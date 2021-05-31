'It is a relief, it is cold out there,' says outgoing SANDF chief Solly Shoke

Streaming issues? Report here
Azania Mosaka 1500 x 1500 2020 Azania Mosaka 1500 x 1500 2020
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:40
Germany admits to committing genocide in Namibia during colonial occupation
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Prof Gilbert Khadiagala - Jan Smuts Professor of International Relations and Head of Department at University of the Witwatersrand
Today at 14:05
Does Naomi Osaka's press boycott have any merit ?
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Gielie Hoffmann - Performance Coach
Today at 14:35
Naked Scientist - Why does hair turn gray
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Chris Smith - Chair of Science at University of Cambridge
Today at 15:10
EWN: Tourism equity fund
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Theto Mahlakoana - Reporter at Eyewitness News
Today at 15:16
EWN: State Capture: Gigaba expected to continue testimony at state capture inquiry
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane - Reporter at EWN
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Meryl Pick - Portfolio Manager at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 19:19
ZOOM -Business Book feature : Rogues’ Gallery: An Irreverent History of Corruption in South Africa, from the VOC to the ANC
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nick Dall
Today at 19:33
Other People’s Money
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ryan Sandes
No Items to show
Up Next: The John Perlman Show
See full line-up
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
SAPS says no wrongdoing found in R1.6bn in PPE expenditure Daily Maverick says a confidential internal audit has uncovered that the police blew R1.6bn in irregular PPE expenditure. 31 May 2021 1:19 PM
No witness implicated me in wrongdoing - Axed Eskom chief procurement officer Solly Tshitangano has been accused of five charges including serious misconduct in failing to carry out his duties. 31 May 2021 11:26 AM
'It is a relief, it is cold out there,' says outgoing SANDF chief Solly Shoke The general says if you can allow political interference in the defence force it will be a recipe for disaster. 31 May 2021 11:21 AM
View all Local
Magashule gets High Court dates to challenge ANC suspension Ace Magashule took the party to court after he was suspended after failing to step aside as per rule 25.70 of the ANC’s constituti... 31 May 2021 11:20 AM
Mantashe describes calls for Mkhize to step aside as ‘occupational hazard’ Calls have been growing for Mkhize to resign or be fired over the health department’s irregular multi-million-rand contracts with... 28 May 2021 6:24 AM
Fellow South Africans ... this is what happens before the president's addresses This article sets out the processes that the Presidency and the National Coronavirus Command Council undertake to update South Afr... 27 May 2021 4:52 PM
View all Politics
Farmers, Ferraris and Forward-thinking investors makes for a fruitful future Why farmers (and not bankers) could be the next group driving Ferraris and Lamborghinis, thanks to Africa's rich Agri sector 31 May 2021 9:40 AM
AA predicts price drop for petrol, not so for diesel The association has predicted that petrol will be 11 cents a litre cheaper, while diesel is set to increase by about 22 cents a li... 29 May 2021 11:46 AM
Massmart employees protest in Sandton over potential closure of stores The group is demanding, among other things, an end to the consultation process that could result in major job cuts. 28 May 2021 3:42 PM
View all Business
Funeral service of kwaito legend Mojalefa 'Mjokes' Matsane under way in Soweto Matsane passed away after he was involved in a car accident in the early hours of Sunday, 23 May 2021. 29 May 2021 10:56 AM
Marilyn Manson hit with new rape, abuse allegations The latest lawsuit against Manson -- real name Brian Warner -- on behalf of an anonymous woman comes after 'Game of Thrones' actre... 29 May 2021 7:53 AM
Mom shares tips to get children to listen without yelling Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 May 2021 8:16 AM
View all Lifestyle
Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics Caster Semenya has been the Olympic champion twice and world champion three times over 800m, but is barred from competing over tha... 28 May 2021 9:00 PM
Amakhosi fire coach Gavin Hunt Kaizer Chiefs assistant Coaches Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard will take charge of the senior team. 28 May 2021 6:24 PM
Sundowns can emulate Bayern and Juventus by winning nine league titles in a row Eyewitness News sports reporter Michael Pedro says the likes of Pirates and Chiefs must give their managers financial backing. 27 May 2021 3:18 PM
View all Sport
Watch: Lewis Hamilton front-flipping out of a plane in solo skydive goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 31 May 2021 9:00 AM
We are the first band in SA to make money from non-fungible tokens - Rubber Duc Band member Nick Jordaan tells Azania Mosaka on #702Unlplugged that the song 'Mama' honours all mothers in the country. 28 May 2021 3:01 PM
WATCH: Woman distracted by cellphone gets hit by cement mixer Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 May 2021 8:41 AM
View all Entertainment
Drone pilot finds submerged car linked to a 2009 missing person case Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 31 May 2021 9:18 AM
What does Dutch pollution ruling against Shell mean for likes of Sasol + Eskom? Shell's been ordered to make huge global carbon emission cuts amid a growing number of such cases being brought around the world. 26 May 2021 7:00 PM
WATCH: Prof Muhammad Yunus chats to 702's Bruce Whitfield The Nobel Laureate takes part in the Nobel Prize Dialogue at the University of Pretoria, from Bangladesh. 24 May 2021 12:53 PM
View all World
Farmers, Ferraris and Forward-thinking investors makes for a fruitful future Why farmers (and not bankers) could be the next group driving Ferraris and Lamborghinis, thanks to Africa's rich Agri sector 31 May 2021 9:40 AM
Ramaphosa, Macron condemn instability, security issues in Africa French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in South Africa on Friday to hold talks with Ramaphosa on the COVID-19 pandemic, trade an... 28 May 2021 4:51 PM
Who is African? Reflections on Africa Day Kara Heritage Institute director Dr Mathole Motshekga says there are no black or white people in Africa. 25 May 2021 11:59 AM
View all Africa
Cape Town rental agents 'extorting' application fees from prospective tenants 'I'm so shocked by what I'm hearing' exclaims TT Mbha, the founder of Black Real Estate in Gauteng. 26 May 2021 8:06 PM
What does Dutch pollution ruling against Shell mean for likes of Sasol + Eskom? Shell's been ordered to make huge global carbon emission cuts amid a growing number of such cases being brought around the world. 26 May 2021 7:00 PM
'A PR disaster': Fever trees mutilated to clear view of Showmax billboard Andy Rice on the lessons to be learned by Showmax after the trees were lopped instead of just trimmed, for advertising purposes. 25 May 2021 9:12 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

