entrepreneur and author Nic Haralambous shares invaluable tips on what to charge when you start your side hustle.Read More
WATCH: Did Jacob Zuma snub Carl Niehaus's handshake?
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
WATCH: Curry house waiter saves choking customer with Heimlich manoeuvre
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Have you successfully claimed on Cartrack's recovery warranty of up to R150k?
How many people have navigated the tricky Ts and Cs to be paid R150,000 in the past six years, asks consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.Read More
More from World
What does Dutch pollution ruling against Shell mean for likes of Sasol + Eskom?
Shell's been ordered to make huge global carbon emission cuts amid a growing number of such cases being brought around the world.Read More
WATCH: Prof Muhammad Yunus chats to 702's Bruce Whitfield
The Nobel Laureate takes part in the Nobel Prize Dialogue at the University of Pretoria, from Bangladesh.Read More
NOBEL PRIZE DIALOGUE: 'Work as we know it was disrupted long before Covid-19'
Muhammad Yunus says school has created artificial human beings who wait for someone to offer them jobs and then follow orders.Read More
The lesson from current crypto carnage: 'Short-term traders must be careful'
'In the last 24 hours we saw liquidation of $8.6 billion just in Bitcoin!' Bruce Whitfield interviews Farzam Ehsani (VALR.com CEO)Read More
Gqeberha-born billionaire commits R3bn to producing vaccines in SA
Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong is currently busy with clinical trials for the Covid-19 vaccine he's developed, says Prof. Shabir Madhi.Read More
'SA condemns actions of Israeli security forces against Palestine civilians'
Dirco DDG responsible for Asia & Middle East Anil Sooklal says the two nations should go back to the negotiating table.Read More
Share swop deal for JSE giant Naspers and subsidiary Prosus 'will affect us all'
Prosus announces voluntary exchange offer to acquire 45% of Naspers shares. Bruce Whitfield interviews Group CFO Basil Sgourdos.Read More
Microchip shortage: From phones to cars, everything's about to cost more
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews media analyst Arthur Goldstuck (MD, World Wide Worx).Read More
Companies are dreaming up new ways to exploit you using voice profiling
The latest patents are 'deeply frightening'. Tech expert Toby Shapshak on the voice-profiling revolution in marketing.Read More