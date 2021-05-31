Magashule gets High Court dates to challenge ANC suspension
JOHANNESBURG - The High Court in Johannesburg has set down two days to hear an application brought forward by the African National Congress (ANC)’s embattled secretary-general Ace Magashule seeking to overturn his suspension at the end of the month.
The matter, which was initially put down for Tuesday will now be heard on 24 and 25 June.
Magashule took the party to court after he was suspended after failing to step aside as per rule 25.70 of the ANC’s constitution.
He was the most senior leader affected by the 2017 resolution, which called for members to be temporarily suspended if they failed to step aside.
Magashule is facing corruption charges relating to an asbestos project in the Free State during his tenure as premier.
The suspended secretary-general also wants an unauthorised suspension letter that he issued against party president, Cyril Ramaphosa, to be affirmed by the courts.
Ramaphosa described the letter as an act of vengeful spite.