'It is a relief, it is cold out there,' says outgoing SANDF chief Solly Shoke

31 May 2021 11:21 AM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
South African National Defence Force SANDF
General Solly Shoke
Lieutenant-General Rhudzani Maphwanya

The general says if you can allow political interference in the defence force it will be a recipe for disaster.

After almost a decade as the chief of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF), General Solly Shoke is about to trade his uniform with the next phase of his life.

Shoke is the longest-serving leader of the SANDF after having taken reigns in 2011.

Lieutenant-General Rhudzani Maphwanya will take over

According to the Department of Defence: “Shoke is a known disciplinarian, committed to a disciplined defence force and lives by military discipline. He committed himself to exemplary leadership and is an example of living the values of the SANDF. His actions are a testimony of integrity, loyalty and patriotism in an unbiased and non-political manner. He has served the national defence force with distinction in various capacities since the birth of the SANDF”.

Shoke tells Clement Manyathela more as he embarks on a new journey.

It is a relief, it is cold out there.

General Solly Shoke, Outgoing South African National Defence Force chief

Implications of budget cuts are too severe because it affects the operational capabilities of the defence force. We're making ourselves vulnerable by cutting the budget.

General Solly Shoke, Outgoing South African National Defence Force chief

On our relationship with Cuba and using the services of Cuban engineers, you must physically see the work that has been done. The Cubans got the job done and did not charge exorbitant fees. We did not outsource the work, it is part of the Cuba-South Africa military cooperation.

General Solly Shoke, Outgoing South African National Defence Force chief

Has there ever been political interference?

If you can allow political interference in the defence force then it will be a recipe for disaster. We are supposed to be above party politics and serve the people of South Africa.

General Solly Shoke, Outgoing South African National Defence Force chief

Listen below for the full interview ...




31 May 2021 11:21 AM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
South African National Defence Force SANDF
General Solly Shoke
Lieutenant-General Rhudzani Maphwanya

More from Local

SAPS says no wrongdoing found in R1.6bn in PPE expenditure

31 May 2021 1:19 PM

Daily Maverick says a confidential internal audit has uncovered that the police blew R1.6bn in irregular PPE expenditure.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

No witness implicated me in wrongdoing - Axed Eskom chief procurement officer

31 May 2021 11:26 AM

Solly Tshitangano has been accused of five charges including serious misconduct in failing to carry out his duties.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Magashule gets High Court dates to challenge ANC suspension

31 May 2021 11:20 AM

Ace Magashule took the party to court after he was suspended after failing to step aside as per rule 25.70 of the ANC’s constitution.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'There is systematic racism at Cornwall Hill College'

31 May 2021 8:32 AM

South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago gives details of why the parents are protesting at the schools.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

We increased our reservoirs capacities to avoid water cuts - Rand Water

31 May 2021 7:43 AM

Rand Water Zuikerbosch Water Treatment Plant executive manager Eddie Singo says they are back at pumping full capacity.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

No word on alcohol as SA moves to adjusted level 2 lockdown from tomorrow

30 May 2021 8:37 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced the country will be going back to having a curfew between 11pm and 4am.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Takeaways from President Cyril Ramaphosa's lockdown address on 30 May 2021

30 May 2021 8:36 PM

After several months of low transmission, the number of infections has begun to rise sharply in several parts of the country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH LIVE] President Ramaphosa addresses the nation at 7pm tonight

30 May 2021 6:54 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation in relation to the country’s response to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation tonight

30 May 2021 3:41 PM

According to the Presidency, he will be address developments in the country’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cyclist Nic Dlamini makes SA Olympic team after arm was broken

30 May 2021 1:20 PM

He is one of the contestants who will be representing Team South Africa at the Toyko Olympic games.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

SAPS says no wrongdoing found in R1.6bn in PPE expenditure

Local

'It is a relief, it is cold out there,' says outgoing SANDF chief Solly Shoke

Local

'There is systematic racism at Cornwall Hill College'

Local

EWN Highlights

National Liquor Traders Council welcomes decision to not ban alcohol sales

31 May 2021 12:54 PM

WC Premier Winde would have preferred 'flexible' approach to level 2 lockdown

31 May 2021 12:52 PM

Tourism Dept preparing to defend ownership criteria for equity fund in court

31 May 2021 12:42 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA