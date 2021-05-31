No witness implicated me in wrongdoing - Axed Eskom chief procurement officer





On Friday now-former chief procurement officer Solly Tshitangano was dismissed with immediate effect following a guilty verdict in his disciplinary process.

The Power utility's chairperson of the disciplinary hearing -Advocate Nazeer Cassim found Tshitangano guilty of serious misconduct in failing to carry out his duties, contravening the Public Finance Management Act, and for contravening Eskom's disciplinary code in that he divulged confidential information to external parties

Tshitangano explained on The Clement Manyathela Show that he had every right to report allegations he had found to external parties and that the process of investigations towards them took a year which was inappropriate of the board of Eskom.

It is not a crime in this country that if they are allegations, there should then be reported to have relevant authorities. Solly Tshitangano, Former chief procurement officer - Eskom

The obligation of those who received the allegations is to investigate those allegations. Solly Tshitangano, Former chief procurement officer - Eskom

Only in March 2021 did the board of Eskom decide to investigate those allegations, 12 months later, even though the Protected Disclosure Act says an employer had an obligation to investigate within 21 days and if they cannot do so, they should inform the one who reported those allegations, which they did not. Solly Tshitangano, Former chief procurement officer - Eskom

Eskom said that it relied on evidence of two witnesses and the forensic findings of the law firm Bowmans, with the chairperson of the hearing ruling that there was no choice but to dismiss Tshitangano.

There is no witness who was called by the employer who implicated me in being wrong if you read the report. Solly Tshitangano, Former chief procurement officer - Eskom

Tshitangano agreed with advocate Cassim's report which stated that senior members of Eskom who adjudicated and evaluated the Edcon oil tender are also found guilty.

The utility said that Tshitangano had been charged with gross misconduct, breach of duties, and non-performance.