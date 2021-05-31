'It is a relief, it is cold out there,' says outgoing SANDF chief Solly Shoke
After almost a decade as the chief of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF), General Solly Shoke is about to trade his uniform with the next phase of his life.
Shoke is the longest-serving leader of the SANDF after having taken reigns in 2011.
Lieutenant-General Rhudzani Maphwanya will take over
According to the Department of Defence: “Shoke is a known disciplinarian, committed to a disciplined defence force and lives by military discipline. He committed himself to exemplary leadership and is an example of living the values of the SANDF. His actions are a testimony of integrity, loyalty and patriotism in an unbiased and non-political manner. He has served the national defence force with distinction in various capacities since the birth of the SANDF”.
Shoke tells Clement Manyathela more as he embarks on a new journey.
It is a relief, it is cold out there.General Solly Shoke, Outgoing South African National Defence Force chief
Implications of budget cuts are too severe because it affects the operational capabilities of the defence force. We're making ourselves vulnerable by cutting the budget.General Solly Shoke, Outgoing South African National Defence Force chief
On our relationship with Cuba and using the services of Cuban engineers, you must physically see the work that has been done. The Cubans got the job done and did not charge exorbitant fees. We did not outsource the work, it is part of the Cuba-South Africa military cooperation.General Solly Shoke, Outgoing South African National Defence Force chief
Has there ever been political interference?
If you can allow political interference in the defence force then it will be a recipe for disaster. We are supposed to be above party politics and serve the people of South Africa.General Solly Shoke, Outgoing South African National Defence Force chief
Listen below for the full interview ...
Source : @SANDF_ZA/Twitter
